Fantasy EFL Play-Offs is LIVE!

The curtain has fallen on the regular English Football League (EFL) campaign but there’s more drama ahead with the play-offs.

And the season is not over for Fantasy EFL managers, either, with the newly launched spin-off Play-Offs game!

WHAT IS THE FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFFS GAME?

You may have seen our content for the regular Fantasy EFL game throughout 2025/26.

The Play-Offs game follows the same rules but, crucially, it’s a separate event entirely. Everyone starts with zero points.

It means that those Fantasy EFL managers who failed to grasp mini-league glory during the regular season get a second chance at success.

And it’s a great time for newbies to dip their toes into the EFL water!

This is only a three-Gameweek event (semi-finals first legs, semi-finals second legs, finals), so it doesn’t require long-term commitment.

THE BASICS

We’ll have a full ‘How to Play’ coming on Monday but in a nutshell, all Fantasy managers have to do is select:

7 players in one of the valid formations + within the club limit

2 clubs (3 clubs in Gameweek 3)

1 captain, 1 vice-captain

And that’s it!

It’s a virtual ‘Free Hit’ every Gameweek, and you can even see the teamsheets before finalising your selections.

WHY PLAY? PRIZES!

Why play, you may be asking? Aside from the bragging rights of a high rank, of course.

In short: prizes. And very, very good ones.

Check out these prizes on offer from the EFL in the Play-Offs game…

1 st place GW1 (Semi-Final): 2x tickets to a 2025/26 Play-Off Final of choice, 1x branded Fantasy EFL merchandise pack.

2x tickets to a 2025/26 Play-Off Final of choice, 1x branded Fantasy EFL merchandise pack. 1 st place GW2 (Semi-Final): 1x replica shirt or EFL football signed by member/s of a Club participating in the 2025/26 EFL Play-Offs, 1x branded Fantasy EFL merchandise pack.

1x replica shirt or EFL football signed by member/s of a Club participating in the 2025/26 EFL Play-Offs, 1x branded Fantasy EFL merchandise pack. 1 st place GW3 (Final): 1x replica shirt or EFL football signed by member/s of a Club participating in the 2025/26 EFL Play-Offs, 1x branded Fantasy EFL merchandise pack.

1x replica shirt or EFL football signed by member/s of a Club participating in the 2025/26 EFL Play-Offs, 1x branded Fantasy EFL merchandise pack. Overall Winner: 2x hospitality tickets to a 2026/27 EFL Play-Off Final of choice, 1x replica shirt or EFL football signed by member/s of a Club participating in the 2025/26 EFL Play-Offs, 1x branded Fantasy EFL merchandise pack.

So, whether you’ve played Fantasy EFL before or are completely new to the game, it’s a great time to give it a try – and you could be at Wembley by the end of the month!