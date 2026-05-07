Fantasy EFL Play-Offs: First legs – team reveals

The English Football League (EFL) play-offs are finally here, and there’s a brand-new spin-off Fantasy EFL Play-Offs game to go with it!
In this article, our experts reveal their latest teams, transfer plans, captaincy decisions, and favourite picks for the round ahead.
From must-own assets and key differentials to formation changes and riskier punts, every decision becomes even more important during the play-offs, where a single haul can completely change the rankings.
- READ MORE: Fantasy EFL Play-Offs: First legs – Scout Squad
- READ MORE: Fantasy EFL Play-Offs: Join our mini-league – and win prizes!
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@AirAvangarda
NOTES
- These are play-off fixtures, so there is little room for surprises now. Every side should field their strongest possible lineup with maximum intensity from the first whistle.
- Anthony Patterson has delivered consistently throughout the campaign and brings plenty of experience in high-pressure matches. Millwall also look solid defensively heading into the tie, which boosts his appeal even further.
- At the back, Sil Swinkels continues to play a huge role in Chesterfield’s strong defensive form. He offers consistency, strong defensive numbers, and solid bonus-point potential.
- Meanwhile, Eoin Toal carries major aerial threat from set pieces and should benefit from a strong home fixture. Adebola Oluwo also remains one of the most complete defenders in the game because of his ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch.
- In midfield, Oliver Norwood remains central to his side’s attacking play through set pieces and penalties. That gives him multiple routes to points every week. Alongside him, Amario Cozier-Duberry brings pace, creativity, and constant attacking threat out wide.
- Up front, Lee Bonis heads into the play-offs in excellent form. Penalty duties only increase his appeal, especially with Chesterfield playing the first leg at home.
- Overall, Chesterfield and Bolton Wanderers both look very strong heading into their respective ties. Strong form and favourable fixtures give them a clear edge in the first legs.
@FPL_Jack15
NOTES
- The team is fairly self-explanatory this week. My strategy for these play-offs is simple – go all in and back the teams I trust most.
- I’m heavily backing Stevenage with a defensive double-up through Charlie Goode and Carl Piergianni. They’ve been one of the best defensive sides all season, especially at home, and both carry real threat from set pieces as well.
- I’m also very bullish on the Chesterfield defence, so I’m doubling up there too for extra upside. Ryan Boot starts in goal, while Sil Swinkels takes the final defensive spot.
- Further forward, I’m targeting Bolton Wanderers heavily with a double-up – and potentially even a triple-up – in attack through Amario Cozier-Duberry and Mason Burstow. Bolton are the side I expect to score the most goals this week, particularly on home soil.
- Jaze Kabia takes the final spot in my team. He offers penalty duties, strong attacking upside, and plays in a side capable of scoring plenty of goals.
- Overall, Bolton Wanderers and Chesterfield are the two teams I’m backing most heavily this week, which is why they dominate my selections heading into the first legs.
@DGriffiths99
NOTES
- Ryan Boot starts in goal this week, with Chesterfield looking very solid at home defensively. They rarely concede many chances, and Boot’s save potential only adds to his appeal.
- At the back, I’m doubling up on the Stevenage defence with Charlie Goode and Carl Piergianni. Both have been extremely consistent throughout the season and regularly pick up bonus points alongside their clean-sheet potential.
- In midfield, Amario Cozier-Duberry remains an easy pick because of the constant threat he carries going forward. Alongside him is Jaze Kabia, who scored 17 goals this season and also appears to be on penalties. The final midfield spot goes to Matt Crooks, who offers interception potential and should come in at much lower ownership than many of the other popular picks.
- Up front, I’m currently backing Johnny Kenny, who heads into the play-offs in excellent form.
- My team picks this week are Grimsby Town and Bolton Wanderers, with both sides benefiting from strong home fixtures in the first legs.
- Captaincy currently sits on Amario Cozier-Duberry.
@FPLReaction
NOTES
- Chesterfield ended the season in exceptional form, and a home clash against Notts County should give them appeal this week. I’m not so convinced by their defender options, so I’ve gone with Ryan Boot in goal.
- Millwall were brilliant away from home last season – the best in the league, actually! Because of this and his attacking threat, I’m going with Tristan Crama. Bolton Wanderers were very strong at home this campaign, so I think Eoin Toal could also be a great pick.
- Oliver Norwood may be playing away from home, but he was one of the most consistent assets in the game during the season. Because of this, he gets the captaincy armband. He joins Bolton’s Amario Cozier-Duberry, who produced a return in three of his four previous starts since returning from injury. Kieran Green completes the midfield. Green offers multiple routes to points and plays at home this week, which adds to his appeal.
- I’m on the fence with my striker pick. Notts County can be very ropey at the back and Chesterfield are in good form. With that in mind, and taking into account his recent form, Lee Bonis takes his place in the side.
- There are lots of great options in each position heading into the first legs, so I could end up with one or two different players when the deadline comes.
- Good luck!