FFS Cup

The latest FFS Members Cup results + semi-final draw

14 May 2026 3 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Gameweek 37 brings the semi-finals of the latest FFS Members Cup. Only four Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers remain!

A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Team 1vsTeam 2
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
UpminsterTrainman8482,699vsHawk Eye76644,817
Off the Clough89654,172vsManshizzle95936,427
J Aravind8171,792vsHaven’t a clue!76234,582
Barry St Germain68177,050vsTeam Dependant94489,334

Of the remaining lot, Manshizzle again enters as the lowest-ranked. But the momentum of eight green arrows has skyrocketed him 4.45 million after Gameweek 28, to 936k now.

Both he and his defeated opponent Off the Clough activated their Triple Captain chip in Double Gameweek 36, but it was decided by a four-point hit and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s (£5.8m) goal.

He’s an unlucky loser because those 89 points were more than winning pair J Aravind (81) and UpminsterTrainman (84) managed. The latter’s adversary, Hawk Eye, put a captain’s armband on Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) rather than Erling Haaland (£14.7m).

Meanwhile, Bench Boost user Team Dependant had a comfortable 94-68 victory.

Below are the upcoming semi-finals:

SEMI-FINAL 1

RankRemaining chipsDifferent players
Team Dependant489,334NoneLacroix, Justin, Rice, Gross, Anderson, Calvert-Lewin, Welbeck
UpminsterTrainman82,699Bench BoostMunoz, Kadioglu, Saka, Hinshelwood, H Wilson, Thiago, Bowen

SEMI-FINAL 2

RankRemaining chipsNotable/different players
Manshizzle936,427NonePetrovic, Senesi, Gusto, Tavernier, Ampadu, Calvert-Lewin
J Aravind71,792NoneDarlow, Richards, Hill, Hinshelwood, Okafor, Pedro

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other, and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

This cup competition follows the proposed Gameweek schedule below:

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the upcoming round’s draw will take place before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

3 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    3FT

    Vebruggen > Raya
    Tavernier > KDH
    DCL > Kroupi (bench)

    Not all that glamorous but figure it's +7 points as follows

    2 > 6
    2 > 5
    2 > 2

    Open Controls
  2. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Rp from old art

    Lose one for Mosquera:

    A: Senesi
    B: O'Reilly

    Start one:

    1: Henderson
    2: Darlow

    *have Welbeck and Hinshelwood starting

    Open Controls
  3. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Which option to replace Rogers?

    A) KDH
    B) Bruno G
    C) Szob

    Open Controls

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