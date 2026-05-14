The latest FFS Members Cup results + semi-final draw

Gameweek 37 brings the semi-finals of the latest FFS Members Cup. Only four Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers remain!

A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Of the remaining lot, Manshizzle again enters as the lowest-ranked. But the momentum of eight green arrows has skyrocketed him 4.45 million after Gameweek 28, to 936k now.

Both he and his defeated opponent Off the Clough activated their Triple Captain chip in Double Gameweek 36, but it was decided by a four-point hit and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s (£5.8m) goal.

He’s an unlucky loser because those 89 points were more than winning pair J Aravind (81) and UpminsterTrainman (84) managed. The latter’s adversary, Hawk Eye, put a captain’s armband on Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) rather than Erling Haaland (£14.7m).

Meanwhile, Bench Boost user Team Dependant had a comfortable 94-68 victory.

Below are the upcoming semi-finals:

SEMI-FINAL 1

Rank Remaining chips Different players Team Dependant 489,334 None Lacroix, Justin, Rice, Gross, Anderson, Calvert-Lewin, Welbeck UpminsterTrainman 82,699 Bench Boost Munoz, Kadioglu, Saka, Hinshelwood, H Wilson, Thiago, Bowen

SEMI-FINAL 2

Rank Remaining chips Notable/different players Manshizzle 936,427 None Petrovic, Senesi, Gusto, Tavernier, Ampadu, Calvert-Lewin J Aravind 71,792 None Darlow, Richards, Hill, Hinshelwood, Okafor, Pedro

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other, and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

This cup competition follows the proposed Gameweek schedule below:

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the upcoming round’s draw will take place before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher