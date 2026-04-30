Frisking the Fixtures

Best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 35: Players + teams to target

30 April 2026 54 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
Share:

In ‘Frisking the Fixtures’, we pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams and players with strong matches from Gameweek 35 onwards.

As always, our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece.

ABOUT THE FIXTURE TICKER

Best FPL Gameweek 22 fixtures: Players + teams to target 5

Using this tool as a Chief Scout, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential, or find budget rotation pairings. 

You may even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with ours. Plus, the colours can be customised, including a colour-blind-friendly version.

BUT FIRST…

Obviously, the first place to start with the fixture list analysis is to acknowledge that two teams, Crystal Palace and Manchester City, have more remaining matches than the other 18 clubs.

These two sides ‘double’ in Gameweek 36, so players from these two sides are going to dominate many Fantasy managers’ thoughts over the next two Gameweeks.

With us looking at the Gameweek 36 doublers elsewhere, however, we thought we’d give air-time to the rest of the Premier League in this article.

Quality of fixture, in this case, not quantity.

ARSENAL

We start with the league leaders.

Mikel Arteta’s side has everything to play for, as they try to end their 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

The Gunners are the highest scorers behind Manchester City this season, but such goals have dried up recently. Maybe it’s best to swerve their attacking assets for now. There’s also the added complication of Arsenal’s Champions League semi-final, with the second leg coming between the Fulham and West Ham United matches.

That said, the defence still looks solid. And, while the next two opponents have proven to be bogey teams in the past, one would anticipate several clean sheets from facing Fulham, West Ham, Burnley and a Crystal Palace team that has European distractions of its own.

Encouragingly, Arsenal won all four return fixtures back-to-back without conceding a goal between Gameweeks 7 and 10:

Fresh from picking up his 15th clean sheet in Gameweek 34, Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) looks a must-have, while William Saliba (£6.1m) is a shoo-in to partner him. Behind them, no goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets than David Raya (£6.0m) in their last five matches – or all season,

The full-back options are harder to predict, though. Jurrien Timber’s (£6.1m) injury has Ben White (£5.1m) and Cristhian Mosquera (£5.3m) interchanging at right-back, as the fit-again Riccardo Calafiori (£5.6m) and Piero Hincapie (£5.1m) compete on the left.

LEEDS UNITED

Out of the FA Cup, Leeds are now able to focus their minds on the run-in as they seek to secure top-flight survival. Form and fixtures suggest they will do. Not that the reverse fixtures went well for Daniel Farke’s men, who beat West Ham early on, but not the other three.

That said, West Ham might be the trickiest assignment left, as they could well be battling for their own survival come the final day.

The same goes for Gameweek 36 opponents Tottenham Hotspur, but the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi may have come too late for the north Londoners, who’ve won just twice at home all season. Additionally, their injury crisis seems to get worse by the day.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) appeals for the first two outings, although he’s only scored one goal in nine, missing 12 of his last 14 big chances.

Having returned three goals and an assist in his last three matches, Noah Okafor (£5.6m) has, or had, greater appeal. In that time, only one midfielder has amassed more FPL points (31) or had more big chances (two).

But a calf complaint keeps him doubtful for Gameweek 35.

“There are, after the last game in the cup, one or two question marks. Noah Okafor got a hit against his calf, there’s a little question mark behind his availability.

“Also Jaka Bijol was dealing with some problems with his hip flexor. So, I hope to have them both available but I can’t tell you right now if it’s possible.” – Daniel Farke

Leeds defenders have also been thriving in recent times, with James Justin (£5.2m) a scorer last Gameweek, Jayden Bogle (£4.4m) reaching 16 points across four matches, and perennial goal threat Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) all raising their performances.

Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) is injured, and Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) may not make the weekend.

Struijk and goalkeeper Karl Darlow (£3.9m) are probably the safest medium-term bets at the back right now.

BRIGHTON + HOVE ALBION

Brighton are on the beach, but only literally speaking, because their form has improved dramatically. Fabian Hurzeler’s side have strung together six wins and a draw from their last eight matches to soar into sixth place, putting them into the Champions League reckoning.

Playing freely, Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) is enjoying the Indian summer of his career with 13 goals and counting. The good thing for him is that Albion only play once a week till the end of 2025/26, so there’s little worry about rotation.

Elsewhere, Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) is returning to form after an injury-plagued season, Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) is back on song, and Pascal Gross (£5.5m) looks better than ever since re-joining in January.

The only midfielder to rack up more assists (five) and create more chances (18) than the latter from Gameweek 28 onwards is Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m).

Best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 35: Players + teams to target 5

But ahead of all of the above for goal threat at the moment is Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m), who is thriving in a more advanced role. His Gameweek 33 goal rewarded owners who had spotted his impressive underlying numbers.

There have also been four clean sheets in eight matches, with Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.6m) returning impressive numbers.

Earlier in the campaign, the Seagulls delivered two wins against these remaining opponents, surprisingly drawing at Wolverhampton Wanderers. But Rob Edwards’ relegated side and Newcastle United’s out-of-sorts defence should offer ample opportunity for Brighton to maintain their momentum.

Leeds may well be safe by Gameweek 37, then it’s Manchester United, who they’ve beaten in seven of their last 10 encounters.

These next two teams have iffy fixtures in Gameweek 35 but more favourable runs thereafter.

FULHAM

It’s unusual to see so many teams still having something to play for, and Fulham harbour ambitions of getting into Europe. Marco Silva’s team, who are typically in their flip-flops at this time, upset convention by beating Aston Villa last week, and will fancy their chances of getting nine points from these closing four matches. A shock win at Arsenal could propel them from 10th to sixth.

After all, the Cottagers did beat Arteta’s lot last season. They’ll hope to capitalise on both the Gunners’ ongoing struggles in front of goal, and being the filling in a Champions League semi-final sandwich.

Facing Bournemouth, unbeaten in 14 and dreaming of Europe themselves, will not be easy. Still, Silva will look to exploit the Cherries’ front-footed approach and catch them on the break, like against Villa. They beat Wolves last autumn and get to close the campaign versus nosediving Newcastle.

Talking of finishing, Harry Wilson (£6,0m) has been carrying Fulham, and will need to rediscover his scoring touch. Since Gameweek 20, only four midfielders have amassed more FPL points than Wilson’s 72 and only three outdo him for goals. All five of the Welshman’s strikes in that time have come at Craven Cottage.

Centre-back Joachim Anderson (£4.5m) might also be a differential to consider. Over the last five Gameweeks, he’s picked up 29 points. Only Bournemouth’s Marco Senesi (£5.2m) can better his 38 defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

EVERTON

Like Fulham, there’s a very tough initial assignment for Everton. But late trips to Crystal Palace and Spurs, alongside a home encounter with Sunderland, offer the Toffees a chance to end the season in Europe.

Of their remaining opponents, David Moyes only masterminded a victory over Palace in reverse but, this time, they have something to play for other than avoiding relegation. Palace have effectively given up on any league aspirations, while Sunderland’s form has dropped off a cliff.

James Garner (£5.3m) and Kiernan Dewsbury Hall (£5.1m) have 148 and 140 points respectively. The cheaper midfielder scored his eighth goal of the season in Gameweek 34 and has an attacking return in three successive matches.

Up front, Beto (£5.0m) has excelled recently, though a concussion forced him to miss last week. Over the Brazilian’s previous six Gameweeks, he produced 10 more points than any other forward (45). This came from an accumulation of five goals, an assist and 10 bonuses.

Best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 35: Players + teams to target 8

Finally, we can’t mention Everton without considering their defenders. James Tarkowski (£5.7m) is the game’s sixth-highest scorer in his position, helped by the 38 DefCon points that match Andersen.

Also worth pointing out is his cheaper centre-back partner, Michael Keane (£4.5m), who was playing very well before Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.3m) returned from injury and took his place. Now that Branthwaite’s season is done, Keane is a canny differential with aerial threat that many managers might overlook.

price change predictions
54 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Just double checking, if I have 1 free transfer now.....

    and I play my WC this week(35) and my BB(36) the week after, will I still only have 1 FT in GW37?

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I think you'll have 2 because benchboost doesn't count as a transfer used. Wildcard does. So it would be like 1ft (WC) in GW35 and roll FT in GW36, would leave 2 in GW37.

        Open Controls
      • Silent Hunter
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Will have 2

        Open Controls
    2. Silent Hunter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Play Pickford (MCI) or Dubravka (leeds) ?

      Open Controls
      1. Moon Dog
          50 mins ago

          Probably Dubravka.

          I imagine both will concede a lot of chances, but while Leeds have Calvert-Lewin trying to finish them, City have Erling Haaland.

          Open Controls
        • Yank Revolution
          • 14 Years
          7 mins ago

          Dub

          Open Controls
      2. Moon Dog
          57 mins ago

          Senesi has averaged the same xA per 90 as Tavernier this season: 0.14.

          It's hard to imagine a CB having the same chance to assist as a winger/10, but I guess that's modern football 😆

          Open Controls
          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Senesi has been such a weird player to own. Defcon monster at first and then it shifted a bit.

            Open Controls
            1. Moon Dog
                1 min ago

                Yeah, he's more inconsistent with them now. Seems to depend on the game.

                Looks well suited to Palace though. In the reverse fixture Senesi got a mammoth 20 DCs, whereas Hill got 7 DCs in a 15 minute cameo. Seems to be a fixture with a lot of DCs on offer.

                Open Controls
          2. FC Hakkebøf
            • 9 Years
            51 mins ago

            What to do here?

            Darlow
            NOR Struijk Senesi
            Palmer Bruno Semenyo Tavernier
            Haaland Pedro DCL

            Verbruggen Cucurella Mitoma Van Hecke

            2 FT 0.9 ITB

            A) Palmer and Cucurella to Saka and Gabriel (bench Senesi or Tavernier)
            B) Cucurella to Saliba (same as above)
            C) Cucurella and Senesi to Gabriel and Richards (bench Richards this week)
            D) Save and do A next week.

            It is scary to go without Gabriel, so I am leaning towards A or C. Prefer Lacroix over Richards, which I would be able to do next if I go with A, but worried about Saka’s minutes if Arsenal get in front early.

            I would appreciate it if you explain the reasoning behind your preferred option as that gives more food for thought.

            Open Controls
            1. Moon Dog
                28 mins ago

                D. Roll for sure

                It is scary going without but the alternatives can compete with him this week.

                In fact one of my plans doesn't include Gabriel at all, and has a Timber, Saka, Eze triple up by 37 to attack the BUR game. Lots of ifs and buts with that particular plan though...

                Open Controls
              • Conners
                • 7 Years
                11 mins ago

                I'd save because I wouldn't want to bench any of your defenders this week.

                Open Controls
              • Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                just now

                i really like A

                Open Controls
            2. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              47 mins ago

              gross or Hinshelwood until the end of the season? cheers

              Open Controls
              1. Teddy10
                • 7 Years
                17 mins ago

                Gross

                Open Controls
                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks.

                  Open Controls
              2. The Philosopher
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Hinshelwood.
                These young lads generally tend to do well during the season closing games to ensure first team football for next season, better contract and what not.

                Open Controls
              3. FC Hakkebøf
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                Gross. Mind helping me out above?

                Open Controls
                1. FC Hakkebøf
                  • 9 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  He is sort of like a budget Bruno, before Bruno was moved further up the field. He has many routes to pts.

                  Open Controls
            3. Teddy10
              • 7 Years
              45 mins ago

              A or B?

              A) Rice and Dews
              B) Enzo and Grob

              Open Controls
              1. Moon Dog
                  15 mins ago

                  B

                  Really like Enzo, and have plans to get him in 37. Strong data, and with Estevao out for the season, he's surely nailed in the 10. Neto LW, Enzo 10, Palmer RW. Can't see Garnacho competing...

                  Open Controls
                • Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 11 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  b but not super keen on rice/enzo

                  Open Controls
                • FC Hakkebøf
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  B for me as well. High floor with Rice but Enzo is more explosive. Also prefer brightons fixtures over Evertons.

                  Open Controls
              2. In Carrick we trust
                • 8 Years
                41 mins ago

                Hi everyone, so this is my current wildcard, what's people's thots?
                Feel free to rip this apart lol

                Raya
                Gabriel, o.reilly, struijk
                Saka, Fernandes, cherki, Summerville
                Haaland, Thiago, welbeck

                Bench, Henderson, Szoboszlai, lacroix, richards

                Open Controls
                1. FC Hakkebøf
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  I dont like the Szbo pick and 3 CRY players is somewhat overkill with their fixtures after the DGW (also due to rotation risk).

                  Open Controls
                  1. In Carrick we trust
                    • 8 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Yea I'm thinking szbo to enzo

                    Open Controls
              3. The 12th Man
                • 12 Years
                34 mins ago

                3 FT’s 3m itb

                Darlow
                Truffet,Senesi,O’Reilly,Struijk
                Semenyo,Tavenier,Fernandes,Palmer
                Haaland,DCL

                Verbruggen,J.Pedro,Groß,Van Hecke

                Wait on Gabriel?

                Open Controls
                1. FC Hakkebøf
                  • 9 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Senesi to Gabriel imo.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FC Hakkebøf
                    • 9 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Would play Pedro over one of Truffert and Struijk as Well.

                    Open Controls
                  2. The 12th Man
                    • 12 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Yeh would be one of Senesi or Truffert.
                    Fancy Bournemouth for a cs though.

                    Open Controls
              4. Conners
                • 7 Years
                33 mins ago

                Evening all

                Which of these would you start please?

                a) KDH (MCI - H)
                b) Wilson (ARS - A)
                c) Alderete (WOL - A)
                d) Thiaw (BHA - H)
                e) Saliba ** Requires using my 1FT to sell Thiaw **

                Open Controls
                1. The Philosopher
                  • 5 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  How many you need to start?

                  Open Controls
                2. Conners
                  • 7 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Sorry - just the one

                  Open Controls
                3. The Philosopher
                  • 5 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Always the attacker, especially at home. A.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Conners
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Cheers

                    Open Controls
                4. FC Hakkebøf
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  If you already have Gabriel then E is s good shout imo.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Conners
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks

                    Yeah - it would be an Arsenal defence triple-up with Gab and Raya.

                    Open Controls
              5. The Philosopher
                • 5 Years
                31 mins ago

                Roll this week or any glaring change worth making? 1FT and 0.4 itb.

                Darlow (Sánchez)
                Struijk, Senesi, O'Reilly (Hill, Van Hecke)
                Semenyo, Palmer, B.Fernandes, Tavernier (Hinshelwood)
                Haaland, Welbeck, João Pedro

                Open Controls
                1. Conners
                  • 7 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Yeah, looks good to roll.

                  Open Controls
                2. FC Hakkebøf
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Yeah not much you can do to improve team with one FT.

                  Open Controls
              6. jonnybhoy
                • 13 Years
                19 mins ago

                Would you make any transfers or roll? 1FT 4.2m ITB

                Verbruggen
                Struijk O'Reilly Senesi
                Semenyo Tavernier Palmer Gross
                DCL Haaland J Pedro

                Darlow Van Hecke Hill Bruno F

                A) Senesi/Hill to Gabriel
                B) Roll

                Open Controls
              7. CoracAld2831
                • 5 Years
                18 mins ago

                All of Villa, Forest and Palace seem to be going full strength which is understandable, but that doesn't help with dilemmas.

                Open Controls
                1. CoracAld2831
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  *my

                  Open Controls
              8. TochanMama
                • 13 Years
                14 mins ago

                Watkins + Mbuemo OUT
                BrunoF + DCL IN for a -4??

                A) Yay
                B) Nay

                Open Controls
                1. CoracAld2831
                  • 5 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Can you get Bruno without selling Watkins?

                  Open Controls
                  1. TochanMama
                    • 13 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Nah

                    Open Controls
              9. OptimusBlack
                • 13 Years
                13 mins ago

                Till end of season which best TWO MIDS to have
                A- Chuna
                B- Eze
                C- Rogers
                D- Rice
                E- Sozbo
                I have Cherki Bruno F Groß

                Open Controls
                1. Under my Cucurella
                  • 10 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  BC

                  Open Controls
                2. CoracAld2831
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I presume A is Cunha.

                  Out of these BC.

                  Open Controls
              10. Under my Cucurella
                • 10 Years
                11 mins ago

                A: Cucurella > Gabriel
                B: Roll FT

                Darlow
                O'Reilly Cucu Senesi
                Bruno Semenyo Palmer Tav
                Haaland Pedro Welbeck

                Verb Hill Justin Gomez

                2FT 2.2ITB

                Open Controls
                1. CoracAld2831
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              11. theshazly
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                2 FT & 1.1 ITB
                Team is:

                Darlow / Dubs
                Gabriel Orilley Hill N.Williams Van Hecke
                Semenyo BrunoF Palmer Ampadu Tavernier
                Welbeck Haaland JP

                Do you suggest doing any moves ?

                Please suggest 3 players to bench beside Dubs.

                Open Controls
                1. CoracAld2831
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Neco, Van Hecke, Ampadu

                  Open Controls
              12. Bobby Crush
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                Triple captain next Gw, or bench boost?

                Wc this week.

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.