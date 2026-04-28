Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 35?

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.
Heading towards Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.
Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.
- READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 35 tips – Best players, predicted line-ups, team news + more
- READ MORE: New stats in the Scout Members Area
LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES
Last week’s lists ended up being shorter because six teams were absent and, as a result, there was very little success.
Nobody from the goals or assists table did as predicted, although Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) decided to score rather than set one up.
GOALS IMMINENT
The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.
The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here