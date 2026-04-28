FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 35?

28 April 2026 40 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

Liverpool v Bournemouth team news: Ekitike, Wirtz, Frimpong + Kerkez start

Last week’s lists ended up being shorter because six teams were absent and, as a result, there was very little success.

Nobody from the goals or assists table did as predicted, although Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) decided to score rather than set one up.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

40 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Mbeumo was one of the worst Fpl transfers of all time.

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      He did pretty well initially. People don’t know when to let go.

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  2. Sid07
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Start
    1) Hill
    2) mukiele

    A) Hinselwood
    B) Tavernier

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    1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        2B

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      • Conners
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Prefer 1 B

        Not sure I trust Sunderland after last weekend's disaster. (I'm starting Hill and benching Alderete).

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      • Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        52 mins ago

        1B

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        1. Sid07
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Thanks everyone

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Crazy Bruno still has an ownership below 50%.

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      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Overall? Not that crazy given I would bet more than 50% are dead teams.

        Top 1m would be crazy

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        1. The Philosopher
          • 5 Years
          2 hours ago

          Overall, yes. If Palmer had the season Bruno is having, even the dead teams would come alive for a bit and he'd be 70% owned. Bruno flies relatively under the radar for some reason, at least among the casuals.

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          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            What? His ownership amongst active teams is pushing 90%

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            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              99% among good managers. The only reason not to own him is if you take an active punt hoping to make a late rank surge if he flops.

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              1. Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 40 mins ago

                Hes not exactly been explosive its just nobody else in the game does anything at all on a regular basis bar defcon. An assist from Brentford home is not that scary to take on and his non-pen goal threat is next to non-existent but there is nothing else you can rely on. Palmer has 5 non penalty goal involvements irl this season lol.

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      2. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Dead teams bigger %age than active.

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    3. marpy016
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC for BB36:

      Raya
      Gabriel - Struijk - NOR
      Bruno - Saka - Cherki - Grob
      Haaland - Bowen - DCL

      Henderson - Van Hecke - Lacroix - Wilson

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      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        No to saka. Been awful all season

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      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Looks good if you think Saka is going to get enough minutes and form.

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        1. marpy016
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          I just figure it's now or never for Arsenal's title push and Saka will have to be key

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          1. V-2 Schneiderlin
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            I agree he was good enough from GW26-30 when he came back from injury & they need his goals now more than ever - worth a punt I think if chasing

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      3. Raoul Nogues
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          I won't get any player from Palace for the double but if I did I would probably rather look for Munoz, Sarr or Mateta

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          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Have to disagree there.

            They just don't have the fixtures to warrant getting an attacker, especially with the question mark over Sarr and Mateta's minutes taken into consideration.

            As dull as it sounds, the defcon defenders are likely to do better.

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            1. Raoul Nogues
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                I agree ! That 's why I won't get any Palace player (if they concede against City, it s basically a single gameweek for the defensive assets, Munoz being the only one of interest for me)

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        • Stevie B
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          When we know if there is a double game week in game week 36 or 37?

          Thank you!

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          1. Raoul Nogues
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              Soon, most probably GW36

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            • bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Talks have been taking place, looks like it's just going to be just City and Palace in GW36.

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/04/28/man-city-palace-to-have-double-gameweek-36-reports

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          2. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Anyone else looking at Semenyo to Cherki?

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            1. V-2 Schneiderlin
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              yes was just thinking same - based form, finances etc

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            2. Here is Cash, give McGinn
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Yes and im going this on WC

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          3. ShaunGoater123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Afternoon all,

            Would appreciate any thoughts on this wildcard draft and plan. Will be BB in 36:

            Verbruggen
            Struijk / O'Reilly / Gabriel
            Cherki / Fernandes / Saka / Okafor
            Thiago / Gyokeres / Haaland

            Henderson / Sarr / Lacroix / Porro

            GW 36: Okafor & Thiago > Tielemans & Welbeck
            GW 37: Roll
            GW 38: 2 FT's for final day

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            1. Here is Cash, give McGinn
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              You dont like Okafor vs Tottenham?

              I would go Calwert-Lwein instead of Thiago and maybe get him in after DGW
              Burnley(h) + Tottenham(a) or Welbeck better than Thiago If you want him for 36.

              Either would save one FT for you

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            2. Here is Cash, give McGinn
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Im 50/50 to go double Arsenal defnce or even triple Arsenal defnce. Their last fixtures scream for clean sheets and I dont trust them to score many. They look very scared going forward at the moment

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          4. corderz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Early transfer suggestions?

            5FT's + £0.4m

            Verbruggen Darlow
            Gabriel Senesi O'Reilly Van Hecke Hill
            Palmer Bruno Semenyo Gross Tavernier
            Haaland J.Pedro Calvert-Lewin

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          5. Here is Cash, give McGinn
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            My WC draft BB 36 currently:

            Raya, Henderson
            Gabriel, Saliba, NOR, Van Hecke, Munoz
            Bruno, Okafor, Rogers, Cherki, Gross
            Haaland, DCL, Watkins

            Any thoughts? After DGW transfer Rogers and Watkins to some players that arent on a beach

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          6. jeffa79
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Current team:

            Kelleher (Dubravka)
            Hill O'Reilly Gabriel (Mukiele Thiaw)
            BrunoF Semenyo Wilson Dango (Gordon)
            Haaland Kroupi Jr Pedro

            1 FT - Pedro to Watkins or Gordon to MGW (and bench one of Pedro/Kroupi Jr)?

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          7. Heavy Cream
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Darlow or Raya this week?

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            1. The Philosopher
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              I'm wondering the same between Darlow and Sanchez.

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          8. _Greg
            • 16 Years
            8 mins ago

            DGW36 with Palace confirmed.

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            1. Admiral Benson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Beat me to it.

              https://x.com/FPL_Harry/status/2049126919665303585?s=20

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            2. SpaceCadet
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              TCers unite

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          9. The Philosopher
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            TC36 Haaland/O'Reilly locked.
            Though I'm here wondering if the Palace double is even really worth using a few FTs(or a hit or two) to bring in their players. Everton at home is okay-ish, though City away is hardly exciting. Might go without Palace or just one player max.

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