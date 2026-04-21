Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 34?

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Blank Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

With their second outing of Double Gameweek 33 still to come, we’ve already seen each of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m), Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) and Erling Haaland (£14.5m) get on the scoresheet.

Continuing the successful weekend for such data, the regularly appearing Morgan Rogers (£7.4m) grabbed a goal too. His second in 16 matches.

Also, as predicted, Matheus Nunes (£5.3m) was able to extend his lead as the defender with the most assists (eight).

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.