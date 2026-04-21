FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 34?

21 April 2026 11 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Blank Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL notes: Gordon + Livramento injury latest,

With their second outing of Double Gameweek 33 still to come, we’ve already seen each of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m), Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) and Erling Haaland (£14.5m) get on the scoresheet.

Continuing the successful weekend for such data, the regularly appearing Morgan Rogers (£7.4m) grabbed a goal too. His second in 16 matches.

Also, as predicted, Matheus Nunes (£5.3m) was able to extend his lead as the defender with the most assists (eight).

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

11 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Tuesday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Not got the full list for today's pressers yet but I do know that we've got Farke (LEE) at 11.45am BST and Guardiola (MCI) at 12.30pm.

    Times for Iraola (BOU) and Parker (BUR) hopefully to follow!

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bless us with an unchanged side Mother Farke!

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Justin and Gudmundsson out please

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        1. Raoul Nogues
            just now

            I think only one drops out if any

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    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      32 mins ago

      Diego Gomez out for 4-6 weeks, meniscus injury. Wasn't expecting him back obviously with how he looked the other day.

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        24 mins ago

        Good, there was a chance of missing WC. So this is actually a better news.

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      2. Thicksolidtight
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Quick turnaround for a meniscus injury that

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        1. Thicksolidtight
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Unless it is the most minor of minor meniscus irritations

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      3. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        just now

        1 juicy dgw point for me then

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    3. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      When do we know (the latest) when the remaining unscheduled matches are going to take place? I am on wc35 - do we know before that DL?

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    4. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Best goalkeeper in this week? Wildcarding next week and thinking Leno or kinsky as will save a transfer down the line.

      Current team:

      Gabriel/ Munoz / Virgil / mukiele
      KDH / Wilson / Fernandes / rogers
      Thiago / Bowen

      Dubravka / Sanchez / Gordon / haaland / hill

      2 fts , 3.7 itb

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