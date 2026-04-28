Man City + Palace to have Double Gameweek 36 – reports

It looks like the final Double Gameweek of the season will fall as expected, with both Manchester City and Crystal Palace playing twice in Gameweek 36.

Over the last 24 hours, there had been suggestions that City were trying to challenge the proposed fixture amendments.

Pep Guardiola’s reportedly wanted to play Bournemouth in the midweek after Gameweek 36 (creating a double for City and the Cherries), with the Palace match rescheduled for the midweek after Gameweek 37 (a double for the Eagles, a blank for Bournemouth).

But The Mirror’s John Cross is among the journalists suggesting that the appeal has fallen on deaf ears.

To summarise, City and Palace will be the only teams doubling in the run-in, doing so in Gameweek 36. No side will blank, barring some unexpected event like a weather-related postponement.

We should hear official confirmation from the Premier League today.