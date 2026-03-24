Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 32?

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

It was a rare off-week for the Blank Gameweek 31 selection, where the only success came from Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m).

His penalty broke the deadlock at Bournemouth but, surprisingly, Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) didn’t step up when the Cherries had their own spot-kick.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least eight shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.