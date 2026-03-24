FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 32?

24 March 2026 12 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL notes: Semenyo nears ban, United's new

It was a rare off-week for the Blank Gameweek 31 selection, where the only success came from Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m).

His penalty broke the deadlock at Bournemouth but, surprisingly, Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) didn’t step up when the Cherries had their own spot-kick.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least eight shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    Salah leaving Liverpool at the end of the season is official!

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    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      No surprise there. Wishing him the best!

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    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      The FPL GOAT!

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  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    44 mins ago

    Breaking! Salah to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. I thought he already left…

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    1. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Get him in WC GW33? Surely he'll want to go out with bang.

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  3. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Salah leaving Pool at end of season, talk of Haaland to Barcelona, Saka and Palmer underperforming their double figure FPL prices. At this rate are we going to have any premium priced (10.0m+) attackers next season. Bruno maybe.

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  4. tucaoneo
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Remember Salah's 29 points against Watford
    https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/s/EL9xbEB0W6

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  5. The Mandalorian
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Farewell Egyptian King.

    Mo Salah
    Mo salah
    Running down the wing

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  6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    With Salah leaving and Haaland (probably) being more appropriately priced next season: will it even be possible to spend the whole 100m budget?

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Reduce the budget to 80m and make the game more interesting.

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  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    Just stay with what I got or spend WC2

    Kelleher-Dubravka
    Timber-Gabriel-Hill-Cash-Thiaw
    Palmer-BrunoF-Szoboszlai-Wilson-Semenyo
    Haaland-Pedro-Thaigo

    Haven't done VVD to Timber yet but it my 1FT plan

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  8. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Liverpool ranked 15th in penalties received this season and all of a sudden Mr. Salah decides to call it a day

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