Scouting The Doubles

Best Crystal Palace players for FPL Double Gameweek 36

30 April 2026 10 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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So, finally, it’s confirmed that Crystal Palace and Manchester City will ‘double’ in Gameweek 36.

The Eagles have been largely dormant as Fantasy picks for a while. They blanked in Gameweek 31, have not had any doubles to date, and played away at Liverpool when many managers were Free Hitting in Gameweek 34.

But now, they’re back on the radar for this final Double Gameweek of 2025/26.

In ‘Scouting the Doubles’, we look at the pick of Palace’s players, analyse their Gameweek 36 opponents, assess the rotation risks and more.

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PALACE’S DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36 OPPONENTS

xG rank (last six)xG rank (season)xGC rank (last six)xGC rank (season)
Everton14th14th16th16th
Man City1st1st3rd2nd

How about that for consistency?

The underlying data for both Everton and Man City is near-identical over the last six matches and the whole of the season.

Even when looking only at away matches (the Toffees visit Selhurst Park in Gameweek 36), Everton rank a similar 12th/15th for xG/xGC on the road.

City, who host Palace in Gameweek 36, are 2nd/3rd for xG/xGC in home fixtures in 2025/26.

EVERTON

FPL notes: Dewsbury-haul, Muniz back + why Branthwaite was a sub

Given that they’ve kept a fourth-best 11 clean sheets, it’s a surprise to see Everton so low down in the xGC stakes.

Having a reliable goalkeeper between the sticks always helps. In fact, Palace will be coming up against two of the best custodians for xG prevented in Gameweek 36:

Everton are without a clean sheet in their last six away matches but they don’t concede many on the road.

In fact, not once in 2025/26 have they shipped more than two goals in an away fixture:

Expect some stubbornness at Selhurst from the Toffees, who have the lowest block in the division in away fixtures:

MANCHESTER CITY

FPL notes: Gibbs-White hat-trick, Rodri injury + will Pep rotate?

The toughest test, in theory, is at the Etihad.

City haven’t lost at home in the league since August, when Tottenham Hotspur left with three points.

If there is a glimmer of hope for Palace, it’s that City have conceded twice as many home goals to bottom-half teams (eight) as top-half clubs (four). A bit more carefree abandon shown in the easier-on-paper fixtures, perhaps?

Palace Gameweek 36

Of course, the present City side has little resemblance to the one that lost to Spurs in Gameweek 2. Nine of that defeated starting XI weren’t in the line-up for the Gameweek 33 win over Arsenal!

Guardiola seems settled with his current regulars, and you can see why, looking at the underlying attacking numbers:

Above: Man City’s rolling six-game xG/xGC graph in 2025/26

A tough test awaits the Eagles at the Etihad.

ROTATION RISKS

 

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10 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Random top post. Bou haven’t lost in the league since Jan 3rd against Ars.

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  2. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Bench Boost?

    Dub (leeds)
    Alderate (wol)
    Wilson (ars)
    Nunes(eve)

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    1. HVT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      just now

      That looks decent to be fair, prob just go with it

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  3. Steve Stiffler
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Would you start Welbeck over all these players:

    Ampadu
    Hill
    Travernier

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    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I’m starting him over the same three personally

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  4. Bavarian
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A- Rodon (BUR-H)
    B- Hill (CRY-H)
    C- Van Hecke (NEW-A)

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    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hill - good fixture

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    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      just now

      ABC in that order

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  5. Ian Davis
    • 16 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best sub order for these 3?:

    A) Dewsbury-Hall
    B) Hill
    C) Cucurella

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