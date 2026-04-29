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FPL Gameweek 35 team news: Wednesday’s live injury updates

29 April 2026 101 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The Gameweek 35 press conferences are underway nice and early, with Daniel Farke facing the media on Wednesday.

Leeds United face Burnley on Friday, hence why the Whites’ head coach is ahead of the usual schedule.

You’ll be able to find all the injury updates from Farke below.

We should hear from the managers of the other 19 Premier League teams on Thursday and Friday.

Three of them, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, Nottingham Forest’s Vitor Pereira and Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, are also speaking today ahead of their respective clubs’ European semi-finals. We’ll bring you the headline updates from their pressers in this article, too.

GAMEWEEK 35 PRESS CONFERENCE

LEEDS UNITED

There are a few concerns for Fantasy managers emerging from Farke’s presser.

As feared, Gabriel Gudmundsson is out of Gameweek 35 with the hamstring injury he suffered at Wembley last weekend.

He’s not likely to be back in Gameweek 36, either.

“Hamstring injury. It’s also a bit of a serious injury. He will definitely miss the game on Friday and also, then probably, as it stands, the Tottenham game and then we have to see.

“Of course, we try to bring him back as quick as possible, especially at this stage of the season, and I hope he can feature then in one of the last two games. But as it stands, the next two games, we will have to play without him.” – Daniel Farke on Gabriel Gudmundsson

There are also “one or two question marks”.

One of the most-bought midfielders of the week, Noah Okafor, is a doubt with a calf complaint.

On top of that, Jaka Bijol is a concern due to a hip issue.

“First of all, we have to make sure that everyone is fit and available. There are, after the last game in the cup, one or two question marks.

“Noah Okafor got a hit against his calf, there’s a little question mark behind his availability.

“Also Jaka Bijol was dealing with some problems with his hip flexor.

“So, I hope to have them both available but I can’t tell you right now if it’s possible.” – Daniel Farke

Ilia Gruev (hamstring) is out for the season.

Anton Stach came back from an ankle injury as a substitute in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final. Farke discussed his fitness in Wednesday’s presser, too.

“Yes, we will see. We have two more days. I think it was beneficial also for him right now to have this 45 minutes in the tank. It was also quite a good and solid performance, especially the first game after such an injury. It’s important for the confidence for himself into his own body. I think it was very beneficial for him.

“Yes, of course, it’s always a bit tricky after such an injury. We had the same, more or less, with Joe Rodon. It’s not ideal during the crunch time for such influential and important players for us to be out, but it’s good to have them both back. I think Joe was also excellent in the second half [against Chelsea] and Anton the same.” – Daniel Farke on whether Anton Stach is ready to feature again on Friday

The versatile James Justin is the favourite to deputise for Gudmundsson on Friday, although Farke wouldn’t say for certain whether Justin would switch over from centre-half.

“It is always a bit tricky if you don’t have a left-footed wing-back option or full-back option more or less available but, on the other hand, we always have the chance that, for example, JJ, or whoever plays on this position [and] is a right-footed player, performs like Philip Lahm! He had also his best and better games for Germany on the left side, although he was right-footed.

“We have also left-footed players still in our squad and for that, I don’t want to speak too much about what we will do. Of course, I would prefer to have Gabby, with the strength to go forward, available but we have also other players in this position.” – Daniel Farke on Gabriel Gudmundsson’s absence

UEFA EUROPE/CONFERENCE LEAGUE PRESS CONFERENCES

ASTON VILLA

Amadou Onana will be assessed ahead of Villa’s all-Premier League clash with Forest on Thursday.

The midfielder missed Saturday’s defeat at Fulham with “some pain” and will now be assessed in training.

“We train this afternoon, and we will see how he is responding, if he’s feeling good to play tomorrow. He was testing yesterday and today we must test again how he is feeling, and how we can get the players with some pain to play tomorrow.” – Unai Emery on Amadou Onana

Other than Onana and long-term absentee Boubacar Kamara (knee), Villa have no known injury concerns.

Ross Barkley and Alysson are ineligible for Thursday’s game, having not been named in Emery’s Europa League squad, but will return in Gameweek 35.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Vitor Pereira was keeping things coy in his press conference on Wednesday.

“You know, some problems, as every team has in this moment. In the end of a season, you know, a lot of games. We’ll see. We’ll see tomorrow. The medical department are trying the best to recover everyone but we’ll see tomorrow.” – Vitor Pereira on the latest team news

The reporters present went on to push for updates on Murillo (muscle) and Jair Cunha (shoulder). The latter was seen in training earlier in the day.

“He is trying to come back as soon as possible but he’s not ready for tomorrow.

“Not so long. I believe in more a few days, we’ll be back.

“I don’t know [if he’ll be fit for the second leg]. I don’t have a magic ball. I cannot predict. But I think he is recovering, and we’ll see. We’ll see.” – Vitor Pereira on Murillo

“Yeah, as I said to you, we are working with our medical department, they are working hard to put everyone in conditions to help us tomorrow. But to be honest with you, I don’t know, I don’t know if everyone will be fit for the game.” – Vitor Pereira on Jair Cunha

Two players who weren’t seen in training on Wednesday were Ibrahim Sangare, who was substituted in Gameweek 34, and Dan Ndoye. Reports suggest they were doing individual work indoors.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (muscle), John Victor (knee), Willy Boly (knee) and Nicola Savona (knee) are all out for the season.

CRYSTAL PALACE

To follow later this evening.

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101 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Still not updated 🙁

    https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/season-ticker/

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    1. GENERATION X
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Hanging is too good for this sort of offence

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        You're right to highlight that it's just slack and shoddy.

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        1. HammerSandwich
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            You're right to highlight that not clearing your cache and refreshing is slack and shoddy, as it's been live since yesterday

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      2. Absolutely Muñozed
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          "Still not updated"
          Damn it - I read this and thought I have missed the deadline

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        • bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Seasons been cancelled, haven't you heard

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          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            at least the ticker in the members area isn't all black.

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        • bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Both members and non members tickers have now been updated.

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            It's broken.

            Man city and palace are bottom of the ticker despite having 5 fixtures, instead of 4.

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        • Big Mike
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Patience. For the Jedi it is time to eat as well.......

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      3. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        So much for the differential Okafor captaincy this week 😥

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        1. boombaba
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Might get a leak. They are Friday nights game

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        2. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          My season is effectively over. I'll be captaining him with a BB

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      4. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Okafor

        Forget it?

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        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          thinking Dango to him, what’s ur plan ?

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Wait and see

            On a BBC I won't risk it tho

            I've got one last chance to make up some decent ranks

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            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Make that BB

              Autocorrect

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        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Me in New York?

          Fa-get about it!

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          1. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Fuhgeddaboudit

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            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              That's the one! 😆

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              1. PartyTime
                • 4 Years
                7 mins ago

                🙂

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        3. Big Mike
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Who are you selling in order to bring him in? Also, who else do you have in midfield?

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      5. Absolutely Muñozed
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          which team do you think will be relegated? (Apart from Burnley and Wolves ofcourse)

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          1. el polako
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            Difficult to say.
            Spurs have easier fixtures but West Ham looks more like a team.

            Hopefully Spurs.

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          2. Big Mike
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Why? Both have everything to play for.

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        • el polako
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          Let’s hope some Premier League managers watched last night’s game.
          Let’s hope some will realise that there’s more to football than long throw ins and 1-0 wins after a corner kick.

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          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            It's reminded me of the Brazil teams of the 80's, the World Cup as not been the same since they tightened up at the back.

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        • Kane Train
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Which one do I get rid of to bring Haaland in for ??

          A) Thiago - West Ham, City, Palace, Liverpool
          B) Bowen - Brentford, Arsenal, Newcastle, Leeds

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          1. boombaba
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 29 mins ago

            B

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          2. Johnny 8
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 28 mins ago

            Bowen but it's close, could you downgrade a mid and go 3-4-3 instead?

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            1. Kane Train
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 21 mins ago

              I can but I wouldn’t be able to get Haaland this week and I’m not confident on any captains other then him this week

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              1. Johnny 8
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                3 hours, 9 mins ago

                Lose Bowen if you have to change this week.

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          3. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            1 hour ago

            Quite similar issue bar Armstrong over Thiago. I will need to take -8 in hit if I sell the former. Even though, I'm reluctant in doing this, think selling Bowen to minimize the hit to -4 is better! Still want Bowen in the team.

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        • boombaba
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          My rivals ahead have NOR is it worth me going Guehi to catch them as otherwise I’m not gaining on them or try make the points up elsewhere ?

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          1. King Sheep
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            Could you go, Semenyo, Cherki, Haaland instead?

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            1. boombaba
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 57 mins ago

              Not enough funds

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              1. The Mighty One
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                1 min ago

                I agree with going all out attack if you need to gain ground. How much of a deficit? If under 30 points, then go NOR-Cherki-Haaland...those really are the 3 best. If larger deficit then you must go rogue. NOR is the best option so only avoid him if you are desperate. Gain ground with other non-City crazy moves.

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          2. Big Mike
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            No, O' Reilly will outscore Guehi. Try and find a differential elsewhere in your squad.

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        • Kane Train
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Will city or palace have a blank gameweek after DGW36?

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          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 9 mins ago

            No, with have already had the blank for that fixture back on EFL Cup Final weekend.

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        • Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Who's a better double DF for GW35?

          A) Arsenal
          B) Leeds

          Not making any transfers this week.

          1FT / 1.0 ITB

          Current setup:

          Darlow (Raya)
          Gabriel Struijk OReilly
          Tavernier Semenyo Palmer Bruno(v)
          DCL JP Haaland(c)

          Subs: Gross VanHecke Hill

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          1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            PS. Context: I'm chasing 30 points in my ML.

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            1. The-Red-1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Probs Raya for me. I don't think the decision will cost/win you more than 2-3 points, hopefully you can claw back the rest elsewhere (eg O'Reilly captain next week maybe)

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          2. Big Mike
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            A, as I can see the Gunners winning all their remaining games 1-0. Can't really see anyone else other than Saliba to bring in.

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        • estheblessed
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          What to do here.? 1FT and still have TC and BB

          Roefs
          Saliba, Alderete, Gabriel
          Dango, Bruno, Wilson, Semenyo
          Haaland, Watkins, Bowen

          Kelleher, Thiaw, Xavi*, Andersen.

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          1. Big Mike
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Xavi > Gross and play him ahead of Wilson.

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        • SIMBOBIANTHEIII
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            Eze and gab for Palmer & JPvH

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            1. Big Mike
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              No, just do Van Hecke > Gabriel.

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              1. Big Mike
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                If you can of course.

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          • panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            RMWCT

            Darlow
            Gabriel O'Reilly Saliba
            Bruno Cherki Rice MGW
            Haaland Bowen Thiago

            Henderson Munoz Richards KDH

            1, ITB

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            1. STONEROSES
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Like it - but KDH maybe best to bring in 37

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            2. estheblessed
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              Saka over Rice?

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            3. The Hunt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              I've tripled up on Arsenal defence and doubled up with City defenders. None of their midfielders is really worth the bother imo and they'll both be ultra cagey from now on, hoping the other one makes a mistake.

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            4. Big Mike
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Wouldn't bring in Rice, although there aren't many alternatives that stand out tbh.

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          • STONEROSES
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Raya Henderson
            Gabriel Van Hecke O’Reilly Munoz Struijk
            Cherki Eze Groß Bruno Rogers
            Haaland Welbeck DCL

            How this as a WC? (set up to BB in GW36)

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            1. Big Mike
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Looks pretty solid as long as Eze gets minutes. Like the Gross pick too, I'm thinking of bringing him in as well.

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          • estheblessed
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Is anyone gonna bother getting any Palace players?

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            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Maybe Munoz

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            2. STONEROSES
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              It’s prob worth it, just purely playing percentage. But i think a triple up is too much

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            3. chilli con kone
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Lacroix for the defcons

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            4. #1 Salah Hater
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Absolutely not.

              Palace are like the Temu version of Arsenal, arguably worse. Boring, negative football but nobody really notices because they're still sh*t regardless.

              Tend to keep a few clean sheets though when the opposition gets tired from chasing Palace's CBs passing it between eachother for 90 consecutive minutes

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            5. Big Mike
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Just Munoz

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          • chilli con kone
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Start 1

            A. Bijol (BUR
            B. Scott (CPL)

            The rotated palace team just feels a bit tasty

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            1. #1 Salah Hater
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Bijol about to get Joseph Rodonbauer'd

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            2. Big Mike
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              A

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          • ‘Tis the Season
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Bowan or Pedro for Haaland

            Is bringing Haaland in for a hit and to captain him worth it

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            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Don't sell Bowen for sure. Not sure about a hit...what are you c options?

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              1. ‘Tis the Season
                • 7 Years
                52 mins ago

                How about Isak do Haaland for a hit

                Raya
                Gabriel Virgil hill rondon
                Bruno Cherki sbozo
                Pedro bowan isak
                Subs. Wilson porro xavi

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                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 11 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  I feel you want me to say yes 🙂
                  To give a bit of background I am not keen on hits and defo not at the end of the season. Do you really think haaland will score big at Everton? C cherki or Bruno and buy a big sofa imo lol gl

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                  1. ‘Tis the Season
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I somewhat do want you to yes but know the risks of hits this time of the season! Alas you are 100% correct bud! Will captain Cherki and hide!

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            2. Big Mike
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              No, because the Everton game may be a low scoring one and he may not get the points required to cancel out the -4. I would definitely bring him in for gwk 36, though.

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          • Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            I could have this team and save 2 fts. GTG ?
            Raya
            Gab Alderete hill
            Bruno F semenyo cherki Rogers
            Thiago Bowen haaland (c)
            Dub Munoz Andersen Wilson

            0.5 itb

            Cheers and gl. Is treble city attack a good idea ??? Would appreciate any help please as I don't have a clue what to do...

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            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Looks good to me.

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              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Thank you that's what I want to hear lol

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            2. #1 Salah Hater
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Treble City attack is a good idea until one of them blanks and O'Reilly pops up with a mega haul at huge ownership

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            3. z13
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                If you are chasing going O'Reilly over Semenyo could be a play.

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                1. #1 Salah Hater
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  Cherki far more of a differential than O'Reilly. Everyone owns O'Reilly already

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              • STONEROSES
                • 12 Years
                49 mins ago

                GTG

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              • Big Mike
                • 3 Years
                just now

                The team looks good to go. I wouldn't go triple City attack, just Semenyo and Haaland is enough. I'd definitely recommend that you bring in O' Reilly for gwk 36 though.

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            4. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              Captain DCL this week?

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              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Owning is good enough imo c is a step too far I think

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                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Friday game too. Probably safest to go with the robot.

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              2. z13
                  52 mins ago

                  People love to mention he has 1 goal in 12 just saying.

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                • STONEROSES
                  • 12 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Nah. Play, don’t (C)

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                • PartyTime
                  • 4 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Not a bad pick on paper especially if you've got nothing to lose

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                • Brosstan
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Plays against the worst defensive side in the league at home. Leeds have every reason to treat this as the game where they secure staying up. On pens. Plenty of reasons to cap him.

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              3. One Wheels Enough
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Play Hill or Munoz?

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                1. STONEROSES
                  • 12 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  Hill

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                2. Big Mike
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Munoz

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              4. STONEROSES
                • 12 Years
                59 mins ago

                Raya Henderson
                Gabriel Van Hecke O’Reilly Munoz Struijk
                Cherki Eze Groß Bruno Rogers
                Haaland Welbeck DCL

                How this as a WC - set up to BB in GW36?
                Any obvious omissions?
                Cheers!

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                1. Big Mike
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Looks a very strong squad, although Rogers may be the weak spot.

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              5. PartyTime
                • 4 Years
                51 mins ago

                OMG Okafor IN was supposed to be on the agenda but I'm now uncertain. What's the % likelihood of him being in the starting lineup vs Burnley? Heck!

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              6. thetommy14
                • 5 Years
                45 mins ago

                Watkins captain anyone?

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                1. Big Mike
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Not for me. Don't have him and wouldn't captain him even if I did.

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              7. RealSocialDads
                • 9 Years
                43 mins ago

                If you had WC BB TC left and using WC this week, would you:

                A. TC Haaland 36
                B. BB36

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                1. Big Mike
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  What would your gwk 36 team look like?

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              8. The Mighty One
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                36 mins ago

                Anyone still holding on to Timber?

                I might drop VVD and hold on to Timber...am I foolish?

                Thanks!

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                1. Scalper
                  • 9 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  I have him. I would think he’s back for west ham if not fulham

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                2. Bobby Digital
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I still have him

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              9. Scalper
                • 9 Years
                35 mins ago

                ML conundrum!

                22 points behind ML. I have bench boost + TC, he only has TC

                Is it worth to use a -4 to get the right BB team in for this gameweek?

                Darlow (Kelleher)
                Timber Gabriel NOR (Hill) (Gudmundson)
                Enzo Palmer Semenyo Tavernier Bruno
                Haaland DCL (pedro)

                Thinking of Gudmondson+timber > Justin+Saliba for -4

                Either im taking the -4 or just holding it until GW37 and save 4pts... ugh

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                1. Big Mike
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  I wouldn't take a -4 for defenders as they are unlikely to score enough to cancel out the points hit. Just do Gudmundson > Justin and keep your fingers crossed for Timber.

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