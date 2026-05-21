FFS Cup

Who has made the final of our FFS Members Cup?

21 May 2026 30 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The final of the latest FFS Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

SEMI-FINAL RESULTS

Team 1vsTeam 2
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
Team Dependant60514,843vsUpminsterTrainman7756,369
Manshizzle59983,627vsJ Aravind5883,698

Bench Boost user UpminsterTrainman had a fairly comfortable 77-60 victory.

Even without the contributions of their nominated four substitutes, they’d have still prevailed by a point.

A score of 77 saw them climb to a season-high rank of 56k.

Team Dependant had the misfortune of benching 31 points, including double-digit hauls from Elliot Anderson and Karl Darlow.

In the other semi, our lowest-ranked remaining manager, Manshizzle, squeaked through by a single point, despite suffering a first red arrow since Gameweek 28.

Our victor and their opponent, J Aravind, both had the same three Manchester City players, so their tie came down to events in Monday’s match at the Emirates.

Manshizzle successfully captained Bukayo Saka, while J Aravind had the misfortune of handing the armband to Viktor Gyokeres, who emerged from the bench for a one-pointer.

Below are the upcoming Gameweek 38 ties; no manager has any chips remaining.

FINAL

RankDifferent players (before GW38 transfers)
UpminsterTrainman56,369Kelleher, Darlow, Saliba, Tarkowski, Kadioglu, Wilson, Cherki, Bowen
Manshizzle983,627Verbruggen, Petrovic, Van Hecke, Gusto, Senesi, Ampadu, Semenyo, Calvert-Lewin

THIRD/FOURTH-PLACE PLAY-OFF

RankDifferent players (before GW38 transfers)
TeamDependent514,843Henderson, Saliba, Justin, Lacroix, Rice, Cherki, Anderson, Calvert-Lewin, Welbeck
J Aravind83,698Verbruggen, van Hecke, Hill, Keane, Saka, Semenyo, Hinshelwood, Thiago, Gyokeres

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other, and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

This cup competition follows the proposed Gameweek schedule below:

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the upcoming round’s draw will take place before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

30 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    The question remains, Who has made the final? Come forward please.

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      It would have been me if I wasn’t knocked out in the first round

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      1. Naatie
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        so non-members also qualified? ok
        no wonder you a a/b question merchant

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      2. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Naatie wants to kiss your willy. He's been after you for so long. Just let him mate.

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          I've tried my best to ignore it

          But knowing that you are 45 and not 15 makes these sort of comments worse.

          It's a bit of a theme of yours tbh.

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          1. The Philosopher
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Naatie's main account spotted.

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  2. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Cherki out for sbozlai?

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    • trinzoo
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Does AV win mean 6th place go to champions league now?

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      1. LarkyTown
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Only if they finish 5th

        So they need to lose to Man City and Liverpool beat Brentford

        Then Bournemouth will get in

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        1. LarkyTown
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Potentially close to a third of the EPL getting into the "Champions League", bit daft

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    • JBG
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Heada up Casemiro owners.

      https://x.com/PaddyKeoghAF/status/2057255434734477375

      "Reports are saying Casemiro won't play against Brighton on Sunday and has played his last game for us."

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Yeah

        That was the considered thinking prior to the Old Trafford match.

        He's in the Brazil squad so a lot of those heading to the world cup in a dead rubber Gw38 could sit out.

        FH38 would be v v useful this season.

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    • aguerodontblankonme
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      -10 points behind leader. 1FT

      His team differentials:
      Saliba
      Saka,gross,cherki,bruno f
      calvert

      My team differentials:
      Enzo,eze,semenyo,bruno g
      bowen, gyokeres

      Can Semenyo to Foden be an option?
      Also should I captain Bruno G maybe?

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    • Thursday's Press Conference Times
      Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Good morning, folks! Quite a few press conferences are taking place today. Hopefully, we'll get some GW38 line-up clues from Arteta, who definitely won't be coy about team news for a dead rubber.

      These are the ones listed so far:

      9am - Hurzeler (BHA)
      1.30pm - Arteta (ARS), Jackson (BUR)
      2.30pm - Pereira (NFO)
      2.45pm - Glasner (CRY)
      5pm - Carrick (MUN)
      5.30pm - Andrews (BRE)

      Times in BST and come from Sky Sports.

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    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      What's the considered thinking on Arsenal for Sunday?

      Mass rotation.

      Saka benched, the defence too?

      Will Raya start. I guess part of Arteta will want the points but the Champions League is the big prize now. How ruthless will he be?

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      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        There's obviously going to be some change/mins managed but the other consideration is the rhythm/momentum and not wanting rustiness heading into that final so in summary I have no idea

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          The final is 6 days later.

          I think the risk of a knock or injury overrules that.

          Also, PSG have finished their season so there's a logic to rest them and train accordingly to try to match them.

          Arsenal will have to be on top form to beat them.

          Another Man City goal on Tuesday would have changed everything. I thought that Semenyo could do it.

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          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Yes but if they mass rotate some of those playeŕs will not have played for 2 weeks come the final. That doesnt feel ideal either. There's a balancing act and also a slight shortage in defence anyway which may muddy the waters

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            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Yeah

              Defenders you can make a case for

              I have Saka and without a leak will look to cover him off the bench

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      2. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        In my opinion, mass rotation

        Imagine if one important player gets an injury because of this game and the amount of **** Arteta will get. Us at full strength is way more important than ‘rhythm’, especially when PSG are just chilling for 2 weeks before the final

        I don’t expect Saka to play, nor Gabriel, Saliba or Rice

        Couldn’t say about the rest though

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I agree

          I think everyone should prioritise having a fully available bench in the first instance and possibly taking a hit or two.

          They'll be some leaks and misinformation too.

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    • Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Fun fact. Arteta is the only manager in history to have managed for multiple seasons ( 7 in his case) and never have a dip in final league position

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Next season will be harder in that regard.

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      2. JBG
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Is it really a fun fact, when it's about Mr.SoySauceHair?

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    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I've got triple Man City and Arsenal and 2 flags on my bench with just 1 FT and £0.9m banked.

      Second hit of the season worthwhile?

      Stach to Summerville and
      João Pedro to Bowen

      Would you do it?

      It's exact money but there's also Anthony at Burnley to target the Wolves match and he's 0.4m cheaper and might be the better option.

      What do you reckon?

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      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        I prefer Taty to Bowen. Bowen's the safe season long xmins xpens tick along guy but this is a one week only thing and I just prefer Taty for that, hes the actual striker doing the shooting

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      2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Or roll the dice and go Fleming, I fancy Burnley against wolves

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      3. Anfield road 1972
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Playing my bench boost this week..
        Is dubravka dropped does anybody know??

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Yes

          Be tricky to get the BB all playing

          Good luck tho

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          1. Anfield road 1972
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Thanks..
            Ye Arsenal winning the league before the last game of the season has made it harder for everyone .
            2 Arsenal and 3 city here .

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