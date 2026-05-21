Who has made the final of our FFS Members Cup?

The final of the latest FFS Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

SEMI-FINAL RESULTS

Team 1 vs Team 2 Name Score Rank Name Score Rank Team Dependant 60 514,843 vs UpminsterTrainman 77 56,369 Manshizzle 59 983,627 vs J Aravind 58 83,698

Bench Boost user UpminsterTrainman had a fairly comfortable 77-60 victory.

Even without the contributions of their nominated four substitutes, they’d have still prevailed by a point.

A score of 77 saw them climb to a season-high rank of 56k.

Team Dependant had the misfortune of benching 31 points, including double-digit hauls from Elliot Anderson and Karl Darlow.

In the other semi, our lowest-ranked remaining manager, Manshizzle, squeaked through by a single point, despite suffering a first red arrow since Gameweek 28.

Our victor and their opponent, J Aravind, both had the same three Manchester City players, so their tie came down to events in Monday’s match at the Emirates.

Manshizzle successfully captained Bukayo Saka, while J Aravind had the misfortune of handing the armband to Viktor Gyokeres, who emerged from the bench for a one-pointer.

Below are the upcoming Gameweek 38 ties; no manager has any chips remaining.

FINAL

Rank Different players (before GW38 transfers) UpminsterTrainman 56,369 Kelleher, Darlow, Saliba, Tarkowski, Kadioglu, Wilson, Cherki, Bowen Manshizzle 983,627 Verbruggen, Petrovic, Van Hecke, Gusto, Senesi, Ampadu, Semenyo, Calvert-Lewin

THIRD/FOURTH-PLACE PLAY-OFF

Rank Different players (before GW38 transfers) TeamDependent 514,843 Henderson, Saliba, Justin, Lacroix, Rice, Cherki, Anderson, Calvert-Lewin, Welbeck J Aravind 83,698 Verbruggen, van Hecke, Hill, Keane, Saka, Semenyo, Hinshelwood, Thiago, Gyokeres

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other, and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

This cup competition follows the proposed Gameweek schedule below:

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the upcoming round’s draw will take place before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher