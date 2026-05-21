Who has made the final of our FFS Members Cup?

The final of the latest FFS Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.
FFS MEMBERS CUP
SEMI-FINAL RESULTS
|Team 1
|vs
|Team 2
|Name
|Score
|Rank
|Name
|Score
|Rank
|Team Dependant
|60
|514,843
|vs
|UpminsterTrainman
|77
|56,369
|Manshizzle
|59
|983,627
|vs
|J Aravind
|58
|83,698
Bench Boost user UpminsterTrainman had a fairly comfortable 77-60 victory.
Even without the contributions of their nominated four substitutes, they’d have still prevailed by a point.
A score of 77 saw them climb to a season-high rank of 56k.
Team Dependant had the misfortune of benching 31 points, including double-digit hauls from Elliot Anderson and Karl Darlow.
In the other semi, our lowest-ranked remaining manager, Manshizzle, squeaked through by a single point, despite suffering a first red arrow since Gameweek 28.
Our victor and their opponent, J Aravind, both had the same three Manchester City players, so their tie came down to events in Monday’s match at the Emirates.
Manshizzle successfully captained Bukayo Saka, while J Aravind had the misfortune of handing the armband to Viktor Gyokeres, who emerged from the bench for a one-pointer.
Below are the upcoming Gameweek 38 ties; no manager has any chips remaining.
FINAL
|Rank
|Different players (before GW38 transfers)
|UpminsterTrainman
|56,369
|Kelleher, Darlow, Saliba, Tarkowski, Kadioglu, Wilson, Cherki, Bowen
|Manshizzle
|983,627
|Verbruggen, Petrovic, Van Hecke, Gusto, Senesi, Ampadu, Semenyo, Calvert-Lewin
THIRD/FOURTH-PLACE PLAY-OFF
|Rank
|Different players (before GW38 transfers)
|TeamDependent
|514,843
|Henderson, Saliba, Justin, Lacroix, Rice, Cherki, Anderson, Calvert-Lewin, Welbeck
|J Aravind
|83,698
|Verbruggen, van Hecke, Hill, Keane, Saka, Semenyo, Hinshelwood, Thiago, Gyokeres
HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?
The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.
Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other, and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).
In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.
WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?
This cup competition follows the proposed Gameweek schedule below:
Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 30 Round 1 – Gameweek 31 Round 2 – Gameweek 32 Round 3 – Gameweek 33 Round 4 – Gameweek 34 Round 5 – Gameweek 35 Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36 Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
- Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38
WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?
Where possible, the upcoming round’s draw will take place before each Gameweek deadline.
PRIZES
Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Members Cup are as follows:
1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher