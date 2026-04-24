The latest FFS Members Cup results + fourth-round draw

Round four of the latest FFS Members Cup will take place in Blank Gameweek 34, where 32 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers remain.

A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

No more former champions are remaining, because Drizzle lost 91-99 to Beavis, who’ll now go head-to-head with Hawk Eye.

However, Double Gameweek 33 was a round that relied on luck, as some opponents used their Bench Boost chip to field 15 players, while others didn’t. It ensured there were high-scoring losers and low-scoring winners.

For example, Barry St Germain won 87-86 versus Eddie, despite a huge drop in the worldwide rankings. Seven others progressed with under 100 points.

But three managers exceeded 115 and were eliminated: Tiler (116), MARTINBB (118) and carrollefc (128). The latter drew a thrilling encounter with Johnny 8, losing due to his lower global placing.

In fact, Johnny 8 (7,224th) is one of two from inside the top 10k to progress. Matthias99th (4,226th) lost to Shininq, but Berries‘ 134-92 victory ensured a boost from 2,159th to 847th overall. He’ll next face Off the Clough (941,215th).

At the other end, Manshizzle remains the lowest-ranked manager. The sole participant below one million, he’s actually just shot up from 2.91m to 1.66m after recording 138 points. Bettered by only DavidCuz (141), another 10 joined these on a tally of at least 125.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

This cup competition follows the proposed Gameweek schedule below:

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher