Why are there no Saturday matches in FPL Gameweek 37?

If you’re anything like us, the first thing you’ll have done after Fantasy Premier League (FPL) finished updating on Saturday was to set your ‘bus team’ up for Gameweek 37.

When doing this, you’ll no doubt have noticed the complete absence of fixtures on Saturday:

For those who don’t know already, there are no Saturday fixtures in Gameweek 37 because the FA Cup final is taking place on the same day.

The Premier League and the Football Association (FA) have an agreement whereby the FA Cup final gets ‘exclusivity’ on the day it is contested.

So, the English top flight has to fit around this.

Usually, we’d also have no Friday night fixture on FA Cup weekend. Again, this is part of the agreement between the FA and the Premier League. However, Aston Villa have been permitted to face Liverpool early to help them prepare for the UEFA Europa League final the following week.

Manchester City and Chelsea, the FA Cup finalists, have had their Gameweek 37 fixtures against Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur pushed back to Tuesday.

There’ll be no more Premier League fixtures on Saturday for the rest of the season, in fact. All 10 Gameweek 38 matches kick off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24 May.