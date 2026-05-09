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FPL Gameweek 36: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

9 May 2026 49 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Saturday’s five Gameweek 36 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data, which comes from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 36: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 36: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

PLAYERS – CHANCES CREATED (CC)

PLAYERS – OPTA EXPECTED GOAL INVOLVEMENT (XGI)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page:

Manchester City3 – 0Brentford
Sunderland0 – 0Manchester United
Fulham0 – 1Bournemouth
Brighton and Hove Albion3 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool1 – 1Chelsea
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49 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Pep bites Kun
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    Haaland Trip(c) well done this gw!

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    1. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Agree

      as it stands 33pts & fingers cross gets a goal + against Palace mid week

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  2. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Will Semenyo get that assist as well?

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    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      He should. I keep refreshing :/

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    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      SCOUT: After review, there is no assist for Erling Haaland's goal. Haaland's initial shot was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher before he converted the rebound.

      https://x.com/i/status/2053176576284537214

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      1. Vasshin
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Can they review their review and give him an assist 🙂

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  3. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Semenyo actually been done dirty this season, remember his brace earlier on in the season they didn’t give it to him

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      I remember you saying it touched him for that previous goal not given

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah his shirt moved and everything

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  4. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Can anyone explain why Doku has so many bonus points?

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      He created a lot and scored the winning goal

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      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Haaland created a goal and scored a goal

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        1. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          He also lost 9bps for missing 3 big chances

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    2. OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Extra points for mids

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    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Created 6 chances, 2 of them big ones.

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  5. GBD1961
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    So when will the Premier league change the Enzo goal to fofana’s this is a joke it’s clearly Fofanas goal ! We spend all year on here and the F it up with 2 games to go. Scandalous!!

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    1. OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's not that deep

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  6. Tinmen
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Folks, what should I do here?
    Apologies talking about next gameweek so soon.

    Saka is rising tonight

    I have the exact money to do
    Eze and Munoz to Saka and Rodon

    Should I do it?
    If not I ride with Eze as my third Arsenal

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    1. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Eze and Munoz to Saka and Rodon - Yes

      or

      Heaven (Man United) instead of Roden 3.7m
      Reinildo (Sunderland) 3.8m

      unless already in squad.

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      1. Tinmen
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yea could wait a few days and just go Reinaldo. Good tip

        Heaven has lost his place I think. Didn’t start today

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  7. Stevecat
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    I’m chasing but catching up quickly thanks to doku tripple captain today. Who do I pick from Arsenal for next week. Currently have Gabriel and eze.

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Gab Saka Gyokeres

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    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      How are you catching when Doku has same points as Haaland?

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      1. Stevecat
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        I’ve also got Haaland but nobody has doku.

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        1. Hutchiniho
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I put him in this week 🙂

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    3. OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      What does your rival have and how many points are you away?

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      1. Stevecat
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Currently they have Gabriel and rice. I’m now 40 behind (was 140 behind). I’m tempted to take a minus 4 and go with an Arsenal player and Brentford player.

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        1. OneTeamInBristol
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Have they got double ARS defence? If so, go double ARS attack.

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          1. Stevecat
            • 11 Years
            just now

            They have 1 arsenal defender and 1 midfielder. No doubt they will bring in another arsenal attacking player. Will saka play more than an hour max, will Gyokeres even start as Havertz is a risk.

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      2. Stevecat
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        My front 3 are Pedro, welbeck and Haaland.

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        1. OneTeamInBristol
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Welbeck to Gyk if they have double defence.

          They will likely go double ars defence next week

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  8. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Might not make top 10k this season, every differential I’ve gone for has blanked.

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    1. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      keep the faith - would appear still a good season

      Possible RFT next week & have two for GW38

      Villa / Palace - will most likely rota/rest players.

      If league decider Arsenal will be at full strength,
      if league wrapped up will rest players.

      Bournemouth / Brighton players - for last two GWs

      West Ham / Spurs could be interesting

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    2. OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Only two weeks left and you will never remember your team ID

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  9. OneTeamInBristol
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    That Hinselwood goal is well overdue. Well done fellow owners!

    Also, people moaning about benching Bournemouth defenders. Only got yourselves to blame.

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    1. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      He scored three in the last four hasn’t he?
      He’s been in form for a while.
      Part of my WC

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  10. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    This season is tragic really, now sure why I went TC Gab back then, also Mitoma over Gross on WC cost me a lot, lol…

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    1. OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Tbf, Gross returns have been ridiculous over the past month of so. I was close to getting Mitoma on WC32, but went Hinselwood.

      Bad luck unforunately

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      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah, don’t want to blame everything on luck, but defo something in it

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        1. OneTeamInBristol
          • 2 Years
          just now

          This game is all about luck! You can select the best 11 on paper, but variables will always happen. My advice is embrace when things go your way and when it doesn't, blame it on luck haha

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      FPL is 51% luck.

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      1. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        I went Doku for form (and the eye test) rather than following the mass YouTube pushing of Cherki.
        That’s definitely an example of how to skilfully play the game.

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        1. Bennerman
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Alert: knob abroad

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          1. Hutchiniho
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Abroad ……

            Alright Karl Pilkington!

            lol

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  11. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Best week in my fpl career to date.

    2288 on the week!

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    1. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      congrats with more games to come

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    2. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Is the GW over?

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    3. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Same, 73pts, Totpts 2244, GW rank 41,018, OR 11,902, but I appreciate a long way to go and expect OR to drop. Nevertheless, nice to momentarily enjoy a personal best. GL everyone.

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    4. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Congratulations! Close to top 1k OR. Excellent! GL.

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