FPL Gameweek 36 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’ll get the Gameweek 36 team news from 15 Premier League managers on Friday as the pre-match press conferences continue.

You can find all the key injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

For the headline news from Thursday’s four daytime pressers, check out this round-up here.

Nottingham Forest’s Vitor Pereira did his Gameweek 36 preview in the aftermath of Thursday’s UEFA Europa League defeat to Aston Villa. All the key quotes on Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) et al are here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 36 TEAM NEWS

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Friday’s FPL Press Conferences! 🚨 🍒 9am – Iraola

🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

🐝 1pm – Andrews

🐺 1pm – Edwards

🔴 1.15pm – Slot

⭕️ 1.30pm – Arteta

🍷 1.30pm – Jackson

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

⚒️ 1.30pm – Nuno

🟣 2pm… pic.twitter.com/UjOzrNcK3K — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) May 8, 2026

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The Magpies confirmed earlier this week that Lewis Miley (leg) would miss the rest of the season with a fractured fibula.

He joins Emil Krafth (knee) on the long-term injury list.

And Eddie Howe may have to do without two more options in his backline, Tino Livramento (thigh) and Fabian Schar (ankle/foot), for the final three Gameweeks.

“Tino is doing well. He is really improving and he’s back running again, he’s on the grass. I don’t think he will be back this season. I think we could possibly push maybe him for the Fulham game but I think that would silly, really, on his behalf. I think let’s him recover and get a good summer behind him.” – Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento

“Not 100% sure. His situation was slightly unique. He was very close to returning to full fitness but then picked up that infection. He is building up his strength and resilience again. He is looking a lot more positive in his body at the moment but whether or not we will see him on the pitch this season we will wait and see.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

BOURNEMOUTH

Justin Kluivert (knee) is set to return to the Bournemouth matchday squad for the first time in more than four months.

The Netherlands international has been out of action since undergoing surgery in January but has been back in training over the last fortnight.

“Justin has been training with the team normally this week. I expect him to be in the squad tomorrow, yes.” – Andoni Iroala on Justin Kluivert

The Fulham match may come too soon for Lewis Cook (hamstring/calf), although he too is back in training and should return in the final two Gameweeks.

“Lew also has been training, not fully, and probably is a little bit behind Justin in the rehab process but is getting there. Probably not for tomorrow but he’s training today normally and we will see. I hope Justin definitely and Lew also can be available for the last two games.” – Andoni Iraola on Lewis Cook

Andoni Iraola otherwise reported the usual knocks and niggles.

“No [other injury concerns]. We have, like all the teams in this moment of the season, some niggles, some things, but I hope everyone is available for tomorrow.” – Andoni Iraola

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

James Milner (unspecified) and Solly March (muscle) return to contention this week.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers match may come too soon for Diego Gomez (knee), however.

Mats Wieffer (ankle) is also doubtful after limping off early last week.

“Mats Wieffer, it will be tight for this game. I’m not sure if he can make it. He has a small ankle issue, nothing serious. So, therefore, he will be assessed. “Besides that, we have Diego Gomez, who will be assessed. Besides that, we have James Milner and Solly March, who will be back. They will be definitely an option. “I’m hoping [Gomez will be fit] but I think it’s important that we understand that we can’t risk his health. We also have a responsibility for the players and therefore we have to make the right decision, not the decision that doesn’t take care of the health.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster (both knee) are longer-term absentees.

Knee niggles and a suspension has limited Lewis Dunk‘s minutes lately but Fabian Hurzeler hinted that he could return this weekend.