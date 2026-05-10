Scout Notes

FPL notes: Doku again, Cherki hooked + why no Semenyo assist?

10 May 2026 60 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Manchester City kicked off their Gameweek 36 double-header with a 3-0 win over Brentford.

It was a strong start to the Double Gameweek if you Triple Captained Erling Haaland (£14.7m), own City defenders and/or took a punt on Jeremy Doku (£6.5m).

Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) and Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) owners were left frustrated for different reasons, however, while so high was Haaland’s effective ownership at most rank tiers that even those who captained the Norwegian (without Triple Captaining him) lost ground when he scored.

Here are our Scout Notes…

WHY DIDN’T SEMENYO GET AN ASSIST?

It was a mixed bag from Semenyo, who was largely stymied down the right flank but produced the occasional flash of inspiration. At least he lasted 90 minutes, after earlier substitutions in the previous two league games.

His one official ‘chance created’ was for Haaland in the first half, with the Norwegian seeing his header saved.

But Semenyo played a big part in City’s second goal, which was finished off with a scruffy backheel from their number nine.

Why no assist?

For two reasons, actually.

Firstly, Opta recorded Haaland as having two bites at the cherry, the first one saved. So, no assist for anyone.

And even if Haaland had finished at the first attempt, Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) would have got the assist; it turns out that the Egyptian inadvertently touched Semenyo’s deflected cross en route to the Norwegian:

Semenyo assist

CHERKI HOOKED EARLY

The most-bought player of the Gameweek, Cherki, didn’t even make the hour-mark.

The Frenchman and Tijjani Reijnders (£5.0m), a surprise starter in the middle of the park and the latest player to have a shot at Rodri‘s (£6.3m) vacated midfield role, both came off after 59 minutes.

The reason? Pep Guardiola wanted more natural goalscorers in the box. Brentford had largely been successful at frustrating City, with the score 0-0 at the time of Cherki’s departure. On came Phil Foden (£8.0m), in a deeper role but crashing the area, and Marmoush, who was effectively Cherki’s replacement.

Both of them had an impact. Foden burst into the box on a couple of occasions and drew smart stops out of Caiomhin Kelleher (£4.8m), while Marmoush rounded off the scoring in injury time.

“We didn’t have enough players in the box. To score a goal is simple. All the managers I had throughout the age [said the same thing]. To score a goal, you have to bring people closer to Kelleher, closer to Erling.

“The second goal, [Semenyo gets] right to the byline and it is Erling there, Omar, make a chaos, the deflection. When Erling is just alone, he has three central defenders against him. It is impossible to score a goal. In the second half, with Phil and Omar, they were there more. Phil had two chances, two shots, Kelleher saved it, but he was there, he has to be there.

“In the second half, it was much better.” – Pep Guardiola

“Omar, today again, I’m so incredibly pleased because he gave us energy and always is a guy who scores goals.” – Pep Guardiola

With Crystal Palace set to bring their three centre-halves to the Etihad on Wednesday, might Guardiola give Haaland more support (i.e. Marmoush/Foden) from the off? And will Cherki be the fall guy, or perhaps move to the right?

WHY DOKU, NOT HAALAND, GOT MAXIMUM BONUS POINTS

A goal and an assist is usually enough for a forward to scoop maximum bonus points.

Not so in this case, with Haaland owners forced to settle for two.

The man of the moment, Doku, instead took top honours. How did he manage that, and by quite some margin?

The breakdown below shows where Doku picked up his baseline bonus points (BBPS). He hoovered them up from a variety of sources, from key passes (KP) and big chances created (BCC) to dribbles (Dri) and fouls won (FW):

Semenyo assist

And, of course, he scored himself. It was a similar goal to his equaliser against Everton, a superb, curling effort into the top corner.

He’s playing with such confidence at the moment, and now has five attacking returns in as many starts since returning from injury.

“Everybody knows it, that he made an incredible step in the sense that he says, “I’m Jeremy Doku, I’m going to win games.”. The big players, the greatest players, always have that mentality.” – Pep Guardiola on Jeremy Doku

NO DISGRACE IN BRENTFORD’S PERFORMANCE

Just as 3-0 was a flattering scoreline for Brentford last week, the 0-3 result did a disservice to the Bees, no matter what the xG says!

The gameplan was working well until Doku’s goal, which involved the Belgian getting a fortunate run of the ball.

The Bees only registered four shots across the game but there were other scares for City besides; a long throw that had to be cleared off the line, and a decent penalty shout for Kevin Schade (£6.8m). Igor Thiago (£7.3m) twice went close, forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m) into saves.

Dango Ouattara (£5.7m) dropped to the bench as Keith Andrews went with a more conservative line-up, involving Aaron Hickey (£4.0m) in midfield, but you can bet that the Burkinabe winger will be back in the starting XI in Gameweek 37, when Crystal Palace visit west London.

price change predictions
60 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Cherki will be a total fail, im (c) so it is inevitable

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I said all week on here that if you were getting big a City mid for this DGW then Doku was the one to get.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Already made the move the week before mate

        Open Controls
  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Get Hinslewood or KDH?

    Open Controls
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      hins,brighton are flowing atm

      Open Controls
      1. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Because they beat an already relegated Wolves side that haven't won away all season?

        Just last week they were battered by an awful Newcastle side.

        Open Controls
        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          whos gonna listen to you?your username suggests you are clueless reviling a fantasy football lord is ridiculous

          Open Controls
          1. #1 Salah Hater
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            "I don't agree with your opinion so I'm going to insult you" alright mate it's a forum about a made-up game calm down

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Welcome to the internet.

              Sadly, get used to it!

              Open Controls
            2. Amsterhammer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              I think I agree with both of you. No need to insult someone with a different opinion.

              But the name is unnecessary and very childish. I’m curious as to why you would hate Salah. Is it because he has brown skin or because he is Muslim? Or something else?

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                59 mins ago

                Maybe because hes a selfish moron? Hes clearly not a character anyone should look up to other than for his footballing ability.

                Open Controls
                1. Amsterhammer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  I’m a West Ham fan so I don’t have too much skin in the game. I’m finding the Salah hate hard to comprehend tbh. Seems like a likable enough guy to me.

                  I agree that he can be frustrating though.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brosstan
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Whenever someone gets a lot of adoration, there will be people who dislike their flaws that will go in the opposite direction and really dislike them. Bit of a stretch to accuse racism based on absolutely nothing. Salah is no saint. Seems very self centered.

                    Open Controls
              2. fantasist
                • 16 Years
                56 mins ago

                I doubt the hate would be to that level. Maybe they just don't like Liverpool or Salah's style of play or he somehow ruined their FPL season

                Open Controls
              3. #1 Salah Hater
                • 1 Year
                53 mins ago

                Ridiculous accusation.

                To answer the question, I’ve never owned Salah in FPL. I don’t rate him as a footballer, never have. I only put players I like watching in my team. Personal approach to the game. So when he’s spent years popping up with penalties and tap ins after dropping stinkers to ruin my GW’s, that’s where it’s come from. More of a comical username but obviously people get sensitive and take it the wrong way, such as yourself.

                Open Controls
                1. Amsterhammer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  I was just being curious. The name literally had the word ‘hate’ in it. It’s a strong word and I wondered if there were those elements to it.

                  Open Controls
                  1. #1 Salah Hater
                    • 1 Year
                    47 mins ago

                    I hate the rain too mate, doesn’t mean I hate it because it’s blue

                    Open Controls
                    1. Amsterhammer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      41 mins ago

                      So what I’m taking away from this is you’re not racist. But openly rainist.

                      Open Controls
                    2. The Bandit
                      • 15 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      Rain is blue?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Amsterhammer
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 min ago

                        It’s a rainist stereotype.

                        Open Controls
        2. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          48 mins ago

          and yet he scored...team results are irrelevant if your fpl player scores

          Open Controls
  3. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Come On Forest.
    I want to support WH later against ARS.

    Open Controls
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      41 mins ago

      forest down millwall up ,8 london clubs in the premier would be fun

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      29 mins ago

      I like Arsenal but I’d love to see West Ham win today to put Spurs back in the bottom 3.

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Same here, worried we’ve got so many established players out & that includes our best defenders & the magician MGW 🙁

      Open Controls
  4. Sandy Ravage
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    HendoSarr FTW

    Open Controls
  5. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Glasner starting all his main players 3 days after conference league game in a useless but will rest everyone for a match with title implications during the week. ridiculous

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      54 mins ago

      Same with Emery too. Playing best players against already relegated Burnley and the reserves last week against Spurs.

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        Makes sense for Villa. Win today to all but secure top 5 and you can rest either side of the europa final.

        Not sure I agree about Glasner either as Mateta and Pino make their strongest 11 but regardless if they can only play in one it makes total sense to be the one they can actually win

        Open Controls
        1. Hughes Your Daddy
          • 13 Years
          23 mins ago

          Yep, Mateta and Pino started our last match so not "all his main players" also going to be lots of rotation - we are still not mathematically safe and Everton is our bogey team so we need most of our best team to have a chance to get one more win.

          Open Controls
    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      what he said

      “To be honest, if somebody criticises… for me, sorry, if I can say this, it would be nonsense. It’s just the last game but there were 37 games played before. That means if another team on Matchday 25 rotated against City or Arsenal, they affected the title race as well. I’m not responsible for Arsenal, I’m not responsible for Manchester City; I’m responsible for Crystal Palace and I get paid for doing the best things for Crystal Palace and not for City and not for Arsenal.

      Open Controls
  6. Evasivo
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Did I miss the team sheets?

    Open Controls
    1. Amsterhammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yeah, they’re below your post.

      Open Controls
  7. fantasist
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Sarr, Johnson, Strand Larsen.

    Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Pino, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Riad, Devenny, Cardines

    Everton XI: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto.

    Subs: Travers. Patterson, McNeil, Barry, George, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Armstrong

    Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Jair Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato, Netz, Anderson, Dominguez, Williams, Bakwa, I.Jesus, Awoniyi.

    Subs: Ortega, Wood, Lucca, Hutchinson, Moreira, Yates, McAtee, Whitehall, Sinclair

    Newcastle XI: Pope; Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Osula.

    Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Wissa, Gordon, Barnes, Elanga, Willock, A Murphy, Ramsey

    Burnley XI: Weiss, Walker, Esteve, Tuanzebe, Pires, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Hannibal, Tchaouna, Anthony, Flemming.

    Subs: Dubravka, Hartman, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Humphreys, Ward-Prowse, Amdouni, Broja, Laurent

    Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Lindelof, Tielemans, Barkley, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins.

    Subs: Bizot, Buendía, Digne, Torres, Abraham, Sancho, Luiz, Bogarde, Bailey.

    Open Controls
    1. Evasivo
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      TY

      Open Controls
  8. Karan_G14
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Verb
    Gabriel O’Reilly Senesi
    Bruno Saka Cherki Groß
    Haaland Gyokeres Welbeck

    (Darlow Tav Hill Struijk)
    2FTs & 1.5m

    A) Tav to KDH/Ndiaye (Bench Groß/Welbeck)
    B) Groß & Tav to KDH & Szobo (Bench Welbeck)
    C) Welbeck & Tav to Thiago & KDH (Bench Groß)

    Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

    Open Controls
  9. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    0 players involved in these fixtures. What results do I want?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      1-1 low or not owner players 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Any particular players that I really don't want to score?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          High owned 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Can you feed me a bit more please.. cba opening fpllive to check EOs..

            Open Controls
            1. z13
                just now

                https://plan.livefpl.net//EO

                Open Controls
          2. Amsterhammer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            High owned players you don’t own.

            Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Anyone see WHU causing an upset?

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        38 mins ago

        Last hurdle for Arsenal. West Ham everything to play for

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          I can see goals for both

          Open Controls
      2. Hughes Your Daddy
        • 13 Years
        32 mins ago

        I really hope so

        Open Controls
      3. Amsterhammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Only for Man City fans.

        I speak as a West Ham fan.

        Open Controls
    3. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Celtic lead. Hearts not getting that stonewall penalty last night might cost them the league if they lose to Celtic in the last game. Brilliant title race

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Sounds like the Scottish league is rigged in favor of the big clubs like every other league

        Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Need a mid upto 9.6 to replace MGW?

      Bruno G, Szobo, Wilson?

      Other mids Saka, Semenyo, Bruno, Tavernier

      Open Controls
      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        I like Bruno G.

        WH at home followed by a Fulham defence minus Andersen.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          That’s my thinking

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            15 mins ago

            Got him last gw. Feel like he will finish strong

            Open Controls
    5. BobBradleysOpportunity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Will Munoz get 45 mins again

      Open Controls
      1. Hughes Your Daddy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Could be yeah - expect some rotation.

        Open Controls
    6. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Triple Palace defense and all starting, but now regretting not going with Sarr.

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        And that is that.

        Open Controls
    7. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      KDHA lovely

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.