Why you may want Haaland to blank – even if he’s your captain

It’s not often that you want your captain to blank but that’s the situation facing legions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 37.

Because a large chunk of managers have used the Triple Captain chip on Erling Haaland (£14.7m) this Gameweek, the Norwegian’s ‘effective ownership’ (EO) figure is north of 200% for every rank tier from 800k up:

So, if you own Haaland and have captained him (but haven’t Triple Captained him), you’re going to lose rank every time he scores, assists or nabs bonus points!

The caveat to that is that you could own whoever is assisting the Norwegian international, or scoring from his pass. In that case, you might make a net gain from the goal.

But generally speaking, if you’re not one of the 1.16 million FPL bosses who has deployed the Triple Captain on FPL’s leading points scorer, you’ll want him to stay pretty quiet…

TRIPLE CAPTAIN USAGE IN GAMEWEEK 36