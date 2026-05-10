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FPL notes: Casemiro + Sesko injury latest, United not ‘on the beach’

10 May 2026 40 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Was this the season’s first Deckchair Derby?

Two teams with little left to play for served up a forgettable match at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, although Michael Carrick bristled at the suggestion that his Manchester United side were ‘on the beach’.

There was no record-levelling assist for Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m), and no appearance at all for the in-form Casemiro (£5.9m), bought by over 100,000 managers in the run-up to Gameweek 36.

CASEMIRO + SESKO INJURY LATEST

United were missing three players in total on Saturday, with Manuel Ugarte (£4.7m) absent with a back problem and Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m) still plagued by shin issues.

But it’s Casemiro’s fitness that most FPL managers will care about. Gameweek 37 is his farewell at Old Trafford, and he’s on a run of just one blank in nine matches (if we count DefCon as a ‘return’).

It sounds positive regarding his availability.

“Ben’s been carrying a shin problem for some time and he took quite a big bang on it, obviously had to come off last week. So, he wasn’t ready today.

“Case, he’ll be fine for next week, it’s nothing major. Manu had a problem with his back in training, so that’s the issues ironed out.” – Michael Carrick to MUTV

“I just said to the boys, Case will be fine next week, it’s not a big issue. Ben, I just have to say, he’s been carrying the problem [for] a little bit of time now [so we have] just got to manage that and see what is the best for him.” – Michael Carrick in his post-match presser

UNITED NOT ‘ON THE BEACH’!

FPL notes: Casemiro + Sesko injury latest, United not 'on the beach'

United waited until the 95th minute to have their first shot on target. Sunderland were the likeliest team to score until that point, with the Red Devils pretty limp.

With Champions League football secured, was this United donning their sandals and Speedos? Don’t ask Carrick that.

“I honestly get offended by that, when people are accusing you of that. The way the players have prepared for the game and the way they left the changing room, we faced a tough game. It’s fine. If we weren’t in a good head space and motivated, I think we lose the game today. Sunderland played really well at certain points of the game and made us work for it.” – Michael Carrick on whether his team were ‘on the beach’

SECOND STRING FAIL TO TAKE CHANCES

The ‘on the beach’ tag is an easy one to confer at this time of year. But what is true is that, when a team has little tangible to play for in the run-in, the starting XIs can be harder to second-guess.

That was the case on Saturday, as Carrick handed chances to the likes of Mason Mount (£5.9m), Joshua Zirkzee (£5.8m) and Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m). Bryan Mbuemo (£8.3m) was among those benched.

It’s this that is more of a problem for FPL managers than ‘motivation’. Not only does the rotation risk increase, but the collective team displays can suffer thanks to peripheral squad members lacking the match rhythm of others. Zirkzee was a prime example of this.

Fernandes did create chances – four of them, including one in which Amad Diallo (£6.2m) curled narrowly wide – but ended with his third-lowest xGI figure of the season. He looked frustrated with his teammates at times. United also sorely missed the midfield presence of Casemiro.

“There were obviously changes, sometimes we were trying to find our rhythm a little bit. I still quite liked a lot of the things that give us a foundation to play better at certain times. To take a point and a clean sheet is okay.” – Michael Carrick

“I understand it’s not easy for any player who hasn’t played for a little bit to come into a game. We’re not judging any individual on one performance today anyway.” – Michael Carrock

LAMMENS EXCELLENT AS SUNDERLAND GO BACK TO BASICS

Is Senne Lammens (£5.1m) the goalkeeper of the season? David Raya (£6.1m) might have something to say about that but then Lammens doesn’t have as good a defence in front of him.

Lammens made some more smart saves on Saturday, keeping out Noah Sadiki (£4.9m) and Brian Brobbey (£5.3m). He’s not the greatest with his feet but there are few shotstoppers as reliable with their hands.

A word on Sunderland, who have looked back to their solid self since their 5-0 thumping by Nottingham Forest. That’s now 11 clean sheets for the season for the Mackems, which is a great return for a newly promoted club.

Regis Le Bris talked of going back to basics after the match.

“We are back to our foundations, I think. In the Premier League, it’s not unusual to fail. Chelsea lost four, five, six games in a row. They are a good team with great players. Our first year in the Premier League, after eight seasons, struggling at times, I think it’s normal, but the most important thing is the way you react. So, what you can learn from the tough experience? I think we didn’t find the right balance against Forest. We were brave with the ball, but turned the ball over too many times. Then, conceded transition, set-pieces, and it’s not possible in this league.

“So, it helped because the analysis was strong and difficult, but you need to experience difficult situations to go forward, and it was the case. So, today we had a good balance between the good protection on one side, very well organised, good pressing, man-for-man, deep block. I think we conceded only one shot on target.” – Regis Le Bris

Enzo Le Fee (£4.8m) caught the eye in the ‘hole’. He looks more threatening centrally than when he’s fielded.

He had three shots and created four chances, topping the pile for xGI in this match:

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40 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Need mid up to ~7.5 for the last two GWs: Szobo, KDH, Hinshelwood? What do you think?

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    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      They would all be fine. If anything two would be ideal. I don't have any but if I had a WC would get either Hinshelwood or KDH as both end with two reasonable games where they could score.

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  2. Gubby-Allen
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    From a non FPL perspective, but for transparency, what is the reason why Fofana has not been given the Chelsea goal, when it is has been proven (not that it needed it) that there was an obvious touch that changed its movement and speed.

    Does this happen more often with goals and I have just missed it? Obviously it wouldn't be an own goal of Fofana was an opposition player, so is that the measurement - that it was Fernandez shot?

    In which case, you would think that a lot more goals should be awarded to the shot taker as it was hardly an unusual incident. I can think of plenty of strikers who claimed countless goals of those.

    Nobody seems remotely concerned, so it is that Chelsea are quite happy with it, so they decide?

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Seen one or two replays only and not since the game. A lot of people on here are saying he didn’t touch it.

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    2. z13
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Fofana implied he didn't touch it in the celebrations

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        1. Gubby-Allen
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Is saw that too. Wonder if that is the reason

          Heb100% touched it, they slowed it down at H/T and it is an obvious touch, the hall goes up and the speed alters.

          I am not fussed one way or the other, but it just seems unusual for an obvious goal being given to someone else and where more commonly the Fofana player would be claiming it and been given it.

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          1. g40steve
            • 8 Years
            17 mins ago

            The final replay after the TNT showed the initial what they perceived to be Fofana touch, from another angle was a gust of wind no touch.

            Took them 20m to correct the coverage.

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            1. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              I see Fofana tried claim it but admitted he didn’t feel himself touch it.

              https://www.facebook.com/groups/chelseafans247/posts/3647433188745649/

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    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Good morning all!!

      Best defender for the last two??? That’s not Arsenal

      Have Gabriel, Munoz, O’Reilly and Heaven

      Selling Anderson

      Cheers everyone!!

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      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Haven't worked out who they have to play but Hill for Bournemouth has been brilliant value

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        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          He had mate!! I regret taking him out, they have city and Forest, considering Michael Keane Sunderland and Spurs

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          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            *he has

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    4. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      happy Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall hattrick day to all those who celebrate

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    5. Chemical76
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Cherki should get 2 appearance points plus clean sheet point right?

      Various media sources, including Premier League showing him subbed at 60 minutes

      Can this become a Hot Topic please? Thanks

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      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        It was 100% before then

        It was 58 something on the clock, not been 59.

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        1. Gubby-Allen
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          even 59

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          1. Chemical76
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            However, BBC, Sky and Premier League match report shows 60

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            1. #1 Salah Hater
              • 1 Year
              14 mins ago

              FPL calculates it at the exact moment they exit the field, because precision is more important as it's a PvP game platform

              Media sources you're naming just round it up, because it's not really important to a match report

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            2. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              They have round it up to 60 but he didn't actually reach the full 60 minutes required (it was 59 something), hence the one point.

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        2. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Spot on Gubby. I looked at the clock and thought "there's going to be some pissed off FPL players"

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      2. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        35 mins ago

        he was subbed in the 60th min (59:xx)...he never made it to 60 mins
        Times displayed on sites/apps are rounded up to the next minute....it's the same like 0 - 59 secs that's displayed as 1 minute

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      3. Chemical76
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        Email reply from FPL Support,

        Thank you for getting in touch.

        Players must complete 60 minutes to be eligible for clean sheet points. Cherki was not awarded the points because he did not complete 60 minutes.

        The 60th minute of a match is the period between 59:00 and 59:59. So, if a player is substituted in the 60th minute, they have not completed 60 minutes in that match; they have completed 59 minutes and X amount of seconds.

        If you have any further FPL-related questions, please let us know.

        Kind regards,
        Jack - Fantasy Premier League Support

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Lol

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    6. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      59 mins ago

      How are queef Cherki owners feeling?

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      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        Like I'm two points and an FT down on keeping Semenyo, but still time for that to turn round.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          23 mins ago

          He was trained in the Dagobah System, but he’s sitting on the dark side of the bench!

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      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        Wasted my triple captain on non-Haaland, so Cherkis 1 pointer the least of my worries.

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      3. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        17 mins ago

        Probably not as bad as the 79,367 who triple captained him.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          Fear, anger, suffering, the dark side it leads!

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    7. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Best third arsenal option? Have Gab and Saka.

      A. Calafiori/ white
      B. Gyokores -4
      C. Rice -4

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      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        B more fun and higher ceiling

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      2. Sandy Ravage
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        A - good differentials with haul potentials

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      3. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Are you sure a third Arsenal option is a good idea?

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    8. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      WC33 still paying a dividend with back to back Senesi Hill returns. 38 points from both in two GWs. TC Robot also working out well

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    9. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Selling Haaland and Bruno this week. Give me your top 3 IDGAF replacements for each.

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      1. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Osula; Igor Jesus; Kroupi
        Rayan; Damsgaard; Mainoo

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    10. Karan_G14
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Groß & Tavernier to KDH & Szobo for free?

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    11. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Best forward for last two???

      A- Gyok
      B- Bowen
      C- Thiago
      D- DCL
      E- Richarlison

      Have Haaland and Welbeck

      Cheers everyone!!

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      1. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Thiago's score in GW37 will eclipse all of the others' scores in both games.

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        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers mate!!! He was top of my list!! Could sneak on at Liverpool too

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