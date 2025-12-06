The latest FFS Cup results + draws

The FFS Open Cup and the FFS Members Cup continue in Gameweek 15 – and we’re bringing you the latest results and draws here.

Given the quick turnaround between deadlines, it’s a briefer-than-usual round-up of the latest goings-on.

FFS OPEN CUP

Our two remaining former champions exited the competition in Gameweek 14.

sandgrounder lost 56-61 to HOCHOKI, while TFO was defeated by an even narrower margin: Gargamel won 61-60.

Berries, who was our highest-ranked manager, lost to Kekn.87 by 57-80.

So, assuming the highest-flyer status is YNWA91, who sits just inside the top 5k. After beating Merlin Magic, they now take on Pk all stars.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

And all four of our remaining former FFS Members Cup winners – Mayanyi, Gazza2000, rrcmc and Chabs – are also out!

Gazza2000 lost 49-72 to Emre Can Pie, Chabs was edged out 71-80 by a certain Skonto Rigga, rrcmc was defeated 66-78 by Struijk it lucky, and Mayanyi was comfortably seen off by Stooshermadness 60-89.

We’ve two managers in the top 5k left in the competition.

Berries narrowly got past CathyM by 57-56, while wilkinson beat Shininq 81-70. They are ranked at 4,664 and 3,573, respectively.

They now take on im1974 and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will play out according to the following Gameweek schedule:

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 11

Round 1 – Gameweek 12

Round 2 – Gameweek 13

Round 3 – Gameweek 14

Round 4 – Gameweek 15

Round 5 – Gameweek 16

Round 6 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, we will publish the fixture list for each round before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher