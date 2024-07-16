297
  1. df34
    8 hours, 56 mins ago

    The 5 free transfers is good for the casual ( which FPL inc need )as they will enjoy coming back after a few weeks and being able to make lots of FT's ,even after forgetting about the game for weeks, but also the 'proper' player to get reward for planning?

    1. Qaiss
      8 hours, 52 mins ago

      I don’t like it on first glance. Wildcard early to build team value, save transfers for a few weeks (hard to do but possible)

      And then not have to take a hit again all season?

      At least there aren’t any changes we can make post-deadline

      1. Runnerboy31
        7 hours, 14 mins ago

        I did a post earlier about why thinking of saved transfers as free hits essential undervalues the power of multiple transfers together

  2. RichardNixon
    8 hours, 49 mins ago

    The five transfers make bench boost easier to play ie get a squad of fifteen players who are fit and available in any given game week. No need to play it in GW1 anymore. I would have preferred two transfers per week though. Now pretty much need to save the transfers from the start..

    Overall it is designed to reduce dead teams I reckon, as is the bs mystery chip.

  3. Baines on Toast...
    8 hours, 49 mins ago

    This is going to make things more template, not less.

    1. Baps hunter
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      That remains to be seen. Saving transfers early in the season is often difficult and sometimes common chip strategies ended with very different outcomes. Will Haaland ownership sink because of this or not? He has still gw2 plum fixture. If Foden doesn't start gw1, is he decent C option gw2? Some fixture changes can be handled differently.

