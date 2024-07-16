We’re getting more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price reveals on Tuesday as the game’s launch grows ever nearer.

The Premier League app notification is releasing prices today, but we’ll have all the announcements live on this page, so stay tuned!

5.30PM – FOUR MORE PRICES RELEASED VIA EMAIL

It looks like we’re done for the price reveals, with FPL releasing four further prices via email this evening.

Wes Burns (£5.0m, midfielder) – Ipswich Town

(£5.0m, midfielder) – Ipswich Town Andreas Pereira (£5.5m, midfielder) – Fulham

(£5.5m, midfielder) – Fulham Emiliano Buendia (£5.0m, midfielder) – Aston Villa

(£5.0m, midfielder) – Aston Villa Marcos Senesi (£5.0m, defender) – Bournemouth

1.30PM – BEN WHITE

Ben White (£6.5m) rises as expected, following his 182-point season in which he finished well clear of any other FPL defender.

White’s forays upfield produced nine attacking returns in 2023/24.

He complemented that with a league-high 18 clean sheets and 14 bonus, but Arsenal’s early schedule next season is far from straightforward.

The Gunners visit Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in their first five fixtures.

1.10PM – EIGHT MORE PRICES RELEASED

1PM – BRYAN MBEUMO

Bryan Mbeumo has risen to £7.0m, just £0.2m more than the price he ended last season at.

With Ivan Toney (£7.5m) absent for the first half of 2023/24, Mbeumo racked up seven goals and four assists in his first 15 games.

An ankle injury saw him miss a chunk of the season, but he finished strongly, with a further five attacking returns arriving in his final seven appearances.

If Toney were to leave Brentford this summer, Mbeumo may have designs on penalty-taking duties, so he’s certainly one for the Watchlist once Brentford’s fixtures improve.

11.30AM – HWANG HEE-CHAN

Hwang Hee-chan is given a price hike to £6.5m after hitting 125 points in 2023/24.

He finished as Wolverhampton Wanderers’ joint-top goalscorer (12) with Matheus Cunha (£6.5m), but a tough opening schedule means most Fantasy bosses will avoid them both early doors.

That run includes clashes against Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester City in the first eight Gameweeks.

The schedule eases up after, however, which is when we can expect interest to ramp up.

11AM – KAORU MITOMA

First up is Brighton and Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma, who comes in at £6.5m, the same cost as last season.

He started 2023/24 in fine form, producing three goals and three assists in the first six Gameweeks.

Injuries and international duty, including the Asian Cup in January and February, impacted his output after, but with Fabian Hurzeler now in charge at Brighton, he could attract a few takers.

Speaking to the Brighton website last week, Mitoma said:

“It was quite frustrating to finish the season with two or three months of not playing. There were a few other injured players as well, so none of us could help the team. I think it’s good for the team and good for me to be back in better shape than I was before the injury. It’s important for me to prepare well so I can play to my strengths.” – Kaoru Mitoma

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



