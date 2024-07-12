91
  Sheffield Wednesday
    4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    That photo. Edvard Munch's 'The Scream', or 'Kevin McCallister'?

    Open Controls
    FPL Virgin
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      As a Match of the Day pundit would say, "Both".

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      No question he's a pommy, look at those gnashers!

      Open Controls
  Dat Guy Welbz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Palmer 10.5. Finally a fair price.

    Open Controls
    Dat Guy Welbz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      In the current deflated world of FPL I probably won't go near him from the start.

      Open Controls
    Portsmouth Bubblejet
      13 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      With Palmer at £10.5m, there's a price differential of £4.0 million with fellow midfielder Nkunku (£6.5m). Interesting decisions ahead.

      Open Controls
      Zimo
        5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Hopefully preseason goes well for Nkunku.

        Open Controls
  Tonyawesome69
    5 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    James 5m, I hope Gusto is cheaper...

    Open Controls
  df34
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Great to see Palmer at 10.5m . If Nkunu starts well, we may have to choose either one , do not think I would want double Chelsea in my attack

    Open Controls
  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Look at these extortionate prices. Mark has clearly had a word.

    Open Controls
    Dat Guy Welbz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      The Palmer price is fine in isolation but when they're underpricing Bruno, Watkins, Gordon, Bowen, Nkunku etc it ruins it a bit.

      Open Controls
  aapoman
    10 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    With these prices the season is going to be fire! Finally FPL going to make us really think about the options and sacrifices.

    Open Controls
    Dat Guy Welbz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yeah they’re really making us think alright.

      The player with most goal involvements in the league last season costs a whopping 9 million.

      Open Controls
  The Mentaculus
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    3 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Jackson 7.5
    Sterling 7
    Dewsbury-Hall 6
    James 5

    Open Controls
  Dat Guy Welbz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Dewsbury-Hall is a Chelsea player.

    You learn something new every day.

    Open Controls
  TheBiffas
    3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Palmer still essential at 10.5?

    Open Controls
    Ron_Swanson
      13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Highest PPG last season so probably yeah

      Open Controls
  Red Red Robins
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    James at 5m is already in my team
    Palmer at 10.5 i already cant afford haha

    Open Controls
    Sheffield Wednesday
      4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Do you really want to start the season wasting transfers to rid yourself of injury-prone defenders? How much upside has James provided over the last three seasons?

      Open Controls
      Red Red Robins
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Oh i know that haha, but im also thinking 'what if this is the year he doesnt get injured more than 16 times'

        Open Controls
    Chaldaea
      2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      James is banned for the first 3 games.

      Open Controls
      Red Red Robins
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Aaaaaaaaaaaaand hes out already - thanks for the memories James

        Open Controls
        The Mentaculus
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          3 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
        The Knights Template
          10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          You've never liked him!

          Open Controls
  Red Red Robins
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Saka at 11.5 you reckon? Or even 12.5 same as Salah?

    Open Controls
    Dat Guy Welbz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      11 if I had to guess

      Open Controls
    TheBiffas
      3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I'd guess 10.5

      Open Controls
    Sheffield Wednesday
      4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Less than or equal to Palmer

      Open Controls
      Andy_Social
        11 Years
        53 mins ago

        Won't be less than Palmer. Equal to or 0.5 more.

        Open Controls
        Sheffield Wednesday
          4 Years
          49 mins ago

          Have your other predictions come true so far?

          Open Controls
          Andy_Social
            11 Years
            42 mins ago

            I haven't made any. I only 'reactivated' with yesterday's price releases.

            Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Think I put him the same price as Palmer in the prediction but that was 9.5. So I'll guess 10.5 also? Maybe 10?

      Open Controls
      Red Red Robins
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        35 mins ago

        Im going for 11

        Open Controls
      Sheffield Wednesday
        4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Went with Sad Ken's 9.5m prediction too I see 😉

        Open Controls
  Gringo Kid
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Love it, perfect pricing so far

    Open Controls
  TheBiffas
    3 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    A lot of moaning about the pricing but with Palmer, Foden and Saka all likely £10m++ aswell as Salah and Haaland there's gonna have to be some sacrifices made

    Open Controls
    Red Red Robins
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Agree, and i think it makes the game so much better!
      Going to be tough but in a really fun way

      Open Controls
      TheBiffas
        3 Years
        1 hour ago

        At the moment I'm thinking of Going with Salah, Saka and Palmer as premium mids and Watkins, Toney, Isak front 3

        Open Controls
        Red Red Robins
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 Years
          58 mins ago

          Palmers price at 10.5 is amazing for the game - but i cant see me fitting him or Salah in tbh

          Open Controls
          TheBiffas
            3 Years
            58 mins ago

            Would that be in favour of getting Haaland and Foden instead?

            Open Controls
            Red Red Robins
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 Years
              56 mins ago

              Haaland still going to be in my team tbh

              Open Controls
            Andy_Social
              11 Years
              54 mins ago

              It's as I was saying earlier, there's no way to build a supersquad this year. Even without Haaland and Salah, I don't see anyone fitting in a Front 7 of Premiums.

              Open Controls
    Mama Murphy's chair
      7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Completely agree.
      Money constraints is good for the game.

      Open Controls
    Dat Guy Welbz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Most players are still too cheap

      Open Controls
  Camzy
    14 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    I am very pleasantly surprised that Palmer is 10.5m.

    If they price Foden and Saka the same or higher I think this is gonna be a great season of FPL.

    Open Controls
    Gringo Kid
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      +1

      Open Controls
    Silecro
      6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Still incredible what the guy did at 5.0 last season. Probably a good option even at this 10.5m price

      Open Controls
  OHareP
    2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Well, if you have Haaland + Palmer + Salah it leaves you with £62m to spread across 12 players which averages £5.1m each. With a couple of £4m players you could still end up with a decent team and these three together.

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Eewwwwww!

      Open Controls
    Andy_Social
      11 Years
      43 mins ago

      'decent'.

      Open Controls
    Silecro
      6 Years
      42 mins ago

      That is basically populating rest of the 12 players all from promoted teams

      Open Controls
      OHareP
        2 Years
        just now

        Let's wait and see the other prices, but I think with a couple £4m Def (promoted teams pro) plus a couple £4.5m Def and a £5m (not promoted teams); you can upgrade MF and FWD to mid range. Might need 1 x FWD from promoted team. I think it's doable.

        Open Controls
  R.C
    6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    City sold Palmer.

    Open Controls
    Holmes
      10 Years
      25 mins ago

      and still won the league and still haven't used his replacement...

      Open Controls
  Feldy
    11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Are there any rule/scoring changes that anybody is aware of for the coming season?

    Open Controls
  Silecro
    6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Jackson at 7.5 could also be solid option IF he maintains form he had last 10 gameweeks last season, depending obviously on Maresca system

    Open Controls
  Dat Guy Welbz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    58 mins ago

    GW1 draft:

    4.5, 4;
    Trippier, Konate, Mitchell, Henry, 4.0;
    Salah, Bruno, Nkunku, CHO, 4.5;
    Haaland, Isak, Wood

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      10 Years
      35 mins ago

      We're not doing these this year.

      Open Controls
      Dat Guy Welbz
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        22 mins ago

        Well I am and nobody can stop me

        Open Controls
        The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Are you 81 by any chance?

          Open Controls
          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            🙂

            Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Mine, as it stands:

      Pickford, 4.0m
      Gvardiol, Saliba, Braithwaite, Munoz, THB (4.0)
      Foden, [c9.5m], Gordon, Nkunku, 4.5
      Isak, Watkins, Havertz

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Hi Andy - my initial thought is to go without Haaland and Salah - what's your thinking on doing this?

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          My thinking is that it's a huge risk in having neither as a captaincy option, but having either would necessitate too much filler. Even without both, I'm still short of a number of options I'd like, but can't afford. It would be nuts to have both H&S; whichever one you go for, you'd have very lean GWs every time they blank.

          Open Controls
          1. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            Looking at your initial thoughts above is BB week 1 no longer an option?

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              Well my backup keeper is unlikely to start, and if my 5th defender is the Southampton one, I'd not want him playing at Newcastle. I'd probably want to swerve the Chelsea v City game too.

              Last season I capitalised on triple Palace defence, and the season before on a great Brighton result. I'm not seeing a similar scenario here where I'd start 3 benchies and keep them going forwards. So i don't think I'll be playing it GW1 this time.

              Open Controls
      2. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        I like it. Only one penalty taker, though.

        Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      I think 75% of that won't exist by the time your reach GW1 deadline

      Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      I won't be going with Haaland or Salah.

      Palmer, Foden, Watkins, Saka should provide ample captaincy options.

      Open Controls
    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Still feel like you're not making any sacrifices with no Arsenal, Foden, Palmer, Watkins etc?

      Open Controls
      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        None of their opening fixtures are great so no not really

        Open Controls
  20. Holmes
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Guess I'll play FPL this time...

    Open Controls
  21. iFash@FPL
      41 mins ago

      So when is the game going live?

      Open Controls
      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        40 mins ago

        Wednesday 11:45am

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Insanity
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I heard it was 11:55am to hit the UK lunchtime crowd

          Open Controls
    • JBG
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Do people expect Chelsea to get as many pens as they did last season? Cause you know... lot of Palmers points where pens.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Added question to this... and if you don't expect them to get as many pens as they did last season. Do you expect Palmer to get close to the point tally he did?

        I.E. is he worth 10.5 without pens(as in if they don't get the amount of pens they did)?

        Open Controls
    • R.C
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      thiago 6m
      mee 4.5m
      wissa 6m
      schade 5.5m
      flekken 4.5m

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Opening fixtures are too bad to consider early door, but Mee could be good in time.

        Open Controls
      2. Dat Guy Welbz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Defenders in a rotation look good

        Open Controls
    • CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Flekken will do as a set-and-forget 4.5 keeper.

      Open Controls
    • R.C
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      looks like hourly 5 team release every day till monday then full game release on tuesday

      WHAT A ******* DRAG.

      Open Controls
      1. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        They think they are being clever with social media but it is boring as. They should do a 2 hour tv/ youtube show where they reveal all and discuss and then the game is live.

        Open Controls
    • Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      It’ll still be too easy to create a Haaland & Salah draft cos almost everyone else appears to be severely underpriced.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        It can be done, but your squad looks horrendous to me!

        Open Controls
        1. Dat Guy Welbz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I don’t see it. Just looks efficient

          Open Controls
    • The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Guess they're not patterning the releases based on last year's finishes this time around... 6th, 16th...?

      Open Controls
      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yes they are.
        See https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/07/10/which-fpl-players-could-fall-in-price-in-2024-25/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26641820 oin the hot topic..
        The next two reveals should be for MCI (1st) and BHA (11th), but not necessarily in that order.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Ah ok cheers, that would make sense. Just scrambled the order within the day

          Open Controls
        2. R.C
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          But how many teams today? Just 4? Wow I thought it was going to be 5 per day which already felt so long. 4 per day for 5 days is just ugh.

          Open Controls
          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            just now

            They'll string us along up to and including Tuesday, as per their announcement.

            Open Controls
      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        1st 6th 11th 16th, so City and Brighton to come randomly next.

        Open Controls
    • RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why no price yet for Mbeumo?

      Open Controls

