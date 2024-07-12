It’s day two of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price reveals – and we’ll bringing you all the live announcements as they happen.

More prices will be unveiled from this morning, with Cole Palmer and some other Chelsea players listed first.

You can catch up on all of yesterday’s price reveals in this article here.

KEY UPDATES

11am – BRENTFORD

Following on from Ivan Toney’s (£7.5m) pricing up yesterday, five more Bees to assess.

New arrival Igor Thiago is an intriguing one at just £6.0m. The Brazilian forward may be taking Toney’s place in the Brentford starting XI next season, should the latter move on.

Thiago scored 18 goals in 34 league appearances for Club Brugge last season, six of which were penalties. Could he be the new man to step up from the spot for Thomas Frank’s side?

Yoane Wissa (£6.0m) may also have designs on the centre-forward role. While both he and Thiago can be accommodated in the same team (Wissa out wide in a 4-3-3), he arguably looks better through the middle.

Wissa finished last season strongly with 10 attacking returns in his final 13 run-outs. There were myriad blanks before that, though: 19 in 29 starts over the season.

Kevin Schade, also competing for a starting spot with Wissa, Thiago, Bryan Mbeumo and Keane Lewis-Potter, remains at £5.5m after an injury-ravaged 2023/24.

At the back, Mark Flekken and Ben Mee are again available for £4.5m.

The Bees kept just seven clean sheets last season, down from 12 in the previous campaign.

Injuries were a mitigating factor, however, so with a healthy roster there’s potential there for some bargains at the back.

Indeed, they finished in the top eight for fewest expected goals conceded (xGC) in each of the last two seasons.

They’re not likely to be top many of shopping lists in the first five Gameweeks, however:

10am – CHELSEA

£5.0m last season… £10.5m this time around.

It’s the biggest starting price rise in FPL history as Cole Palmer enters the premium pool following his 244-point campaign in 2023/24.

Palmer had dropped to £4.9m in late August 2023 before his run in the Chelsea XI started in Gameweek 7. Thirty-five attacking returns later, he finished the season at £6.3m.

This season, it’s former club Manchester City up first for the England international. Beyond that, though, is a decent six-game run in which Chelsea assets will feature high up the watchlist:

With Christopher Nkunku reclassified as a midfielder and dropping to £6.5m, there’s some discussion to be had over going with a cut-price alternative. Pre-season will be an interesting watch under Enzo Maresca.

READ MORE: Enzo Maresca at Chelsea: What we can expect in FPL

Palmer wasn’t the only notable Chelsea player priced up today.

Reece James (£5.0m) drops to his lowest starting price since 2020/21. Five goals and nine assists in just 22 starts in 2021/22 represented his zenith in FPL, and it’s why plenty of us are drawn back to him time after time.

But “never again” will be many Fantasy managers’ response to any mention of his name, with injury problems dogging him persistently over the last few years.

Of Chelsea’s last 68 league matches, he’s been available for just 19 of them.

He’s suspended for the first three Gameweeks anyway, following a dismissal towards the end of 2023/24.

Elsewhere, Nicolas Jackson’s (£7.5m) rollercoaster debut season of occasional hauls and comical misses was good enough for a £0.5m rise.

The Senegal international ended up with a tidy 14 goals and six assists.

Raheem Sterling, yet to recapture his Manchester City form in west London, remains steady at £7.0m.

Our first new signing is priced up, too, in the form of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.0m).

The central midfielder delivered 12 goals and 14 assists for Leicester City last season. He’ll now reunite with former Foxes boss Maresca, who has also made the move to Stamford Bridge.

You’ll be able to read a full Scout Report on him on these pages very soon.

