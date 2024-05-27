16
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    He looks like a movie star!

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      Another too much of a similarity to me lol!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        He’s Ryan Gosling’s older brother!

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      Like an oldish Ryan Gosling! The housewives in the East End will be impressed!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        This is exactly, exactly what I was thinking!

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 17 mins ago

          Excuse me while I go and watch the Notebook and weep repeatedly!

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            He may well be doing that next season!

  2. Pipermaru
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Hey, I've just invented great metaphor: "All the world's a stage”. And all the men and women merely players".

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Football players?

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Nice one William.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        William Shakesjoustingstick?

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Close, Shakesjoustingspear

    3. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      You know someone said that the world's a stage and each of us must play a part
      Fate had me playing in love with you as my sweetheart
      Act one was where we met
      I loved you at first glance
      You read your lines so cleverly and never missed a cue
      Then came act two, you seemed to change, you acted strange
      And why I've never known
      Honey, you lied when you said you loved me
      And I had no cause to doubt you
      But I'd rather go on hearing your lies
      Than to go on living without you
      Now the stage is bare and I'm standing there
      With emptiness all around
      And if you won't come back to me
      Then they can bring the curtain down

  3. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Would any other EPL managers make it in Hollywood? David Moyes would make a fine goggle-eye’d thespian, providing much needed competition for Steve Buscemi!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      I’m convinced Unai Emery could play the Penguin!

      1. Santi sensei
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        or Loki's doppelgänger

