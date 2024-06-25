19
19 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Martinez reported to make 9 changes.

    Jota in full training with no issues.

    https://x.com/CabineSport/status/1805497398325657979?t=ny-9oCvzyIFphWk-4Dsv6Q&s=19

    https://x.com/sapodesporto/status/1805528139973488709?t=vFjbf7e1hrTAofMdhbFaQg&s=19

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Guess that means Costa and Dias plus 9?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Difficult to say with the depth Portugal have. Sa/Patricio and A. Silva/ Inacio could start in those spots.

  2. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Having (C) Donnaruma (8p+8p). Twist or keep the (C) on him?

    I can switch to:
    -today: Kane or Bellingam
    -tomorrow: KdB or Lukaku

    1. Club-De-Belon
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      is where I keep C on.

      Stick imo

  3. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Best cap pick out of these?

    A. Mbappe
    B. Kane
    C. Saliba
    D. Ake
    E. Guehi

    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      1) Mbappe if he plays

      2) Kane or Saliba

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      ABCED

  4. Yankee Toffee
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    When do lineups come out?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Roughly an hour before KO, i.e. 4pm

    2. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      An hour to deadline depending on where you live. 16:00 if you live in west africa like x.jim.x shared.

      17:00 in Germany.

    3. Yankee Toffee
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers, lads

  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Captain ?
    A Mbappe
    B Bellingham

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  6. Scratch
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    Captain choices today are
    Theo Hernandez
    Kane
    Eriksen

    Don't think I trust England's attack so leaning towards the other two

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Difficult to trust England. Probably Eriksen due to talisman role

  7. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Stick on Bastoni(12pts) or twist to Kane/Mbappe?

  8. Mazhar
      2 mins ago

      Whats about Griezmann as captain?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        He'll be back to a defensive role if Mbappe is back

