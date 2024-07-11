Welcome to our live blog for the first day of price reveals for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2024/25.

We’re expecting 20 players to be priced up today, one from each team.

It’ll be kicking off with Erling Haaland at 12pm BST, with more reveals every half an hour from that point.

Mohamed Salah, Anthony Gordon and Ollie Watkins are among the others who are also set to have their new prices unveiled.

4pm – IVAN TONEY, JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA

3.30pm – BRUNO FERNANDES

Bruno Fernandes remains a non-mover at £8.5m.

He’s been a model of mediocre consistency in the last three seasons, failing to crack 20 attacking returns in each of them.

His total of 166 points last season was some 78 short of what Cole Palmer managed. It was also only one point clear of Declan Rice.

There’s potential there: he’s on penalties, while his tally of 121 chances created was the highest in the league last season.

But it’s hard to imagine a ten Hag-led side reinventing themselves as Bielsa’s Chile over the summer. The Red Devils have finished outside of the top six for goals scored in each of the last two campaigns, so expectations will again be modest of a midfielder who burst onto the Fantasy scene in 2020.

3pm – SOLLY MARCH, CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU, PEDRO NETO

Next up is a trio of £6.5m midfielders who all had their previous seasons decimated by injury.

Christopher Nkunku not only gets a positional change, having previously been a forward, but he also drops in price by a full £1.0m.

The Frenchman was restricted to just two starts last season, also making nine substitute appearances.

With a summer of fitness work behind him, he could prove to be a bargain. This was one of Europe’s hottest properties when he was at RB Leipzig, while there were glimpses of his brilliance in pre-season a year ago before injury struck.

Another forgotten man, Solly March, had delivered three goals and an assist in his first seven starts of last season. Serious injury then ended his campaign and, the last we heard, he’s not due back until September.

Pedro Neto gets a rise of £1.0m, off the back of a rudely interrupted season in which he hit double figures for assists.

A total of 13 attacking returns in just 18 starts was excellent, so he’s one to watch – whether he stays at Molineux or moves elsewhere.

2.30pm – JORDAN PICKFORD, BERND LENO

Two of the four top-scoring goalkeepers of 2023/24 get a price rise.

Jordan Pickford and Bernd Leno both climb to £5.0m, up from £4.5m a year ago.

Pickford finished top of the pile among shotstoppers last season, 13 clean sheets contributing massively to his total of 153 points.

Leno was 20 points behind in joint-third with Andre Onana.

Both Pickford and Leno ended the campaign at £4.8m, the top two goalkeepers for points per million (aka ‘value’). Even at £5.0m, Pickford would still have finished first for that metric.

2pm – MOHAMED SALAH

The Liverpool winger stays the same in both price and position: a £12.5m midfielder. So, no massive redrawing of the positional boundaries this season.

Salah’s price is significant in a wider context, however, as it looks increasingly like Erling Haaland’s hike isn’t going to pave the way for other popular picks to rise beyond what was originally expected.

There’s a full £2.5m between the Egyptian and the Norwegian.

Given that Liverpool’s opening fixture run is one of the better ones, there’ll be plenty of us wanting representation from the Reds’ attack. Salah, with 200+ points to his name in each of the last seven season, will be the go-to pick for many.

Salah’s tally of 211 points last season was his lowest since he moved to Liverpool in 2017. His points-per-match average of 6.6 in 2023/24 was up on what he delivered in 2022/23 (6.3), however.

1.30pm – ANTOINE SEMENYO, CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI

Another positional reclassification, this time from forward to midfielder.

Antoine Semenyo (£5.5m) joins the masses in the midfield pool, having played all of his football on the flanks last season.

Underpriced last year at £4.5m, he’s still on the cheap side despite the million-pound hike.

Semenyo delivered a dozen attacking returns from just 25 starts and eight substitute appearances for Bournemouth in 2023/24.

He even had an identical minutes-per-chance rate (30.8) as the as-yet-unpriced Dominic Solanke.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.5m) finished the season strongly at Nottingham Forest, with seven goals in his final 16 appearances.

He’s marginally up from the £5.0m that he was listed at last summer.

1pm – RICHARLISON, KAI HAVERTZ

As we mooted in an article earlier today, Richarlison (£7.0m) and Kai Havertz (£8.0m) have been reclassified as forwards.

Havertz also gets a small price rise, up from £7.5m at the start of 2023/24. Richarlison stays the same.

The Spurs man had a stop-start, injury-hit campaign but averaged 5.4 points per match when he did start.

His purple patch arrived in the winter, an eight-match spell in which he scored nine goals.

Havertz’s form period arrived later. He was a bit of a laughing stock initially, averaging just 2.7 points per match in the first 24 Gameweeks.

In the final third of the season, however, he exploded into life. Nine goals and eight assists arrived in his last 14 starts, the majority of which were spent as a central striker.

12:30pm – LEIF DAVIS, RICARDO PEREIRA, TAYLOR HARWOOD-BELLIS

Two things pop out here: a tempting starting price for Leif Davis (£4.5m) and FPL’s continuation of pricing up some newly promoted defenders at £4.0m.

Davis, a full-back, took the vast majority of Ipswich Town’s corners in the Championship last season.

His remarkable total of 125 key passes was not just the highest among all defenders (by a country mile) but more than any other player in any position in the division managed.

A whopping 18 assists arrived, which was again the best in the English second tier.

Two goals also arrived from 31 shots.

So, is this the new Matt Doherty? There’ll be minimal interest at first, with Liverpool and Manchester City in the opening matches. Between Gameweeks 3 and 10, however, the outlook is rosier on the Season Ticker:

As for Ricardo Pereira (£4.5m), he was a regular in the Leicester City backline.

A more modest three assists arrived from the Portuguese full-back, although he did also chip in with three goals of his own.

The Foxes came up with the best defensive record in the Championship: 41 goals conceded in 46 games. Fellow new boys Ipswich and Southampton shipped 57 and 63 goals respectively.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.0m) is, unlike the other two, a centre-half, hence the lower price. He still chipped in with two goals in Saints’ promotion push, at least.

He’s also probably going to be a secure starter, having made his loan move from Manchester City permanent, so he’s an early bench fodder candidate.

12:00pm – ERLING HAALAND

Wow.

The big Norwegian comes in at £15.0m, the most expensive price for a player in FPL history.

This comes off the back of a season in which he only finished as the fifth-highest-scoring player in FPL, too, although he was second only to Cole Palmer (7.2) for points per match (7.0).

Haaland scored nine fewer goals and 55 fewer FPL points than than he managed in his debut campaign. The game-time wasn’t too dissimilar, either.

Usually you’d expect such a price hike off the back of a record-setting season. Mohamed Salah only went up to £13.0m in his landmark year in 2017/18.

So perhaps this is less about on-field achievement and more about breaking the Norway international’s sky-high ownership and strangehold over the captaincy.

Making Fantasy managers question his worth at £15.0m, rather than an auto-pick, could be great for the game. The more difficult decisions we have to face, the further the potential for variety.

YOUR REACTION

