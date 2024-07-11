167
167 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Hunt
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Haaland essential. All we need is another Palmer or two to balance the books

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Should have made him 17m

      Open Controls
  2. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    @Camzy has made a good list of correct prices in his opinion and shared it here earlier. Now would be good time to start to compare published prices with that list. So if Camzy reads this or anyone can find his link, please do share it again!

    Open Controls
    1. Travel Notes
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1tOXOHLkK5PaJPke_a7o4uQT707lDpKWAlr5y6VmcXU4/edit?usp=sharing

      Open Controls
  3. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Saliba, White and Gabriel all going to be 6 million? Or 1/2 6.5?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Would have thought White would be 6.5

      Open Controls
  4. Grounderz
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Havertz is priced at 8.0m but classified as a forward now.

    Open Controls
  5. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Haaland’s price had given me hope that FPL was back but the prices since have confirmed that is was just false hope. Havertz and CHO should both be a million more.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Unfortunately this was always the most likely scenario 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Don't agree. 8m is fine for Havertz as a forward. Loses the extra points for goals and cleansheets.

      Open Controls
      1. Gommy
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Agreed. £8m is about right for a forward who finished 14th in Goals scored last season. I don't see the issue.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          14th because it took an age for Arteta to find his best position. Should hit the ground running this time.

          Open Controls
          1. Debauchy
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Took an age to build up his confidence actually , early season this was sadly lacking.

            Open Controls
          2. Gommy
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            True, Arteta did take an age, but the argument is that his best position is a 'false' No.9, ie; not a natural Goalscorer.

            There's no guarantee he surpasses his total last year. Arsenal may have to create a high rate of chances for him to do that.

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 8 Years
              26 mins ago

              Who argues that he's a false 9? I think running in behind is part of his space-invading duties, as well as being a target man in and out of the box.

              Open Controls
              1. Gommy
                • 14 Years
                just now

                It's figurately speaking and quite a few, I'm certain.

                He's played in every midfield position, either deep or advanced, as well as across the entire front line, within multiple formations since his days at Leverkusen. He's not been a master in any.

                Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          8 goals + 7 assists in 13 games up front last season, 8m is a joke

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • 8 Years
            51 mins ago

            This time last season you were banging on about what a terrible player he is.

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              47 mins ago

              If I remember correctly, I was saying it was a terrible idea to play him as part of a midfield 3... seems like Arteta agreed with me in the end. He still underperformed his xG and massively overperformed his xA, so let's not get carried away.

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • 8 Years
                31 mins ago

                Arsenal with Havertz in the midfield role didn't exactly get torn apart as you predicted:

                Conceded: 28
                Scored: 72

                But if I remember correctly, your main argument was that he is woeful at football.

                Open Controls
                1. Debauchy
                  • 11 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  TBF he was woeful at Chelsea and took some time to
                  show improvement at Arsenal too.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Deulofail
                    • 8 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Everybody could already see he wasn't pulling up trees at Chelsea, so it's not something to bang on about

                    Open Controls
                2. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  You conceded 21 goals in the 24 games he started in midfield, and just 8 in 14 when he didn't. You dropped points in 10 games and 8 of them had Havertz starting in midfield. 1 he didn't play and the other was Man City.

                  "Torn apart" was a bit hyperbolic obviously, but you were clearly a worse team with him there than not.

                  Open Controls
        3. Camzy
          • 14 Years
          19 mins ago

          You're not looking at the right stat.

          What is important is his goals/game and how he did after he became the nailed on no.9. His record is really good in that regard. He's straight in my team.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            Exactly. He and Pickers are inked in for me.

            Open Controls
            1. Zimo
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Pickers? Pickford?

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Yeah, it what his ENG teammates call him.

                Open Controls
          2. Gommy
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Oh I could've gone on.

            He might yet still find a spot in mine. The point made was regarding his price.

            Open Controls
  6. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Breaking News; Antoine Semenyo is 5.5 Mdf haha.. 1m more than last year, never scored a point when I owned him…

    Open Controls
  7. Grounderz
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Salah is priced at 12.5m.

    Open Controls
  8. Manani
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Havertz feel essential? 8m if he got his form of last season felt like a no brainier to me?

    Open Controls
    1. Uncle Baby Billy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Aye, definitely essential. If you don't get him you'll finish last in the world. Don't say you weren't warned.

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Being reclassified as a forward is off-putting for me. 29 of his 180 points last season came from CS points and the extra point per goal that mids get over forward.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      He's 1.5m underpriced imo. He's straight in the team.

      Open Controls
      1. Pasqualinho
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Ars shopping around for a striker still, though.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          They won't find one better than him imo. If they sign one it'll be as backup I reckon.

          Open Controls
          1. Gommy
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Oh my, that is an interesting claim to say the least.

            Open Controls
  9. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    wow just catching up. FPL towers doing it right this year. Who would've thought it. Lets gooooooo

    Open Controls
  10. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Pickford & Leno both 5m

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Delicious. Pickford and a 4m backup will do me.

      Open Controls
  11. Uncle Baby Billy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Haaland with 30% ownership at the first deadline is going to be hilarious when he hits a hat trick in the first 20 minutes of City's opening game. The scramble to activate wildcards will blow up the servers for the rest of the season.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Chelsea, Ipswich and West Ham in his first three games - could be on double-figures by the time the international break comes around.

      Open Controls
  12. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Haaland at £15m happened a season late. Fpl already being a pain in the arse just wait for BPS & VAR to add to it.

    Open Controls
  13. Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    3 6.5m mIDS: Nkunku, Neto, March

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      no surely not. it was going so well 😥

      Open Controls
  14. Red Red Robins
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Nkunku 6.5 seems tempting as hell

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      He does, but it will be difficult to pick him over Palmer and even Jackson.

      Open Controls
      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Triple up depending on prices, good early fixtures - which means 1 thing

        Burnt and rage quit after gw3

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour ago

      At 6.5m that's really promising. I'm keen if he can prove his fitness. Wait and see option for me.

      Open Controls
    3. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      just now

      One to closely monitor over pre-season. If he looks like he'll be a regular starter under Maresca, he has the potential to be FPL gold at £6.5m

      Open Controls
  15. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Nkunku at 6.5 is just clownery.

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      just now

      He'll get injured three or four times

      Open Controls
  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    It'll be interesting to see where Maresca starts Nkunku. Could be a nice OOP pick assuming he stays fit.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Also didn't think he played enough games/mins to warrant change of position.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26640941

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Guess the original positioning was based on conjecture anyway, so some evidence is better than none. Transfermarkt have him down as a support striker in Bundesliga, which doesn't really exist in PL (or at Chelsea) https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/christopher-nkunku/leistungsdaten/spieler/344381/plus/0?saison=2022
        So I guess the thinking was that he was either going to be the main striker (FPL forward) or an FPL midfielder. So far, he's not ousted Jackson, even when fit at the end of the season (and Chelsea playing their best football). Things could change of course, but I think it's a reasonable decision.

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      What was Maresca's preferred formation at Leicester?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        43 mins ago

        433 with inverting FB & free 8s... Pep-ball

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          39 mins ago

          I'm guessing Nkunku will play on the left then.

          Open Controls
          1. Zimo
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            Could play instead of Jackson also possibly

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              One to closely monitor pre-season - how Chelsea set up, Nkunku's role and position, and how defensively resilient Chelsea are - if they ain't, it makes an attacking double-up more likely.

              Open Controls
              1. Zimo
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                I'm considering him over Palmer and Havertz over Saka to afford Haaland and Salah with a good team still. Let's see what everyone is priced like.

                Open Controls
  17. FPL Insanity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    What's the latest thoughts on the game going live? Early next week after the Euro Final?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Tuesday/Wednesday https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26641333

      Open Controls
  18. Hangman Page
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    I can't wait for the "who do I sell to get Haaland?" posts after half an hour of Chelsea v City.

    Open Controls
  19. Naby K8a
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Brace yourself for the dozen’s of content creators vids on GW1 drafts with no Haaland. Only to put him in at the end due to “fomo”

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Not watching them is a best decision.

      Open Controls
  20. Red Red Robins
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Bruno @ 8.5 still

    Open Controls
  21. I Member
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Bruno Fernandes 8.5m

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Overpriced... he's not the attacking mid(he was playing like a shadow striker under OGS) he used to be and MU don't get pens as they used to.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Depends on who United bring in though.

        Open Controls
  22. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Another player underpriced by a full million… Hoping that FPL make the budget about 92-93 million to adjust to the severe deflation of player prices over the last decade.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      We always say that, then when the season is underway, FPLTowers turn out to be like Southgate - smarter than we give them credit for.

      Open Controls
      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Well they certainly weren’t clever last season!

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      if Foden isnt at least 10, Saka/Palmer 10.5, Son 11 and Isak 9.5 then its a fail. done haaland right but gave up after it seems

      Open Controls
  23. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    More rubbish, gives us Foden, Saka, Palmer, Watkins etc

    Open Controls
  24. Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Toney and Mateta 7.5m

    Toney - very interesting if he moves to another FPL side.
    Mateta - without Olise and maybe Eze - hmm.

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      its alright but for 0.5 more you get the starting striker of arguably the best performing team in the league last year.

      Open Controls
  25. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    A striker with 13 goals in his last 13 games sneaking in for 7.5 million. They might as well just get rid of the budget feature at this stage.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      My initial pencil-draft is a 3-5-2. With 8m, 7.5m and 4.5m for my 3 forwards, that could give me a powered-up Midfield 5.

      Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He'll do next to nothing again with Olise gone and Eze too possibly.

      Open Controls
  26. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Why is Kane a doubt?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      For the final? Someone suggesting Watkins should start?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He's a doubt in the game... Check for yourself

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.