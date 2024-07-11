24
  1. Portsmouth Bubblejet
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    The Fantasy Bundesliga game had Christopher Nkunku as a midfielder when he played for RB Leipzig, with Timo Werner listed as a striker when he was playing for the same team.

    This would seem eminently sensible for both players in FPL, although Premier League clubs are notorious for playing imports in the wrong position and somehow expecting them to flourish.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Fantasy Bundesliga is an oxymoron!

  2. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Gakpo will probably stay as a striker now with Darwin's inevitable massive ban on the horizon

  3. Sad Ken
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Seeing as I received a 24-hour ban, deletion of posts for spreading "false information", and a personal email from someone at FPL telling me to "stop acting ITK", here are my "guesses".

    Havertz FWD
    Semenyo MID
    Hinshelwood MID
    Pedro FWD
    Nkunku FWD
    Gakpo FWD
    Alvarez FWD
    Werner MID
    Richarlison FWD

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      You went from Sad Ken to Bad Ken and now Mad Ken!

      1. Sad Ken
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Have an upvote, sir!

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hahaha, stop spreading "misinformation"... (I'm laughing at the ban, not at you btw)

      But thanks for the info nonetheless.

  4. el polako
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Werner, donkey to donkey.

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pretty much, he makes players like Lukaku and Nunez seem clinical.

  5. Holmes
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    No Hwang, boooo

    1. Sad Ken
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      My guess is he's a 6.5 MID.

      1. RichardNixon
        • 7 Years
        just now

        What's you guess on Mateta, Eze, Bruno Fernandes, Gvardiol and Odegaard?

    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yeah definitely worthy of mention, I should have included him as a possibility for sure. I wonder if they'll keep him as a mid, given that you'd expect a Neto-Cunha-Hwang frontline when everyone is fit and if Neto stays. It's a bit like Alvarez, I guess, in so much as how much consideration you give to last season versus what you anticipate the upcoming campaign to be like.

  6. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    How long was it before the game launched after a set of price reveals?

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      As per the HT, price reveal started from 3rd July last year. Game was launched on 5th.

      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers Holmes. HT?

        1. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Hot Topic

          1. Milk, 1 Šuker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Ah!

  7. Travel Notes
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    FPL Price Reveal Starts Now: https://www.premierleague.com/fpl-price-reveal-2024-25

  8. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Havertz will be classified as a forward I reckon. Hope not

  9. Camzy
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Reposting since it's price reveal day.

    Here are my price predictions.
    https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1tOXOHLkK5PaJPke_a7o4uQT707lDpKWAlr5y6VmcXU4/edit?usp=sharing

    The goal of the sheet is for me to price all the FPL relevant players based on the value I think they should have. Once FPL price reveals come out, I will then compare them with my own predictions and likely form a draft around the players I consider to be underpriced.

    I'm not trying to guess exactly what the price of each player is, it's more like, I feel that Saka is worth 11m and FPL should price him as that. In reality, he'll probably come in less than that and my actual prediction would be closer to 10m/10.5m.

    Can't wait to get back into FPL mode.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      What's are yellow and blue?

      1. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        my guess would be promoted players and reclassified players respectively

  10. Sad Ken
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Okay, just received details that any of the info from my previous price/position change guesses may have changed since shared. Not that they would have been of any real use to anyone – but it seems they could now in all possibility be different. Hopefully not too much of a divergence, but apparently so it seems.

