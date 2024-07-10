Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2024/25 will move one step closer to launch date with the first batch of player prices.

FPL announced this evening that they’ll be revealing the starting price of one player per club from 12 noon BST on Thursday.

Erling Haaland will be first up, with more reveals every half an hour from that point.

Mohamed Salah, Anthony Gordon and Ollie Watkins are also set to have their new prices unveiled.

FPL say that more player prices will follow on Friday.

LIVE COVERAGE ON FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT

We’ll be running live blogs on Thursday and Friday, listing all the FPL player prices as they come in.

We will be providing our initial thoughts on each priced-up Fantasy asset, offering a kneejerk reaction on whether there could be value to be had or not.

If you’re wanting more reading in the meantime, check out our early thoughts on who might rise/fall.

Enter our price prediction competition before noon on Thursday, too, and win yourself a yearly Premium Membership to our site!

