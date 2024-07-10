48
  Weasel Boy
    11 Years
    2 hours ago

    Hello

    el polako
      7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Is it me looking for?

    Botman and Robben
      7 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      howdy

  Ginkapo FPL
    12 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Vindaloo, Vindaloo
    Vindaloo, Vindaloo, Na Na
    Were going to score one more pen than you

    panda07
      11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      The Netherlands are Phal to England's Vindaloo!

  F4L
    9 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    if Haaland comes in at 13.5 (or lower lol) thats a wrap already on the season

    el polako
      7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Don’t think price of a single player in isolation have any impact on the season.

  DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Netherlands 2 England 1

    el polako
      7 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Shite, I’ve missed it.

      FFS ManU
        1 Year
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Haha

    Dynamic Duos
      10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Not sure which side of the loon your actually are, but defo on the spectrum

      Dynamic Duos
        10 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        You*

  Travel Notes
    1 Year
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Teams are out https://www.uefa.com/euro2024/match/2036210--netherlands-vs-england/

  Bobby Digital
    6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    No Konsa, Guehi starts

    Dynamic Duos
      10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Shock 1

  lilmessipran
    11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Which donkey to captain today?

  Travel Notes
    1 Year
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    And it's pouring rain again.

    panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      And football's coming home again?!

  Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Captain:

    A) Kane
    B) Bellingham
    C) Gakpo

    Cheers.

  dirtmcgirt
    8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    rookie error, subbed one of my two pointers for shaw

    southgate you diabolica

    Not again Shirley
      7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yes should have waited.

  DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Ok on a serious note, keep the armband on Mbappe or move it to:

    A) Kane
    B) Saka
    C) Bellingham
    D) Gakpo

    Dynamic Duos
      10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      D obviously, 2 - 1 Netherlands right?

      DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        That one goal from any one of A, B, C would definitely count as points in the fantasy world 😉

    dirtmcgirt
      8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      B or D I think this is a game too far for England and the Dutch wingers are going to have fun tonight

    CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A & C are template, but sensible ones.

      B & D are more of the punty type selections.

      Depends whether you are protecting or chasing.

  fenixri
    8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Who are you captaining today? I am going with Bellingham

    CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Very likely Depay.

  Travel Notes
    1 Year
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Do I drop Koundé and Hernandez (both on 3 points) for de Vrij and Dumfries?

    Stick on Olmo (C) 14 points?

    Open Controls
    Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Yes x 3

    Not again Shirley
      7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Yes to both.

      Travel Notes
        1 Year
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        If de Vrij and Dumfries score nul points, it means England have their shooting boots on..... Vindaloo.

    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Stick on Olmo
      Tricky on the 3 pointers
      Im trying to decide on Guehl for a 3 pointer

      dirtmcgirt
        8 Years
        2 mins ago

        He'll get at least 3 ball recoveries so you'll lose one pint at most barring a catastrophe

  azz007
    6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Advice guys.

    Who to Captain tonight? rival is 30 points ahead and will stick with Olmo. Last chance for me to make up ground. As the final won't matter.

    Kane or Depay. I need 2 goals at least for a massive differential. All or nothing. If I dotn make up ground today. Final is pointless. So happy for the risk.

    If I stick with Olmo. Team pretty much similar so again final is pointless

    Not again Shirley
      7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Captain the player your rival doesn’t have (unless he has both Kane and Depay ofc). That’s the only way you are gonna make up any serious ground mate.

      azz007
        6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        He has kane gakpo and will stick with olmo
        He's played it safe frok day 1

        Iv twisted 3 group games frok German players and lost out 20pts.

        Not again Shirley
          7 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Gotta be Depay captain then if you stand a chance. As you say, it’s last chance saloon!

    CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I think 20-30 points is too much of a deficit to catch at this point and neither Kane or Depay captaincy will be able to do it imo. You would need a TC chip and one of them scoring at least 3 goals + an assist to just be able have a chance.

      You need someone else.

      CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        If you have a Dutch defender, go for him and hope that he scores.

        azz007
          6 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Had devrij last round cap. But not sure now might have to go Depay

    shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I'm going Kane. Think NED could concede from a corner plus you have pens.

  Why Always Me
    10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Who to Captain?

    A) Dumfries
    B) VVD
    C) Gakpo
    D) Depay

    Thanks!

  shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Can't decide who to cap. Nothing to lose from Williams. Think I'll go Kane...?

  Not again Shirley
    7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Was thinking I may keep Mbappe as captain then realised that worst case, if I twist, moray case they will get 2 points so in reality you will only have lost 3 points. Basically it’s probably worth the risk.

    Question now is who is best choice. Kane, Bell and Foden have played a lot of minutes and if England not doing well they may change things up (well you would hope that is what Southgate would do!). Someone like Depay is almost guaranteed full match so he is probably most logical choice. Don’t like captaining defenders as, as soon as their team concede, that’s almost it for a decent chance of high score.

    Not again Shirley
      7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Worst case that is.

  Dynamic Duos
    10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Mbappe to Foden(c), rolling the dice, he has a top performance in him. Let's go England

    Not again Shirley
      7 Years
      11 mins ago

      I was tempted by Foden also but went Simons in the end.

