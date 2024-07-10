The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) relaunch is fast approaching so in this article, we look at the players who could potentially fall in price in 2024/25.

Check out the link below for our thoughts on which key players could rise.

READ MORE: Which FPL players could rise in price in 2024/25?

Don’t forget, you can have a stab at guessing the starting price of 20 cherry-picked names in our pre-season competition. There’s a yearly Premium Membership up for grabs!

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

23/24 start price : £8.0m

: £8.0m 23/24 end price : £8.4m

: £8.4m 23/24 points/points per start: 122/4.8

Trent Alexander-Arnold was FPL’s most expensive defender in 2023/24, starting out at £8.0m.

However, in what was by far the most injury-hit season of his career, he ended it on 122 points, his lowest tally since first arriving on the scene.

Alexander-Arnold found the net three times but could only supply five assists in 25 appearances. Despite that, his 64 key passes ranked third in his position.

The England international often took on a hybrid role in Jurgen Klopp’s 4-3-3 formation, effortlessly shifting from right-back into central midfield, so his long-term position and price under new head coach Arne Slot will be fascinating.

Keeping his cards close to his chest, Slot recently said:

“I was hoping if people looked at my team, it wasn’t 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3. It’s a lot of freedom to take different positions. A lot of freedom when we have the ball. When we don’t have the ball, we want to be really aggressive. I wouldn’t say I prefer 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1. If you asked me, I’d have said we played 4-3-3. Full-backs have different roles.” – Arne Slot

“I don’t judge players by their best positions with their internationals as it is different to here. Different players. Different roles. I do have my opinion about where they [Gakpo and Alexander-Arnold] are going to play, but I will talk to them first before saying it here!” – Arne Slot

A fall to £7.0m or so may rekindle some serious interest in the one-time FPL must-have.

MOHAMED SALAH

23/24 start price : £12.5m

: £12.5m 23/24 end price : £13.4m

: £13.4m 23/24 points/points per start: 211/7.0

Could Mohamed Salah potentially drop £0.5m?

It sounds silly, given that he was one of last season’s biggest overall risers, but his return of 211 points in 2023/24 was his lowest-ever total in a Liverpool shirt.

He also managed just four goals after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in February.

Still, 18 goals and 12 assists is a significant contribution, while his underlying stats continue to impress (see below).

It’s also worth noting Liverpool have a kind early schedule in 2024/25, avoiding all of last season’s top six in the first seven Gameweeks, boosting Salah’s captaincy credentials.

Metric Total (PL rank) Shots 114 (2nd) Shots in the box 92 (4th) Big chances 33 (=4th) Chances created 66 (=15th) Big chances created 22 (1st)

LUKE SHAW

23/24 start price : £5.5m

: £5.5m 23/24 end price : £5.2m

: £5.2m 23/24 points/points per start: 31/2.6

An injury-hit season for Luke Shaw means he could feasibly drop in price to £5.0m.

Limited to just 12 appearances, Shaw provided one assist and four clean sheets, averaging 2.6 points per start.

Nonetheless, his displays in the previous campaign highlight his Fantasy potential. In 2022/23, he racked up one goal, four assists, 12 clean sheets and 20 bonus points, averaging 4.1 points per start.

Shaw finally returned to action during England’s Euro ’24 quarter-final clash with Switzerland on Saturday, and should play some part in tonight’s semi-final.

So, a cost of £5.0m could prove tempting, with Manchester United set to host Fulham in Gameweek 1.

MARCUS RASHFORD

23/24 start price : £9.0m

: £9.0m 23/24 end price : £8.4m

: £8.4m 23/24 points/points per start: 108/3.9

After an excellent 2022/23, in which he scored 17 goals and provided seven assists, Marcus Rashford looked a shadow of his former self last season.

In a disappointing campaign, he scored just seven times and was left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

This could be a good thing for Rashford, however.

In the aftermath of his exclusion, he took to X and said “It’s time to come off socials for a few weeks. I plan to rest and reset mentally after a challenging season individually and collectively.”

At his best, Rashford is an excellent FPL asset, so a drop in price to say, £7.0m/£7.5m, would lift his appeal.

KIERAN TRIPPIER

23/24 start price : £6.5m

: £6.5m 23/24 end price : £6.6m

: £6.6m 23/24 points/points per start: 111/4.2

Kieran Trippier was the top-scoring Fantasy defender in 2022/23, which resulted in a lofty £6.5m price tag for the new season.

In an attacking sense, he largely backed that rise up, scoring once and supplying 10 assists.

However, a lack of clean sheets in the second half of the season dented his appeal.

In Gameweeks 1-17, Newcastle United were the leading side for shut-outs (seven), but they managed just three in 21 attempts after.

During that run, Trippier managed just 2.7 points per start, compared to 5.1 prior to that.

So, with Nick Pope returning to action, combined with Newcastle’s lack of European involvement, Trippier could still become a Fantasy factor if priced at £6.0m.

OTHER POTENTIAL FALLERS

Name Team Position 23/24 start price 23/24 end price 23/24 pts 23/24 pts per start Kevin De Bruyne Man City Midfielder £10.5m £10.6m 98 5.5 Jack Grealish Man City Midfielder £7.5m £7.2m 50 3.9 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal Midfielder £8.0m £7.5m 118 3.7 Ivan Toney Brentford Forward £8.0m £7.7m 57 3.5 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal Forward £8.0m £7.7m 85 3.9 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea Forward £7.5m £7.2m 29 2.0

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



