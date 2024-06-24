14
  1. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 12 Years
    6 days, 1 hour ago

    Trying to get tickets for Man U was a right mare

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 days, 21 hours ago

    Munoz LOCKED for gameweek 1.

  3. Saka White Rice
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    When English fans say its coming home do they actually believe it? And by that I mean, if they had to put a bet on a team to win would they pick England.

    1. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Sure some still believe and it's still a possibility notwithstanding the Southgate factor.

      1. Debauchy
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        I almost put a fairly large bet on England as they certainly have the most talented group of individuals but Southgate seems incapable of gelling them into a winning unit.

      2. Saka White Rice
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Just comes across as arrogant especially considering the history. I guess the hooligan behaviour doesn't help their case its no secret they're the most hated European team

        1. Debauchy
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Agree , just noticed though you posted on a 5 day old thread lol

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      "It's coming home" in the 3 Lions song was originally related to hosting Euro 96. The rest of the lyrics pretty much encapsulate expecting England to mess it up, but then remembering some good times and daring to believe.

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Plus it an easy drunken sing along song!

  4. Naby K8a
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Diogo Jota was absent from Portugal's training sessions today with an injury.

    @cnnportugal

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Cheers. Guess I might have got lucky going for Ramos - was a close decision between them & almost went with both

      1. Naby K8a
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Nuno Mendes, Gonçalo Ramos and Diogo Jota all trained separately from the main group. According to the staff, no worries despite everything, simple precautions.

        @gary_dejesus

        @

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Was about to out him but wasnt sure he ll start so went with gakpo

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        * put him

