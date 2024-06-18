25
25 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Let the spreadsheets begin!

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      "See the dates for all 380 matches for the new season starting from 16 August 2024"
      https://www.premierleague.com/news/4040106

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Ben Crellin fixture spreadsheet including potential BGW/DGW

      https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/1dilkve/ben_crellin_has_done_his_thing/#lightbox

      Open Controls
  2. Holmes
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    5 way rotation please

    Open Controls
  3. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    To save Virg the hassle: why hasn’t the season ticket been updated yet?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      😀

      Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      *ticker

      Open Controls
    3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Hes too busy trying to get news on the first presser

      Open Controls
    4. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
  4. Zero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Ipswich vs Liverpool?! Cmon, man, ease us in 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Man City in gw 2. That'll be a lot easier.

      Open Controls
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Stick or twist Havertz (c) > CR7?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      You've held this long...

      Open Controls
    2. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Stick

      Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Stick

      Open Controls
  6. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    FA Cup final now played in week 37; English football just dying a slow death. FA Cup semi-finals in Qatar/Florida will be next step.

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Sad but true.

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      These new generations of fans have had their minds poisoned to not think it's a big trophy. When you've got people preferring to finish FOURTH than win arguably the best competition in world football... that's a problem.

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        57 mins ago

        You can blame United for devaluing it back in 2000. Look at the eclectic list of celebrities that were affected by it! https://www.reddit.com/r/reddevils/comments/14zbau6/on_this_day_24_years_ago_manchester_united/?rdt=64356

        Open Controls
        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          46 mins ago

          We should have listened to supermodel Caprice

          Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          37 mins ago

          The FA forced us to do that because of the CWC.

          I would say it's probably more to blame on fans fancying themselves as football accountants these days - obsessed with net spend and revenues so much that it feels like the end of the world if you don't make it into Europe.

          This mindset of "I would rather qualify for the Champions League, which we've got no chance of winning, so that we can spend more money in the summer on players to help us qualify for the Champions League, which we've got no chance of winning..." needs to stop.

          Open Controls
  7. Zambian FPL Addict
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    I was just beginning to enjoy my vacation, here we go again.

    Open Controls
  8. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    Pickford / Leno
    Whoever, who cares, they don't score points
    Premium, misvalued mids x4 + Mbeumo, rotating with
    Joao Pedro + 2 premium, misvalued forwards

    There you go, saved you hours of pointless discussion - just create this team on August 16.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Tenner says Ben Chilwell still somehow makes it into every GW1 draft

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      You forgot Adam Armstrong at £6m

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.