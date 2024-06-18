The fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season have been released this morning.

We’ll soon be bringing you a two-part Frisking the Fixtures article looking at the best and worst runs in the opening six Gameweeks.

Our Season Ticker will also be updated shortly.

In the meantime, we’ll be giving an initial live reaction to the 9am BST fixture release.

KICK-OFF AT OLD TRAFFORD

The season will, as has become tradition, get underway on a Friday night.

Manchester United will host Fulham on August 16, with Gameweek 1 spread over four days as has become the norm.

FAVOURABLE START FOR LIVERPOOL

One schedule that jumps out is that of Liverpool, who begin life without Jurgen Klopp with a favourable run of games.

Arne Slot has been dealt a fairly kind hand, with only Manchester United – fresh from their worst-ever Premier League finish – of the ‘big six’ awaiting in the first seven Gameweeks.

Newly promoted Ipswich Town provide the opposition on the first weekend before a sequence of three home matches in four.

Gameweek 1 : Ipswich Town (a)

: Ipswich Town (a) Gameweek 2 : Brentford (h)

: Brentford (h) Gameweek 3 : Manchester United (a)

: Manchester United (a) Gameweek 4 : Nottingham Forest (h)

: Nottingham Forest (h) Gameweek 5 : Bournemouth (h)

: Bournemouth (h) Gameweek 6 : Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)

: Wolverhampton Wanderers (a) Gameweek 7: Crystal Palace (a)

TRICKIER START FOR ARSENAL

Arsenal, by contrast, could have wished for an easier start.

Their first three away matches, all in the first five Gameweeks, are against Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

The reigning champions themselves have a mixed bag of opening fixtures. It’s Chelsea away on the opening weekend before clashes with Newcastle United and Arsenal in Gameweeks 5 and 6.

In general, though, it’s a mostly good run for City in Gameweeks 1-11.

IPSWICH IN AT THE DEEP END

It doesn’t get much tougher than Ipswich Town’s opening two fixtures: Liverpool at home and Manchester City away.

Leicester City don’t have it easy either, with Spurs, Villa and Arsenal in the first six Gameweeks.

The newly promoted side with arguably the best opening run is Southampton.

The Saints face Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Ipswich and Bournemouth in their opening half-dozen, although are away at Newcastle in Gameweek 1.

INTERNATIONAL BREAKS BUT NO WINTER BREAK

We’ll get a total of three Gameweeks before our first international break in September.

Further international fortnights will follow after Gameweeks 7, 11 and 29.

There will be no winter break this season, however.

FESTIVE FIXTURES

There are four Gameweeks (17-20) over the festive period but more spaced out to avoid the 48-hour turnarounds we’ve encountered in previous years.

The shortest recovery times look set to be between Gameweek 18 (the Boxing Day round) and Gameweek 19 (starting on December 29).

MIDWEEK GAMEWEEKS

Our first midweek round of matches is Gameweek 14, which takes place on December 3-4.

There will be four midweek Gameweeks in all, the other three following in 2025.

FEWER BLANKS/DOUBLES

As we learned earlier this year, there will be fewer Blank and Double Gameweeks in 2024/25.

FA Cup fifth rounds are moving back to weekends, so we expect the only minor fixture clashes to take place with the EFL Cup final, FA Cup semi-finals and FA Cup final.

There’ll likely be blanks in Gameweeks 29 (EFL Cup final) and 34 (FA Cup semi-finals), with potential doubles in Gameweeks 33 and 36 as these avoid a clash with European fixtures.

SELECTED GAMEWEEKS

GAMEWEEK 1

GAMEWEEK 2

GAMEWEEK 3

GAMEWEEK 4

GAMEWEEK 5

GAMEWEEK 6

GAMEWEEK 18 (BOXING DAY)

GAMEWEEK 38

