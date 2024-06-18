40
  1. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    decided to switch klose for ibrahimovic for this GW... any other strikers we think might do well this week?

    1. Mirror Man
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Janker looks a player. Try him.

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Think i'll pass on Salah (c) GW1 and spread the funds. 12:30pm early kick off is cursed 🙂

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Thought he was headed to Saudi...

    3. Balls Recovery
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Faith in Lukaku at your peril. Slovakia probably even worse than Romania.

    4. Balls Recovery
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Openda deserves to start imo.

      Lakaka gonna get benched for the important fixture vs Ukraine

      Lakaka-> Kai

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I like opinions.

        1. Balls Recovery
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Lakaka is an anion

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Anode dat!

          2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            But now he is charged with negative energy.

            1. Balls Recovery
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Havertz is a cation, he gives out points unlike Lakaka

    5. No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Is Dovbyk any good?! Looked terrible yesterday

      1. Balls Recovery
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Top scorer in la liga 23/24. Maybe Ukraine just had a bad day or La liga is crap

      2. sankalparora07
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I am getting him for Mbappe considering he is a doubt for MD2

      3. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Is there an issue with post/comment history?

        Anything beyond a month ago seems to have been wiped.

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          It's been like that for a while (maybe a season or two)

        2. CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Ah, ok. Is it a glitch or something GDPR related?

      4. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Cap Ronaldo or Bruno?

        1. Rhysd007
          • 12 Years
          13 mins ago

          same boat. CR7 for me as on pens. Right?

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Sounds right

      5. Season Ticker live for 2024/25
        Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        The Season Ticker is now live for the new season. The basic one on the sidebar, the customisable one in the Members Area: https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/season-ticker/

        Thanks to TopMarx for getting it sorted!

        1. Mirror Man
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Read this as seasoned tickler. Time for a nap.

        2. mcsteely
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          What we thinking, swap 4 point Verbruggen for Portugals’s Costa v Czechia?

          1. CONNERS
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            I would, yeah.

          2. koppite83
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            ive done that exact same swop

        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Hmm I like your reasoning here Lateriser; you mention lots of picks that I'm going for, but then we only share 3-4 in the actual draft

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Guess I don't mind sharing it actually:

            Livokovic
            Gvardiol Akanji Mwene Hancko
            Musiala (C1) Majer Barák Baumgartner (C3)
            Mitrović (C2) Šeško
            (?, Cancelo, Fernandes, Schick (C4))

        4. Shardlow
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Swap Mbappe captain to Bruno for today?

          Open Controls
          1. Assisting the assister
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Yep that’s my plan

        5. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          VVD and Chaka > Rodriguez and Aebischer? Play LL MD3?

          Costa Moldovan
          Vvd Dimarco guehi mittlestadt faes
          Kdb Bruno wirtz gundogan chaka
          Lukaku Kane ronaldo

        6. Roshen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          0 Czech players vs Georgia is a major cap for me

        7. Ronnies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          33 mins ago

          Do we think TAA will start MD2?

          Cheers.

        8. mikeyboss33
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          Bruno, Cancelo or Calhanoglu for cap?

          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Bruno

          2. Roshen
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            must be Bruno but I'm a bit tempted by Hakan

        9. JPSpurs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          MD2 WC draft - Vlahovic too much of a punt/ any better mid price options?

          Verbruggen, Casteels
          Cancelo, Guehi, Mittelstadt, Dragusin, Faes
          Musiala, Wirtz, Bellingham, Fernandes, Kante
          Lukaku, Ronaldo, Vlahovic

        10. rodgarza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Change one of the keepers, Pickford and Rajković play on the same day.

        11. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Bruno(TUR) or Bellinghan(DEN)?

