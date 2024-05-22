17
  1. FPL Virgin
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    This smells of when Moyes followed Ferguson.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Comparing Klopp to Ferguson is insane

    2. Hangman Page
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Only on a very surface level.

      Moyes stepped into a badly organised, neglected club whose leadership expected the status quo to just continue. Moyes style never really felt anything like Fergie’s many different sides.

      Slot comes into a well run outfit who’ve planned for a coach who fits a similar style to the previous boss.

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I thought Moyes had actually done better than the reputation, but he hasnt. Bang on 50% wins.

        1. Hangman Page
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Aye he was like a rabbit in the headlights from day 1 wasn’t he. Weird transfers, Fellani.

          1. BUZZBOMB
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Fellaini was a 1 season wonder at Everton. Agree, strange transfer. Its been the transfer strategy (if there is one) thats been their downfall.

            Surprisingly, top players still want to come to Man U, but they need to fit into a vision going forward, not just because they can or will.

            1. Hangman Page
              • 5 Years
              26 mins ago

              Yeah transfers have been mental. I was shocked Sancho wanted to join.

              1. Grande Tubarão
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                £300k a week. I’d have been shocked if he hadn’t

  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Leverkusen 0-2 down

  3. BUZZBOMB
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Shame Nigeria isnt in Europe...

  4. F4L
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Is the Bundesliga now farmers' league #1 when they're unbeaten title winners after being schooled by 5th in Serie A 😉

  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    So pleased for Atalanta. Have been playing brilliant football for years since gasperini. And what a performance by lookman. Witnessed football history tonight, buzzing:)

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      I wanted Leverkusen to win so I would see history being made.

      But then again, I did see it. Well done, Atalanta. Well done, Lookman.

  6. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    Kompany to Bayern? lol, wtf

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      When all those unemployed ex-Chelsea managers are free?

    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Would be the strangest of appointments 100%

