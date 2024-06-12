Euro 2024 Fantasy: All 24 nations’ penalty and set-piece takers

We’ve put together a comprehensive list of potential set-piece and penalty takers ahead of the start of Euro 2024 Fantasy.

Not just that, there are notes on all 24 nations to explain why certain names appear on the list.

To do this, we’ve been drawing on the set-piece data from European Championship qualification and the subsequent friendlies, which can be found in the Premium Members Area.

The correspondents who were contributing to our team previews have also offered their thoughts on who is on dead-ball duties.

These are only educated guesses, of course – the managers might have different ideas come the big kick-off.

SET PIECE TAKERS

The players are listed in order of potential prominence at dead-ball situations. For example, Harry Kane (€11.0m) is England’s first-choice penalty taker and Christian Eriksen (€7.0m) is first in line for corners with Denmark.