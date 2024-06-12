50
Euro 2024 June 12

Euro 2024 Fantasy: All 24 nations’ penalty and set-piece takers

We’ve put together a comprehensive list of potential set-piece and penalty takers ahead of the start of Euro 2024 Fantasy.

Not just that, there are notes on all 24 nations to explain why certain names appear on the list.

To do this, we’ve been drawing on the set-piece data from European Championship qualification and the subsequent friendlies, which can be found in the Premium Members Area.

The correspondents who were contributing to our team previews have also offered their thoughts on who is on dead-ball duties.

These are only educated guesses, of course – the managers might have different ideas come the big kick-off.

SET PIECE TAKERS

The players are listed in order of potential prominence at dead-ball situations. For example, Harry Kane (€11.0m) is England’s first-choice penalty taker and Christian Eriksen (€7.0m) is first in line for corners with Denmark.

50 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Eric Banternaaa
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Anybody having a go at Sun Dreamteam?

    Chip strategy going to be massive. What’s your plan?

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Loaded up on goalscorers and playing the 10pt goal chip. Captaincy on 0.1% owned player for a laugh. If my team is bin after round 1 then I'll just give up - it's one fantasy game too far tbh but the prize money is too enticing.

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I'll probably save the 12th man chip for the knockout stages when pricing makes it harder to put a team together.

      Goal bonus I'll use in MD 1 I think as fixtures look most favourable for the seeded teams

      I might use the max captain in MD 3 in case we get benchings for key players whose teams have already qualified, making it harder to predict who to captain

      Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Feels wrong not to have any Belgian attacker, but I am not confident enough in Lukaku over Kane, Mbappé or CR7, nor I am confident in Trossard over Bruno. Tough one.

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      I’m looking at Lukaku ahead of Kane with the savings invested

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      I went Lukaku over Kane.

      Top scorer in qualifying with 14 goals. Kane only managed 8 and 4 of those were pens.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Gone Trossard and Bruno

      Open Controls
    4. azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I told you before without Belgium now yout trying to justify lol

      Most will omit kane. Guy is fatigued

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yeah mate, took your advice

        Open Controls
        1. azz007
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I went lukaku and saka for England cover.

          Open Controls
  3. chilli con kone
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    A. Ronaldo, Bellingham, chakvetadze
    B. Kane, Wertz, Jorginho +0.5m

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      Definitely B for me

      Open Controls
  4. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    How would you rank the below?

    A. Hernandez
    B. Di Lorenzo
    C. Dumfries

    Would you consider any other 5.5m options?

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A or C, I’ve gone c

      Open Controls
  5. el polako
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    I think ffs is missing an opportunity here.
    Let’s be honest nobody, really cares about Euro fantasy (right? Right?!) so not sure people will see premium members only articles and think I better pay for a membership.
    These articles would have been better used as advert to showcase level of insight and depth of information to those who are not sure whether they should pay for premium account for the next season or not?

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      This

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Their main market is EPL.

        Open Controls
    2. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      Was thinking the same thing, a set-piece taker list is a bare minimum tool you'd expect from a Fantasy Football website. The fact that this one is pay-walled is a good way to drive people towards / Reddit / Twitter where it's free to access

      Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Look at the years the people still here have been part of the site. We already know what a premium article is, they arent missing anything.

      Open Controls
  6. chilli con kone
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Does anyone know if Trent is ahead of Trippier for Eng set pieces if both on the pitch?

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Obv Trent is set piece king

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Is that a tube of scalp polish in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?

          Open Controls
          1. Scalper
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Wait till u see my real head

            Open Controls
            1. Mirror Man
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Meow 😉

                Open Controls
      2. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Still 3 team profiles missing including Spain! Premium!

        Open Controls
      3. azz007
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        The article trying to tell you things, without teliing you things lol.

        Open Controls
      4. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        44 mins ago

        Still sitting with .5 ITB and debating between Calhanoglu(Good opponent) or Eriksen(Sneaky differential). Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. Scratch
          • 14 Years
          24 mins ago

          Like both options but going with Calhanoglu because Georgia should be the weakest team in the entire thing, finished 4th of 5 teams behind Scotland and Norway in qualifying and only qualified here through the nations league nonsense.

          Open Controls
      5. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        How nailed are jorginho and Scammaca ?

        Open Controls
      6. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        Is Canceló worth 6.0 in the game? How attacking is he?

        Open Controls
      7. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        Best two keepers for MD1?

        Open Controls
        1. Disco Stu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          Don't really need two in this game. Just pick one good one(Pickford, Costa, Verbruggen) and a second one at 4.0(Moldovan) or 4.5(Lunin)

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Thanks. Who do you think has better CS potential between Costa, Pickford and Verbruggen?

            Open Controls
            1. Disco Stu
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              I've gone Costa but it's a risk as he plays on the last day, and there's no chance to sub him out which might make Pickford a better choice

              Open Controls
              1. Count of Monte Hristo
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                Yeah not ideal waiting for the last day for a potential 2 potential.

                Open Controls
      8. DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        36 mins ago

        I need a 7.0m midfielder or less, currently on Barella but not sure who else to consider. Likely not using a chip in MD2.

        My midfield is currently: Bruno, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Calhanoglu, 7.0m

        Open Controls
        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          Xavi Simons??

          Open Controls
        2. Disco Stu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          31 mins ago

          Eriksen?

          Open Controls
          1. DV8R
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah I like this option

            Open Controls
        3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          Shaqiri?

          Open Controls
        4. Roshen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Simons for me

          Open Controls
      9. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        Haven't figured out my chip strategy yet, but here's what I've got so far:

        Verbruggen
        Hernandez, Dimarco, Mittelstadt (C), Faes
        KDB, Szoboszlai, Shaqiri, Jorginho
        Mbappe, Lukaku

        Moldovan, CR7, Bruno, Cancelo

        Any glaring issues? TIA

        Open Controls
      10. No Kane No Gain
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        I fancy a Turkish player…

        Guler or Calhanoglu?!

        I don’t know much about either though!

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Guler absolutely bossed the game when he came on in the last game against Poland.

          Open Controls
      11. azz007
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        Who's is Turkey first choice keeper?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Should be Gunok

          Open Controls
      12. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        After doing some rearranging, suddenly find myself with 2.5 ITB. Where to spend it and who to upgrade?

        Verbruggen/Moldovan

        Theo/VVD/Dimarco/Faes/Mittlestadt

        Guler/Bruno/Jorginho/Wirtz/Soboszlai

        CR7/Lukaku/Mbappe

        Open Controls
        1. Men in green tights
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Obvious two are Mold and Faes if you feel the need go for someone like Dumfries as an example but judging by your comment you are settled with the current team .

          Open Controls
        2. Roshen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Jorginho could be not on pens, so I would upgrade him first

          Open Controls
      13. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        looks boring but ok

        Mbappe Kane Lukaku
        Bruno Wirtz Szoboslai Simons Hakan
        Theo Dimarco Tah Middlestadt Faes
        Verbruggen Gulacsi

        Open Controls

