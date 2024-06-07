35
Euro 2024 June 7

Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews: France

Next in our Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews, we take a look at France in Group D.

Consistently strong under Didier Deschamps, the 1984 and 2000 winners are confident of reaching their fourth final within the latest five major tournaments.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Germany and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each nation.

Here, we enlist the assistance of well-known journalist and Fantasy fan Julien Laurens. Thank you for your time, Julien!

All prices given are from the official Fantasy Euro 2024 game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

PosTeamPWDLGFGADiffPts
1France8710293+2622
2Netherlands8602177+1018
3Greece8413148+613
4Ireland8206910-16
5Gibraltar8008041-410

Fuelled by the penalty shoot-out heartbreak of their previous two competitions, France responded ruthlessly. Their only dropped points came in the closing match against Greece, three days after harshly annihilating Gibraltar 14-0.

It surpassed Germany’s thrashing of San Marino in 2006 as the biggest victory in European Championship history.

Just like Group C’s Serbia and Slovenia, Les Bleus will be quickly reuniting with a qualification opponent, having beaten the Netherlands 4-0 and 2-1. Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) scored twice on both occasions, ending as the team’s leading man for goals and assists.

It’s therefore unsurprising to see Real Madrid’s new signing be Fantasy’s joint-most expensive and most-owned player. But with such a world-class squad boasting absurd depth, he certainly isn’t their only asset worth consideration.

QUALIFICATION IN NUMBERS

  • Most starts: Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann (8)
  • Most goals: Kylian Mbappe (9)
  • Most assists: Kylian Mbappe (5)
  • Clean sheets: 6 from 8
UNDERLYING STATS

RECORD SINCE QUALIFYING

DateCompetitionOppositionResultScoreGoalscorersAssists
23 MarchFriendlyGermany (h)L0-2
26 MarchFriendlyChile (h)W3-2Fofana, Kolo Muani, GiroudMbappe, T Hernandez, Kolo Muani
5 JuneFriendlyLuxembourg (h)W3-0Kolo Muani, Clauss, MbappeMbappe x2, Barcola

Mbappe was involved in all three of Wednesday night’s goals versus Luxembourg. Deschamps named a big-name line-up, whereas only Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni (€6.0m) started both March matches.

Forwards Olivier Giroud (€8.0m) and Randal Kolo Muani (€8.0m) helped France squeeze past Chile in Marseille but before that was a home loss to Germany where Florian Wirtz (€7.5m) scored after seven seconds.

It came six months after another friendly defeat to this summer’s hosts, hinting that the seemingly bulletproof French may, in fact, have a weakness that isn’t merely spot kicks. Even so, when playing with a tournament mindset, their full-strength XI will still be feared by everyone.

Meanwhile, one blow has seen defender Lucas Hernandez (€5.5m) ruled out because of a serious ACL injury.

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

23/03/2024 – Germany (h)

[4-3-3] Samba; Kounde (Clauss 61), Pavard, Upamecano, L Hernandez (T Hernandez 61); Zaire-Emery (Camavinga 61), Tchouameni (Fofana 74), Rabiot; Dembele (Kolo Muani 83), M Thuram (Giroud 61), Mbappe

26/03/2024 – Chile (h)

[4-3-3] Maignan; Clauss (Kounde 11), Saliba, Konate, T Hernandez; Fofana, Tchouameni, Camavinga (Guendouzi 44); Kolo Muani (Diaby 83), Giroud (M Thuram 83), Mbappe

05/06/2024 – Luxembourg (h)

[4-3-3] Maignan; Kounde (Pavard 64), Konate, Upamecano (Saliba 46), T Hernandez (Clauss 46); Griezmann (Giroud 81), Kante (Zaire-Emery 64), Fofana (Camavinga 89); Kolo Muani, M Thuram (Barcola 81), Mbappe

UPCOMING FIXTURES

DateCompetitionOpposition
9 JuneFriendlyCanada (h)

GROUP FIXTURES

  • 17 June: Austria
  • 21 June: Netherlands
  • 25 June: Poland

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

 

1

35 Comments
  2. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 34 mins ago

    Who is your pick of the 5.5m defenders?

    T. Hernandez for me

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      I like Frimpong, particularly after performance in qualifiers and friendly last night- I know there is concern over his starting place but his comments post match as below encouraging - Hernandez a very close second and then then Maehle

      Frimpong in post match press conference: “I know I am a fast player, so I know I can create chances for my team. This is only the start, you know. I can’t wait to get started for the main tournament.” “Of course I can play with Dumfries starting too, I play where the coach needs me.”

      Open Controls
      1. Union_Jacks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        If he starts alongside Dumfries, jeez could be a mega pick

        Open Controls
      2. Moxon
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        I watched the Netherlands game - Frimpong is a very exciting pick if he starts that advanced again

        Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        Did he play RW in a 433 as per the graphic here?
        https://www.fotmob.com/en-GB/matches/canada-vs-netherlands/1anldl#4443660:tab=lineup

        Open Controls
        1. Moxon
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 52 mins ago

          He played exactly like that

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 41 mins ago

            Cheers. Very interesting... and I guess he could also play LWB (probably they go 433 v Poland though). Might try to work him in then

            Open Controls
    2. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours ago

      I really like Dumfries, but if Frimpong starts with him - Frimpong!

      Open Controls
  3. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Kane // Mbappe // ?

    a) Is Ronaldo still nailed or sharing minutes with Ramos/Leao/Felix/Jota?

    b) Is Füllkrug a good pick on current form or not a starter for Germany?

    c) A great season for Dovbyk at Girona, should he be considered here against Romania/Slovakia/Belgium?

    Never liked Lukaku so not interested in him.

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      I would go for Griezmann if you're not keen on Lukaku

      Open Controls
    2. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Havertz or Chiesa decent alternatives

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      I've been trying to make a Ronaldo draft work (think he's still nailed) but it's tough with so many appealing premium defenders (I'm not so keen on the likes of Faes in this format; want high ceilings from all my outfield players), and Fernandes/Cancelo can also do a job as final day captain if required. Expect Havertz to start over Fullkrug from what I've read, and have him in my all-premium (+ Mittelstadt) defence draft. Kind of interested in Dovbyk too & I think Switzerland aren't really the solid team we used to expect

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        *Switzerland 🙄

        Clearly I'm not ready.... haven't really looked at Romania yet

        Open Controls
    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Ronaldo is a starter but a 60 min man imo, especially during group stages. It will be mainly Ramos that takes minutes from him in his position, and possibly Jota. Leao and Felix are wider.
      Füllkrug is not a starter but could get enough minutes to make Havertz a weaker pick.
      Dovbyk goals record for Ukraine is not particularly devastating (less than 1 in 3) although a great season at Girona. Need to research further. I rate Slovakia CBs and especially Romania defence highly so it's a no from me.

      Open Controls
      1. Union_Jacks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Ronaldo played 90 in the important matches in qualifying. Was only really subbed off in games where they were out of sight after 30 minutes.

        Open Controls
    5. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      a) sharing minutes but will definitely start first 2 mds

      b) judging by recent games Havertz will start but I expect him to be subbed off in 60-70min for Fullkrug

      c) Dovbyk is not that good for Ukraine as in Girona. Mudryk, Tsygankov and Sudakov all have more G+A in qualifiers. But he is on penalties, and could come around as good pick.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Thanks all

        Open Controls
      2. Lord Mayor's Croupier
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Good thing about Fullkrug/Havertz is they play in the opening game, you can wait until the starting line-up is confirmed before committing (keeping Havertz pencilled in, as he costs more).

        Open Controls
  4. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Anyone know how to cancel FFS membership? Maybe I'm being dim but I can't see the option anywhere.

    Open Controls
    1. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Never mind, finally found it after posting this.

      It's not obvious!

      Open Controls
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Is Čalhanoğlu a smart pick or better options for 6.5?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Seems like he might play slightly deeper for Turkey than Inter, with a 10 ahead of him; and no returns at all in qualifying. Think Güler is maybe a bit more exciting but not totally sure on nailedness

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Plays too deep and not on pens I think. Prefer Shaq/Rodri

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      It's a safe and uninspiring pick but will do for round 1 v Georgia.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Cheers guys

        Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Decent attacking threat and good chance of recovered ball points. Would rather Gundogan for 0.5m more.

      Open Controls
  6. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    In 1996, Germany beat England on penalties with Southgate missing a crucial penalty in the semi final shootout, with Germany going on to win the tournament that year. Fast forward 28 years, what a story it would be if Southgate brought this England squad packed full of talent and reversed roles by winning Euro 2024 on German soil. "If" being the operative word here.

    Open Controls
  7. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Casteels confirmed as Belgium's #1

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.