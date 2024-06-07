Euro 2024 friendlies: Frimpong’s advanced role + Mbappe impact

Our coverage of the pre-European Championship friendlies continues here, with a round-up of this week’s action.

NETHERLANDS 4-0 CANADA

Goals: Memphis Depay, Jeremie Frimpong, Wout Weghorst, Virgil van Dijk

Memphis Depay, Jeremie Frimpong, Wout Weghorst, Virgil van Dijk Assists: Jeremie Frimpong, Jerdy Schouten

Jeremie Frimpong (€5.5m) scored one goal and assisted another as the Netherlands secured a 4-0 win over Canada on Thursday.

Ronaldo Koeman lined the Dutch up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Frimpong – who is listed as a defender in Euro 2024 Fantasy – on the right wing. From this position, he racked up three shots and two key passes, in a standout display.

Frimpong played the majority of last season at right wing-back for Bayer Leverkusen, so the expectation was that he’d battle it out with Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) for a starting spot in Germany. However, he was used much further forward here, and given his impact, Koeman now has a decision to make.

“Yes, he certainly stood out. He has played fairly deep on the right side [for Leverkusen]. He has played the way he plays at his club. I am happy for him. He has the action, the speed, he scores a goal and gives a great cross for Memphis’ goal. I cannot demand or ask more from Jeremie.” – Ronaldo Koeman on Jeremie Frimpong

Memphis Depay (€7.5m) put away Frimpong’s cross, a goal that takes him to within five of Robin van Persie’s record.

Elsewhere, Micky van de Ven (€5.0m) impressed at left-back, while substitute Virgil van Dijk (€6.0m) popped up with a late headed goal.

As for Bart Verbruggen (€4.5m), Koeman has confirmed he will be the Netherlands’ first-choice ‘keeper at the Euros and he put in a steady display here. Next up is a clash against Iceland on Monday.

Netherlands XI (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Geertruida, de Ligt (de Vrij 72), Blind (van Dijk 72), van de Ven; Wijnaldum, Schouten, Gravenberch (Veerman 86); Frimpong (Bergwijn 62), Depay (Malen 62), Brobbey (Weghorst 62)

PORTUGAL 4-2 FINLAND

Goals: Ruben Dias, Diogo Jota (pen), Bruno Fernandes x2

Ruben Dias, Diogo Jota (pen), Bruno Fernandes x2 Assists: Vitinha, Francisco Conceicao x3

Portugal played the first of three friendlies ahead of Euro 2024, beating Finland 4-2 in Lisbon.

Roberto Martinez, who selected an experimental XI, watched on as Bruno Fernandes (€9.0m) came off the bench to score twice.

Several fringe players staked a claim, too, including Porto winger Francisco Conceicao, who had a hand in three goals. He was one of Portugal’s standout players, although his decision-making wasn’t always the best.

In truth, it would have not flattered Portugal if they’d scored five or six, but they did show defensive vulnerabilities, which Teemu Pukki was able to exploit in the second half.

Joao Cancelo (€6.0m) did at least put in a decent shift at right-back. He was heavily involved in the final third, attempting five shots in total, but was let down by his finishing.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo (€10.0m) missed the match and will also sit out the forthcoming Croatia friendly due to club exertions with Al-Nassr, but is due to return to the squad to face Republic of Ireland on June 11.

“Ruben Neves and Cristiano Ronaldo will arrive on June 7. All the players have had seven days to adapt, prepare for the Euros, and refresh their minds. The plan for the two of them is to skip the match with Croatia and play against Ireland.” – Roberto Martinez

Portugal XI (4-3-3): Sa; Cancelo, Silva (Pereira 74), Dias (Inacio 46), Mendes (Dalot 46); Palhinha (Fernandes 46), J Neves, Vitinha; Conceicao, Leao (Neto 46), Jota (Ramos 46)

ITALY 0-0 TURKEY

Italy drew 0-0 at home to Turkey in the first of two friendly matches before Euro 2024.

Bryan Cristante (€5.5m) had the best chance for the Azzurri, hitting the woodwork with a header from a corner, but overall, this was an underwhelming display.

Luciano Spalletti, who set Italy up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, will have at least been pleased with Federico Dimarco’s (€5.0m) performance. The 26-year-old played on the left of a back four and put in some quality crosses, racking up three key passes.

Mateo Retegui (€6.0m) lead Italy’s attack but disappointed.

Fellow striker Gianluca Scamacca (€7.0m) will be pushing hard for a start against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday, then, having started and scored in a training match with the Italy U20s the following day.

Matteo Darmian (€5.0m) and Alessandro Buongiorno (€4.5m) also featured in that one, but Nicolo Barella (€7.0m) was absent following a minor injury.

“I trust my doctors a lot and they told me that it’s almost certain he will make it, we are very confident for the game there. But then you have to see the development because there’s a rush to start again and there’s some things to do.” – Luciano Spalletti on Nicolo Barella

As for Turkey, Hakan Calhanoglu (€6.5m) was deployed as a deep-lying playmaker and racked up two shots/two key passes.

Italy XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco (Calafiori 85); Cristante, Jorginho (Fagioli 62); Orsolini (Cambiaso 46), Pellegrini (Frattesi 68), Chiesa (Zaccagni 46); Retegui (Raspadori 68)

Turkey XI (4-2-3-1): Bayindir; Celik (Ozkacar 66), Kabak (Demiral 42), Bardakci, Muldur; Calhanoglu, Ayhan (Ozdemir 67); Aydin (Omur 46), Yazici (Kokcu 55), Yildiz; Yilmaz (Kilicsoy 82)

BELGIUM 2-0 MONTENEGRO

Goals: Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard (pen)

Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard (pen) Assists: Jeremy Doku

Belgium defeated Montenegro 2-0 in Brussels in their penultimate friendly before Euro 2024.

Kevin De Bruyne (€9.5m) was handed a start and marked his 100th cap with a goal, before Leandro Trossard (€8.0m) sealed the victory from the penalty spot after Jeremy Doku (€7.0m) was fouled.

Despite playing for just 45 minutes, De Bruyne was the best player on the pitch, pulling the strings from an advanced position in midfield.

Elsewhere, Koen Casteels (€5.0m) got the nod over Matz Sels (€4.0m) in goal, while Axel Witsel made his return from international retirement, replacing Wout Faes (€5.0m) at half-time.

Romelu Lukaku (€9.0m) was not named in the matchday squad, however, but Belgium do at least have another friendly on Saturday before they leave for Euro 2024.

“For the next match against Luxembourg, Lukaku will return to the team for a few minutes to play. I will also adjust a few other things, but we will see later.” – Domenico Tedesco

Belgium XI (4-2-3-1): Casteels; Meunier (Castagne 46), Faes (Witsel 46), Debast, De Cuyper; Vermeeren, Onana (Doku 46); Bakayoko (Mangala 46), De Bruyne (Trossard 46), Carrasco (Lukebakio 46); Openda

FRANCE 3-0 LUXEMBOURG

Goals: Randal Kolo Muani, Jonathan Clauss, Kylian Mbappe

Randal Kolo Muani, Jonathan Clauss, Kylian Mbappe Assists: Kylian Mbappe x2, Bradley Barcola

Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) registered a goal and two assists as France warmed up for Euro 2024 with a commanding 3-0 home win over Luxembourg.

Les Bleus dominated possession and Mbappe played a starring role, racking up nine shots and four key passes. The Real Madrid man also led the way with game-high figures for penalty box touches and passes received in the final third.

“He knows why he’s here and we’re going to need him at his best. The fact that he played 90 minutes did him good, as did the work he put in. With what he represents, like Antoine [Griezmann] who is vice-captain, the others will follow.” – Didier Deschamps on Kylian Mbappe

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann (€9.0m) had a quieter night but struck the post, while defenders Jules Kounde (€5.0m) and Theo Hernandez (€5.5m) both impressed with several excellent deliveries into the box.

Didier Deschamps named a strong starting line-up, which in terms of personnel, should be similar to the one we see against Austria in Matchday 1.

France team to start against Luxembourg tonight. The back 5 should be the one starting the Euros. In midfield, Rabiot or Tchouameni should come in for Fofana and Dembele for Kolo Muani up front. pic.twitter.com/4cOtnq4PKH — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) June 5, 2024

France XI (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Kounde (Pavard 64), Konate, Upamecano (Saliba 46); K Muani, Kante (Z Emery 64), Fofana (Camavinga 89), Hernandez (Clauss 46); Griezmann (Giroud 81), Thuram (Barcola 81); Mbappe

SPAIN 5-0 ANDORRA

Goals: Ayoze Perez, Mikel Oyarzabal x3, Ferran Torres

Ayoze Perez, Mikel Oyarzabal x3, Ferran Torres Assists: Pau Cubarsi, Ayoze Perez, Ferran Torres, Fermin Lopez

Mikel Oyarzabal (€7.5m) climbed off the bench to score a hat-trick in Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Andorra.

Spain had been without a win in their previous two matches heading into this friendly, but they dominated from the start, despite Luis de la Fuente fielding a much-changed first XI.

Real Betis striker Ayoze Perez made his international debut and played well, while Pedri played just over an hour as he continues building his way back to full fitness.

Spain face Northern Ireland on Saturday in their final warm-up game before they start their Euros campaign against Croatia on June 15.

Spain XI (4-3-3): Raya; Llorente (Navas 46), Vivian, Cubarsi (Le Normand 46), Grimaldo (Cucurella 46); Garcia (Zubimendi 67), Pedri (Fermin 62), Baena; Torres, Perez, Morata (Oyarzabal 46)

ROUND-UP

Christian Eriksen (€7.0m) scored and assisted in Denmark’s 2-1 win over Sweden on Wednesday. The playmaker pulled the strings throughout, racking up five shots and five key passes, offering Fantasy managers a timely reminder of his qualities.

Tactically, Alexander Bah (€4.5m) was deployed as a right wing-back in Kasper Hjulmand’s 3-5-2 formation, with Fantasy favourite Joakim Maehle (€5.5m) performing the same role on the opposite flank. From the left, he attempted four shots and created three chances.

The final friendly fixture on Wednesday saw Slovakia defeat San Marino 4-0, with Tomas Rigo, Tomas Suslov (€6.0m), Lukas Haraslin (€6.5m) and David Strelec (€5.5m) on the scoresheet.

The day before, Austria beat Serbia 2-1 in Vienna, scoring twice within the first 15 minutes. RB Leipzig attacker Christoph Baumgartner (€6.5m) was the star of the show, claiming a goal and an assist.

Elsewhere, Scotland’s Euro 2024 opponents Switzerland warmed up for the finals by easing to a 4-0 home win over Estonia, thanks to goals from Steven Zuber (€5.5m), Zeki Amdouni (€6.5m), Nico Elvedi (€5.0m) and Xherdan Shaqiri (€6.5m).

The Swiss will meet Hungary in their Euro 2024 opener, who lost 2-1 to Republic of Ireland. Dominik Szoboszlai (€7.0m) failed to impress, with his display described as “mediocre” by national team coach Marco Rossi.

Finally, England’s Group C opponents Slovenia recorded a 2-1 win over Armenia, while Romania laboured to a 0-0 draw against Bulgaria.

