We're going position by position on the official Euro 2024 Fantasy game, picking out the best options ahead of Matchday 1.

After looking at defenders and forwards, here we cast our eye over the goalkeepers.

Any playing €4.0m options will be covered in a separate article later today.

There’ll be data from every match in the upcoming tournament, too.

Koen Casteels

Price: €5.0m

€5.0m Country: Belgium

Belgium Favourable fixtures: MD1 (Slovakia), MD2 (Romania), MD3 (Ukraine)

MD1 (Slovakia), MD2 (Romania), MD3 (Ukraine) Good for: Managers not using a chip in the group stag

Having earned the trust of manager Domenico Tedesco, Koen Casteels (€5.0m) is preferred to Matz Sels (€4.0m) in goal for a Belgian with the quality to go far at Euro 2024.

Belgium have not lost an international match since unravelling against Morocco at the 2022 World Cup and they sauntered through qualifying for the loss of just four goals.

The Belgians may be more lauded for their attacking talents but they have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches with Casteels between the sticks.

In fact, the Wolfsburg shot-stopper has returned six clean sheets in 10 matches for his country and conceded only five goals.

He is flying well under the radar with an ownership of only 3%, meaning if the Red Devils can maintain their strong defensive record – and in a group consisting of Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine there is no reason why not – Casteels owners will be laughing.

Diogo Costa

Price: €5.0m

€5.0m Country: Portugal

Portugal Favourable fixtures: MD1 (Czech Rep), MD2 (Turkey), MD3 (Georgia)

MD1 (Czech Rep), MD2 (Turkey), MD3 (Georgia) Good for: Managers not using a chip in the group stage

Like Belgium, Portugal boast a galaxy of stars in offensive areas but Diogo Costa (€5.0m) is a talent who can shine at the other end of the pitch.

The Porto No. 1 enjoyed a fantastic domestic season, keeping more clean sheets (14) in the Primeira Liga than any goalkeeper and giving a standout display in the Portuguese Cup final.

He has been equally impressive for the national team, keeping 12 clean sheets in 22 matches and contributing to the remarkable run of 11 straight victories that marked Roberto Martinez’s opening sequence in charge of the Selecao. Costa was present for seven of those wins.

The 24-year-old also has a reputation for saving penalties. He set a Champions League record by saving a spot-kick in three consecutive matches in the 2022/23 season, a skill which could reward managers should Portugal go deep in the tournament.

Portugal have had a wobble since storming through their qualifiers, losing two of their four friendlies – 2-0 to Slovenia and 2-1 to Croatia – but Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Ireland suggests they are back in business.

Portugal have also been dealt the kindest of hands in terms of group opponents Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia, all of which suggests Costa, with an ownership of 13%, can be a welcome set-and-forget option in an often troublesome position in Fantasy.

Andrey Lunin

Price: €4.5m

€4.5m Country: Ukraine

Ukraine Favourable fixtures: MD1 (Romania), MD2 (Slovakia)

MD1 (Romania), MD2 (Slovakia) Good for: Managers using a chip in MD3

Andrey Lunin (€4.5m) enjoyed a truly brilliant season at Real Madrid where he proved a reliable replacement for the injured Thibault Courtois, memorably saving from Bernardo Silva (€8.5m) in the Champions League quarter-final shootout against Manchester City.

He also kept 12 clean sheets in 31 matches as Real swept aside all before them, losing only twice all season in all competitions.

The 25-year-old was unfortunate to be dropped in favour of Courtois for the Champions League final but there will hopefully be no such selection concerns in Germany, where he is expected to be the no. 1 ahead of Anatoliy Trubin (€5.0m).

In 11 matches for Ukraine, Lunin has kept five clean sheets and conceded eight goals. Crucially, Ukraine start off with two relatively favourable fixtures against Romania and Slovakia, so Lunin can be replaced for the final group game against Belgium, after having returned in the first two Matchdays.

The only downside to owning Lunin is that he is selected in 19% of teams, so he’s no big differential – but there are several good reasons for that, including his price tag.

Jordan Pickford

Price: €5.0m

€5.0m Country: England

England Favourable fixtures: MD1 (Serbia), MD2 (Denmark), MD3 Slovenia

MD1 (Serbia), MD2 (Denmark), MD3 Slovenia Good for: Managers not using a chip/Managers using a chip in MD2

An experienced campaigner at international level, Jordan Pickford (€5.0m) has helped England reach the final and the semi-finals of his last two tournaments and is a shoo-in to start for Gareth Southgate’s side.

That Everton avoided relegation last season was in no small part down to their outstanding goalkeeper. Only David Raya (€5.0m) kept more clean sheets than Pickford, who managed 13 shut outs and was the top-scoring keeper in Fantasy Premier League with 153 points.

Little wonder that 24% of managers have selected him, even if England’s defensive problems are a concern. Everton’s no 1 didn’t play in the friendly loss to Iceland but England have won only one of their last five matches and Pickford has kept just two clean sheets in his last eight international outings.

The Three Lions have been giving up chances in recent friendlies, and the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic (€7.0m), Rasmus Hojlund (€7.0m) and Benjamin Sesko (€7.0m) will be poised to exploit any weaknesses. Equally, their presence could play into Pickford’s hands, in terms of save-point potential.

The good news for the English is that John Stones (€5.0m) appears to have overcome his ankle injury and sickness bug and should start on Matchday 1, strengthening Pickford’s prospects of clean sheets, in what appears to be a relatively benign group.

Bart Verbruggen

Price: €4.5m

€4.5m Country: The Netherlands

The Netherlands Favourable fixtures: MD1 (Poland), MD2 (France), MD3 (Austria)

MD1 (Poland), MD2 (France), MD3 (Austria) Good for: Managers not using a chip/Managers using a chip in MD2

Bart Verbruggen (€4.5m) makes for an excellent choice for keeper seekers in Euro Fantasy.

The Brighton goalkeeper has cemented his place as the Netherlands’ no. 1 since being promoted from the under-21s and has produced five clean sheets in his seven senior appearances for the Oranje.

Last season he kept seven clean sheets for the Seagulls in all competitions and had a save percentage of 71.4% – just behind Pickford’s 73.3%. In Euro qualifying, that percentage shot up to 80%.

The Dutch come into the tournament in rude health, having won six of their last seven matches – and three of their last four by a 4-0 scoreline.

Protected by a solid defence that includes Virgil van Dijk (€6.0m), Nathan Ake (€5.5m) and Matthijs De Ligt (€5.5m), Verbruggen has an excellent chance of returning for owners. However, it’ll be worth resting him for Matchday 2 when Ronald Koeman’s side face France in what is likely to be an open game.

On Matchday 1, the Dutch play a Poland side who will be without forwards Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m), Arkadiusz Milik and probably also Karol Swiderski (€5.5m). Albania on Matchday 3 should also be an encounter devoid of complications.

At €4.5m, the Dutchman is superbly priced. With an ownership of only 6%, he makes for a tempting differential.