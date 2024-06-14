Fantasy managers have always loved €4.0m starting defenders, from John Lundstram to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

They’ll be a necessity for many Euro 2024 Fantasy managers, too, with the big guns further forward costing a pretty penny.

It’s not just bench fodder we’re after here.

With the official Euro 2024 Fantasy game offering you the chance to make substitutions during a Matchday, you ideally want an active squad of XV.

So, having looked at starting €4.0m goalkeepers, we here turn attention to defenders at the same price.

Maximilian Mittelstadt

Country: Germany

Germany Favourable fixtures: MD1 (Scotland), MD2 (Hungary), MD3 (Switzerland)

A name you would have heard maybe more than any other in the lead-up to Euro 2024 Fantasy.

Maximilian Mittelstadt (€4.0m) is the cheapest route into the Germany backline and at least looks secure of a start in Matchday 1.

You can’t be completely certain of what follows; David Raum (€5.0m) is an alternative at full-back, if Mittelstadt has a stinker against Scotland.

But the attacking Mittelstadt has really caught the eye at Stuttgart in the season just gone, netting twice and registering four assists in the Bundesliga.

He wasn’t even capped before the March internationals but his meteoric rise seems to have secured the left-back berth.

Mittelstadt scored against the Netherlands in his second appearance for his national team and even took corners in the first June friendly against Ukraine.

A half-time withdrawal in the Euro 2024 hosts’ final pre-tournament game is a slight concern but the suggestions are that he starts in the curtain-raiser. And we’ll at least get to see the teamsheets if the worst-case scenario does happen.