We’re going position by position on the official Euro 2024 Fantasy game, picking out the best players ahead of Matchday 1.

We finish our guide with a look at midfielders, where there are arguably more viable options than in any other position.

The data and stat graphics in this piece come from our Premium Members Area, where subscribers can find tonnes of official Opta/Stats Perform data from the qualifiers and recent friendlies.

There’ll be data from every match in the upcoming tournament, too.

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (€9.0m) plays last in Matchday 1, so there’s the option of having one final captaincy gamble on Monday night if you own him.

He certainly has the credentials.

He created more chances and big chances (37 and 11) in qualifying than anyone else. He scored six goals, too, and averaged 5.5 ball recoveries a match.

As a team, scored more goals and had a higher xG than any other nation in qualification.

A lack of set plays recently, coupled with no penalty-taking duties, is maybe a concern.

But even without that, he still managed six chances created and three shots in Portugal’s final friendly against Ireland.

Bukayo Saka

Are we overlooking England midfielders? The overall ownership figures suggest they’re still popular selections, even though they’re not in many of our team reveals or indeed the Scout Picks.

Bukayo Saka (€8.5m) is the cheapest of the three attacking midfielders and the lowest owned.

Among the England squad, he finished second to Harry Kane (€11.0m) for qualifying goals. He actually outshot the Bayern Munich striker, too, with his 18 goal attempts the highest of anyone in qualifying Group C.

Saka was second to Phil Foden (€9.0m) for chances created (eight to 12) in qualifying, meanwhile, with the City winger benefitted from a greater share of set plays.

Serbia’s defence is one of the weakest in the tournament, too, with even their own fans downbeat on their prospects.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai (€7.0m) averaged a very healthy 6.1 recoveries per game in qualifying, something that will be rewarded with points in Euro Fantasy if he keeps that up.

The Liverpool man is on every conceivable set piece for Hungary, including penalties.

He was also among the top five midfielders for shots in qualification, scoring four goals.

Taking the recoveries into the equation, he has multiple routes to points and a decent fixture in Switzerland to begin the tournament with.

Jamal Musiala

Florian Wirtz (€7.5m) got the nod in our Scout Picks but that was partly due to budget and coverage of the Germany attack for a Friday captaincy.

If you’ve got the cash, Jamal Musiala (€8.5m) might be worth a look.

He’s fresh off the back of 16 attacking returns in 20 starts for Bayern in the Bundesliga.

In the last year of friendlies, he’s also Germany’s leading shot-taker and top dog for penalty box touches, despite registering fewer minutes than eight others.

None of his teammates carved out as many big chances for others (three), either.

Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium have one of the easier groups so whatever your chip strategy, there’s a decent chance you’ll be considering Belgian assets every Matchday.

You won’t find much qualifying data on Kevin De Bruyne (€9.5m), as he was injured for most of it.

But his appeal is summed up in the two most recent friendlies in June. In just 114 minutes, he racked up eight chances created (four of them ‘big ones’) and seven shots.

Yes, it was only Montenegro and Luxembourg but the opposition in Germany isn’t that much stronger.

On set plays, he was Belgium’s leading shot-taker and chance-creator at their last international tournament outing: the disappointing 2022 World Cup.

Christian Eriksen

An afterthought for his club, Christian Eriksen (€7.0m) is still very much one of the main men for Denmark.

One goal and three assists arrived in six qualification matches.

Among midfielders, he was fourth for big chances created and fifth for chances created.

First on corners, free-kicks and penalties, he was also averaging over six ball recoveries per game during qualifying.

The best of the rest

Rodri (€6.5m), Jorginho (€5.0m) and Hakan Çalhanoğlu (€6.5m) are among some of the go-to cheaper options that we’ll invariably need to afford the big guns elsewhere.

We think that all three are on penalties for their respective nations, with Çalhanoğlu on all manner of set pieces. This trio should chip in with regular ball recoveries, too.

A name you may not be familiar with is Romania’s Nicolae Stanciu (€5.5m).

Of all the midfielders set to appear at Euro 2024, he was second for goal attempts (29). No one scored more goals from outside the box (two), either – and players get an extra point for doing so in Euro Fantasy.

Maintaining an average of 6.3 recoveries per match would give him a couple of extra points per game.

If you’re wanting the cheapest possible starter, then Georgia’s Giorgi Chakvetadze (€4.5m) is your man. On set plays, he operates as an attacking midfielder for the tournament outsiders.