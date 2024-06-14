133
Euro 2024 June 14

Who are the €4.0m starting goalkeepers in Euro 2024 Fantasy?

We’ve been having a look through each position in the official Euro 2024 Fantasy game, picking out the best players for Matchday 1 and beyond.

We have already focused on €4.5m+ goalkeepers and defenders but we thought that the €4.0m options in both positions deserved their own articles.

Here, we look at the goalkeepers.

Are there any secure starters and who are the best budget options? We look at the bottom price rung for bargains.

GOALKEEPERS

As Tyrion Lannister might have said if he was a Euro 2024 Fantasy manager: “If you wanted nailed, starting €4.0m goalkeepers, you’ve come to the wrong place”.

There are some we think may start; there are few who we can say definitely will.

Here’s the current situation.

JINDRICK STANEK

€4.0m goalkeepers
  • Country: Czechia
  • Favourable fixtures: MD2 (Georgia), MD3 (Turkey)

Jiri Pavlenka and Ales Mandous were the Czech goalkeepers in the first six Euro 2024 qualifiers but soon fell from favour. Neither will be in Germany this summer.

In their place, Czechia head coach Ivan Hasek has three relatively untested twentysomethings at the Euros. Two of them, Matej Kovar (€4.0m) and Vitezslav Jaros (€4.0m), had one cap between them going into the June friendlies.

The thinking is that Jindrick Stanek (€4.0m) will be lining up between the sticks in Matchday 1. He was part of what looked like a first-team XI in the warm-up game against North Macedonia on Monday, with Kovav and Jaros getting 45 minutes apiece against Malta three days before that.

Stanek had also finished the Euro qualifying campaign as first choice, albeit under a different boss.

The Czechs have decent Matchday 2 and 3 fixtures once the clash with Portugal is out of the way.

Stanek’s nation also kept clean sheets in four of their eight qualifying fixtures, although they all came against Moldova and the Faroe Islands.

Stanek’s group stage fixtures are all on different days to those of Jordan Pickford (€5.0m) and Bart Verbruggen (€4.5m), should you be wanting to adopt the sensible ‘two bites of the cherry’ approach in UEFA 2024 Fantasy.

PATRICK PENTZ

€4.0m goalkeepers
  • Country: Austria
  • Favourable fixtures: MD2 (Poland)

With Alexander Schlager undergoing knee surgery in early May, a void has opened up between the posts for Austria.

One-cap wonder Niklas Hedl (€4.0m) is expected to be third choice, with the more experienced Heinz Lindner (€4.5m) only just returning to the squad now after battling cancer.

From what we’ve read, Patrick Pentz (€4.0m) is anticipated to take the reins in goal.

In a group that contains France and the Netherlands, there won’t be much expected in Matchdays 1 and 3 bar save points.

The hope will be that Poland still have a striker injury crisis come Matchday 2 to boost Austria’s clean sheet prospects.

Shutouts against Sweden, Azerbaijan and Estonia in qualifying is one thing but more encouraging will be just three goals conceded in five subsequent friendlies, all against countries who will be in Germany this summer.

The highlight was a clean sheet against the upcoming tournament’s hosts in November.

Pentz could be paired with Diogo Costa (€5.0m) of Portugal, with neither goalkeeper sharing a fixture date.

HORATIU MOLDOVAN/FLORIN NITA

  • Country: Romania
  • Favourable fixtures: MD1 (Ukraine), MD3 (Slovakia)

Had Horatiu Moldovan (€4.0m) stayed with Rapid Bucharest all season, there likely wouldn’t have been much discussion about the identity of Romania’s number one. After all, he started the final eight of his national side’s qualifying fixtures.

But Moldovan jumped ship to Atletico in January – and he hasn’t kicked a ball at club level since.

That lack of match sharpness may be something manager Edward Iordanescu is thinking about.

Veteran Florin Nita (€4.0m) could get a look-in, then. He’s had an excellent season in Turkey and, perhaps tellingly, it was he who was part of the much stronger line-up of the two very different sides that Iordanescu sent out in the June friendlies.

At least we may have an answer to who gets the nod by Matchday 3, when chip users can think about bringing in the unidentified budget starter for the favourable fixture against Slovakia.

If this were FPL, of course, you’d get them both knowing that you’re guaranteed one start. But, with Euro Fantasy offering managers the chance of ‘twisting’ your goalkeeper’s score in any given Matchday, it seems suboptimal to not be looking at shotstoppers from different countries.

ETRIT BERISHA/THOMAS STRAKOSHA

  • Country: Albania
  • Favourable fixtures: None

There’s an even more complicated situation with Albania. Thomas Strakosha (€4.0m) has been starved of domestic minutes for Brentford for two seasons, while Etrit Berisha (€4.0m) lost his place at Empoli midway through the season and then suffered a chest injury which ruled him out for months.

The two were in and out in qualifying, Berisha starting five games to Strakosha’s three, while they’ve shared minutes in the subsequent friendlies.

Given the tough group they’re in, the advice would probably be: don’t bother taking the risk and look elsewhere for a cheap goalkeeper.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    I have procured an air fryer!

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Congratulations 🙂 was thinking of getting one myself!

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        What would you cook?

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Anything low carb like chicken or veg - on a diet currently 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Mine is also a steamer!

            Open Controls
        2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Parmesan chicken tenders! Parmesan chicken tenders! The people demand it.

          Open Controls
    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Fry some blue cheese and report back please and thank you

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Blue cheese chicken tenders it is! Huzzah!

        Open Controls
  2. Bavarian
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Predictions for Germany vs Scotland
    I say 2-1 for Germany

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Agreed, I think Scotland score and make it a nervy game.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Air fryer prediction, rosti v haggis. Rosti wins!

      Open Controls
      1. Rhysd007
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Is there a 'TKT burns down the house' market?!

        Open Controls
    3. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      I think Scotland get smashed tbh

      Open Controls
    4. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Unlikely Scots score in it’s their limited players.

      Open Controls
    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      3-0

      Open Controls
      1. kamdaraji
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cue Scotland 1-0 win!

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'd enjoy that but I'm struggling to believe in it

          Open Controls
  3. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Anyone else going with some "riskier" picks for their fun upside? I currently have -

    1) Arda Güler (not nailed but a fun last day punt)
    2) Dumfries (will share minutes with Frimpong and Geertruida)
    3) De Cuyper (at risk once injury situation at LB improves for Belgium)

    Let's hear yours 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I’m just frying things like chips and salmon at the moment but I’m game to try something out of the norm.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Janza, Grimaldo, Trossard, Depay.

      Open Controls
    3. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I’ve done the same as you 1 and 2 also Frattesini

      Open Controls
  4. Firmino
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    A) Trent & Wirtz
    B) Tah & Saka

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Thoughts on this draft:

    Lunin, Costa
    Faes, Mittelstadt, Dimarco, Cancelo, Widmer
    Fernandes, Shaqiri, Szoboslai, Sudakov, Gundogan
    Kane, Mbappe, Lukaku

    Open Controls
    1. Saka Punch
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Like it. Personally don't love the shaqiri pick but others seem to

      Open Controls
      1. kamdaraji
        • 14 Years
        13 mins ago

        Not sold on Shaqiri either. Prefer Sudakov for same price

        Open Controls
        1. kamdaraji
          • 14 Years
          12 mins ago

          Oh you already have him! Not sure of any other good replacements for 6.5m! Maybe just stick with him!

          Open Controls
          1. Nespinha
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Chasing an upside over Rodri, alternatives would be him and calhanoglu

            Open Controls
  6. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    I think this has swayed my decision away from a 4.0 GK until LL MD3. I think I'll go Lunin/Costa in goal and have a punt on Guler in midfield

    Open Controls
  7. fenixri
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Locked in, going with this. What do you think? LL3, wc QF

    Pentz Costa
    Tah Mittelstadt Faes DeCuyper Dumfries
    Bellingham Fernandes Szoboszlai Sudakov Baumgartner
    Mbappe Lukaku CR7

    Open Controls
    1. kamdaraji
      • 14 Years
      32 mins ago

      Don't like it. Kane is essential!

      Open Controls
      1. Udogie-style
          29 mins ago

          Kane is definitely not essential, but I would argue that Bellingham is too expensive and that money saved on Kane should be spent elsewhere in the team. There are 7m mids who could outscore Bellingham.

          Open Controls
          1. fenixri
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Could go Baumgartner/Jude to Eriksen/Musiala and upgrade Pentz to Lunin.

            Open Controls
    2. Leeds2116
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Daddy needs help.

      Simons and Tah or Fringpong an Krav

      Open Controls
      1. Gullit
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Fring+Krav looks like a "small risk big reward" bet!

        Open Controls
      2. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Simons and Tah daddy

        Open Controls
        1. Leeds2116
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          thanks both!

          Open Controls
    3. kamdaraji
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Peanut butter or Nutella on toast?

      Open Controls
      1. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Marmalade

        Open Controls
      2. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        Definitely beans and brown sauce

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          45 mins ago

          Thought this was an experimental suggestion for the air fryer when I saw it pop up... it's pretty out there, what do you think TKT? Stick em in & see what happens?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            37 mins ago

            Play on!

            Open Controls
          2. kamdaraji
            • 14 Years
            31 mins ago

            Yeah go for it

            Open Controls
      3. Mirror Man
          just now

          This has already been done. The answer is jam and there's nothing you or anyone else can do about it. The people have spoken. Thanks.

          Open Controls
      4. Gullit
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        If I wanted to replace Jorginho, what mid could I get with 5M?

        Open Controls
        1. kamdaraji
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Chakevetdze 4.5m!

          Open Controls
          1. azz007
            • 6 Years
            16 mins ago

            Worst team in the competition.

            Open Controls
            1. kamdaraji
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Cheapest advanced midfielder though! Can't expect much for that price

              Open Controls
        2. Jonesfromthere
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Cerin or the Georgia guy

          Open Controls
        3. azz007
          • 6 Years
          46 mins ago

          Stick. Ball recoveries and pens?

          Open Controls
        4. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          45 mins ago

          Dennis Man.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Ah, he's a forward!

            Gilmour? Can't expect much for 5m.

            Open Controls
        5. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          Stick with Jorginho, fans in England underrate him big time. Puts in some huge defense work with tackles, interceptions. Will get points for ball recoveries, had a 95% pass accuracy at last Euros and could even be on penalties.

          Open Controls
        6. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Hojbjerg

          Open Controls
      5. Leeds2116
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Frim and Kvar or Simons and Tah

        Open Controls
        1. Kiwi Don
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Simons and Tah

          Open Controls
      6. Who let Udogie out?
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        A)Gundogan and Lunin
        B)Wirtz and Moldovan

        Open Controls
        1. Kiwi Don
          • 12 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Kiwi Don
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Actually depends on your second keeper.

          Open Controls
      7. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        56 mins ago

        Last decision for me

        Can't decide between
        A Cancelo
        B Vvd

        1 D Costa
        2 Pickford ( have TAA)

        Currently on the portugal double up but not sure

        Any views appreciated

        Open Controls
        1. Who let Udogie out?
          • 1 Year
          42 mins ago

          A, 1

          Open Controls
          1. Yozzer
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Ty brother

            Open Controls
        2. Udogie-style
            39 mins ago

            Probably a coin toss for both. All teams could concede, and both defenders could score.

            Open Controls
        3. Udogie-style
            52 mins ago

            With a bench of Cancelo, Bruno and CR7, should I take the risk of keeping Cambiaso in defence or switch to Faes (but then would be double Belgium defence)?

            Open Controls
            1. azz007
              • 6 Years
              23 mins ago

              Cmabiasso is a good punt.

              Open Controls
              1. Udogie-style
                  18 mins ago

                  Yeah I've had him in the team for a week now but there was some news yesterday that Italy tried a new formation in training which meant that Di Lorenzo plays and he doesn't. I have been thinking that the potential reward of him playing and in a fairly attacking role at that price is worth the risk - and even if he comes on as a sub he could still get something against Albania. If I didn't have good bench cover I'd probably bottle it, but I have 3 Portugal.

                  Open Controls
                  1. azz007
                    • 6 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    I heard some news about DiMarco what's going on. So cmabiasso might play

                    Open Controls
                    1. kamdaraji
                      • 14 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      What news is this!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Udogie-style
                          6 mins ago

                          I've not seen any news on Dimarco?

                          Open Controls
                          1. azz007
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            Some. People mentioned it on here may be doubts. Anyone?

                            Di Marco
                            hernadez
                            Mbappe

                            Open Controls
              2. Saka Punch
                • 5 Years
                44 mins ago

                A) Cancelo, Szoboszlai, Faes
                B) Widmer, Saka, De Cuyper

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 12 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                2. Udogie-style
                    30 mins ago

                    A is more template but probably safer, B is more differential and more fun.

                    Open Controls
                  • Winston.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                3. kamdaraji
                  • 14 Years
                  41 mins ago

                  Not particularly happy starting two German defenders (Mittlestadt and Tah) but they are very good value and hopefully get a clean sheet!

                  Open Controls
                  1. kamdaraji
                    • 14 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    Other option is to go double England defence but don't really fancy that much more over double German defence or maybe punt on Cambiasso who is far from assured to start!

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 10 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      Or Ginter and Gunter!

                      Open Controls
                  2. azz007
                    • 6 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Scotland and Serbia will score. Do not double up

                    Open Controls
                4. Kiwi Don
                  • 12 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Help please,

                  A) Gundogan and Szobozlai
                  or
                  B) Sudakov and Wirtz

                  Torn as like the young attackers but option a has pen takers.
                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
                5. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 2 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Just spotted Güler in the predicted lineup here. Would have thought he'd get more mins in the friendlies if fitness was the main issue, but looks like he did well in his 45mins v Poland: 8.2 rating on fotmob, 4 shots, 4 chances created.

                  Tempted to stick him back in now... what do you reckon between:

                  A) Eriksen & Victor Kristiansen
                  B) Güler & Dumfries / Frimpong / Di Lorenzo

                  Open Controls
                  1. kamdaraji
                    • 14 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Would avoid Dumfries and Frimpong personally as not sure who will start out of them!

                    Open Controls
                    1. azz007
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Dumfries is nailed come. On. Koeman loves him.
                      It's frimpong the doubt. But I think both will start

                      Open Controls
                  2. Men in green tights
                    • 5 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    I’ve already got B with both Dum and Frim .

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Interesting... I was going for VVD + 1

                      Open Controls
                  3. FPL Brains
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 12 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Could consider a squad with both Dumfries and Frimpong, then sub out the one who gets less points in fairness.

                    Open Controls
                  4. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 2 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    B does look more fun now that I've put the question. Can't be totally sure about Kristiansen either but the other 13 are super nailed

                    Open Controls
                    1. azz007
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Treat frimpong as a mid
                      And get a 5th enabler 4.5m mid

                      Open Controls
                6. Men in green tights
                  • 5 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Guess most people going to captain Wirtz tonight but would you change your captain the following day if he has scored 2 goals , man of the match too?

                  Open Controls
                  1. azz007
                    • 6 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    No way

                    Open Controls
                  2. FPL Brains
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 12 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Nah lol, I'd stick.

                    Open Controls
                  3. kamdaraji
                    • 14 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Wirtz has only scored one goal in 18 appearances in a German shirt!

                    Open Controls
                    1. azz007
                      • 6 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Hype

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 2 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        He's only young, still settling into the national team, and Scotland are much weaker down their right flank. Happy to go with him MD1

                        Open Controls
                  4. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 2 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    If he gets 13/14pts I think I'd stick. But it will take a lot for me not to twist; certainly anything in single digits I'll move on

                    Open Controls
                  5. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Stick if this scenario happened

                    Open Controls
                  6. Jambot
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    I think it's a good idea to decide your stick or twist numbers before the matchweek begins. It's easier to decide without the points on the board. I don't have a German attacker as I'm very comfortable with my other four captain options and I don't love them. If I did it would probably take 12 points for me to stick at this point

                    Open Controls
                    1. kamdaraji
                      • 14 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      12 points as in 6 points doubled?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jambot
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        just now

                        No. 12 doubled 24

                        Open Controls
                  7. fenixri
                    • 8 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    From day 1 to day4 8 8 7 6 are stick for me.

                    Open Controls
                  8. Revival
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    If gets a double digit return then I would stick.

                    Open Controls
                7. FPL Brains
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 12 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Reckon having Bruno and Ronaldo is overkill?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Nope

                    Open Controls
                  2. azz007
                    • 6 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Yeh they'll over kill and haul

                    Open Controls
                  3. Men in green tights
                    • 5 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Not really Bruno keeps getting the assists and CR7 on pens and will score a couple most games .

                    Open Controls
                  4. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 2 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    No I have both, and Cancelo. Maybe Czechia aren't all that bad compared to the other teams I'm targeting, but I'm confident in them all individually and it's comforting a super strong bench

                    Open Controls
                  5. The Knights Template
                    • 10 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Peri peri chicken for the air fryer, huh?

                    Open Controls
                    1. kamdaraji
                      • 14 Years
                      just now

                      Peri Peri Turkey is better

                      Open Controls
                8. FPL Brains
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 12 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Nobody else going for TAA?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    He's in my team. Replaced Hernandez due to potential knee issue from training

                    Open Controls
                  2. Sterling Archer
                    • 7 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    My main dilemma is saka or Trent!
                    It changes several other players also which ever one I choose

                    Open Controls
                  3. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    No, I fancy Serbia to score with England's defensive injuries and uncertain midfield spot. Still not 100% convinced by Trent as a mid tbh.

                    Mitrovic, Vlahovic, Tadic, Zivkovic (v Trippier) - that's a very capable attack that I'll be buying into MD2. And it doesn't sound like they'll sit back & play for 0-0 either

                    Open Controls
                9. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Mbappe switch to Havertz or Kane then...

                  Lukaku and Ronaldo are pretty much nailed in my team

                  https://www.beinsports.com/en-us/soccer/uefa-european-championship-3/articles-video/mbapp%C3%A9-s-fitness-raises-alarms-in-france-2024-06-13

                  Open Controls
                  1. azz007
                    • 6 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    He'll be fine raring to go

                    Open Controls
                  2. FC Hakkebøf
                    • 7 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    He will start. They have a tough group, so no point in ‘saving’ him for later

                    Open Controls
                  3. Men in green tights
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Keeping him in my team . Think he will start first 2 games and then be rested.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    If planning to WC MD2 then it's an easier decision to go against Mbappe MD1

                    Open Controls
                10. FC Hakkebøf
                  • 7 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Any Turkey experts here? Was sure B.P Yilmaz would start as the central striker, but FFS seems to differ.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 2 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Far from an expert but I have been trying to figure out that spot and my guess would be Yilmaz starts

                    Open Controls
                    1. FC Hakkebøf
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Suppose he is a risky pick then

                      Open Controls
                  2. The Knights Template
                    • 10 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Sorry, can’t fit a turkey in the air fryer! Somebody else may be able to help.

                    Open Controls
                    1. kamdaraji
                      • 14 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Get a bigger air fryer! You need some air fried Turkey!

                      Open Controls
                    2. Men in green tights
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Leg at a time and cut in half smother in butter and herbs cook legs for 40 minutes top turning over half way through .
                      Two half’s approximately 1 hour turning half way through .

                      Open Controls
                11. Nespinha
                  • 8 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Undecided, need your help:

                  A) gundogan + shaqiri
                  B) wirtz + vargas (switzerland)
                  C) kroos + kvaradona

                  Open Controls
                  1. FC Hakkebøf
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    A due to penalties

                    Open Controls
                  2. Winston.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    A

                    Open Controls
                12. Winston.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  A. Kane + Shaqiri or
                  B. Kane + Eriksen or
                  C. Lukaku + Saka ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. FC Hakkebøf
                    • 7 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    I would lean towards C.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Winston.
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      …currently on C

                      Open Controls
                13. FPL Brains
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 12 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Just doing my own research, going back through Italy's last 5-10 games.

                  Had DiMarco in through the hype but looks like there's some rotation and average clean sheet potential. Might just ditch.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 2 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    I was also a little surprised how undecided the Italian backline is, but I really don't think Albania will score

                    Open Controls
                    1. azz007
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Is Cambiaso starting?

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        I would guess he plays only if they play WBs; probably not in a back 4.

                        Open Controls
                14. FC Hakkebøf
                  • 7 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Playing a local version of Euro 2024 quite similar to FPL in terms of the point system.

                  Would you go for Gundogan or Doku in that case?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Doku - not entirely convinced of Gundo and his role even though likely has pens

                    https://tacticsjournal.com/2024/06/09/gundogan-provides-the-floor-on-which-musiala-and-wirtz-can-dance/

                    Open Controls
                    1. FC Hakkebøf
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      He has a habit of scoring goals as a number 8 as well. With two central midfielders behind, surely he has more freedom to go forward without getting in the way of Wirtz and Musiala?

                      Open Controls
                15. azz007
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Need advice I have Inacio for Portugal cover. He's my differential . He's started 3 out of the last 4 games for them.

                  But he's not in aby predicted line ups?

                  Open Controls

