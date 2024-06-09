11
Euro 2024 June 9

Euro 2024 Fantasy: What the bookies’ odds say

11 Comments
This four-week footballing festival is getting closer and closer, with 51 matches set to take place in Germany. But what are the bookmaker odds on teams reaching the Euro 2024 knockout phase?

For the official Fantasy game, this is important because getting through the group usually involves a combination of goals scored and clean sheets – both things we’re targeting in players.

GROUP A

Germany – Scotland – Hungary – Switzerland
To QualifyTo Win Group
Germany91.3%63.6%
Switzerland64.0%13.7%
Hungary59.3%12.7%
Scotland57.7%9.9%

Hosts Germany will be hoping that an early victory can build a positivity that overcomes three consecutive big-stage disappointments. They begin at home to Scotland, who’ve not won at a major tournament since 1996.

In the last Euros, Hungary tried desperately to make it worse for the Germans. They twice took the lead in their final group game but Leon Goretzka saved many blushes. A rematch takes place on Matchday 2.

As for Switzerland, they’ve progressed to the next stage in each of the last five competitions.

GROUP B

Spain – Croatia – Italy – Albania
To QualifyTo Win Group
Spain87.2%50.2%
Italy78.4%28.3%
Croatia73.7%18.1%
Albania25.6%3.4%

Meanwhile, reigning champions Italy haven’t even participated in the latest two World Cups and only qualified automatically here because of some late luck with a questionable refereeing decision. They’re alongside Spain and Croatia in this ‘Group of Death’.

La Roja are aiming for a record fourth Henri Delaunay Trophy but the Vatreni are seeking revenge for defeats in Euro 2020 and the Nations League final, where Zlatko Dalic’s side once again went deep into a tournament. They came third in the 2022 World Cup and were 2018 runners-up.

The fourth nation is Albania, taking part in their second-ever major competition.

GROUP C

Slovenia – Denmark – Serbia – England
To QualifyTo Win Group
England92.2%64.6%
Denmark71.9%20.1%
Serbia62.5%10.0%
Slovenia40.4%5.3%

Based on attacking talent, England must be considered one of the favourites. Fantasy managers have the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden to pick from.

Last time, they denied Euro 92 winners Denmark from reaching the final, who were still recovering from the traumatic circumstances of Matchday 1.

Another reunion pits Serbia against Slovenia. Both are in their first Euros since 2000, where the then-Yugoslavia came from 3-0 down to salvage a Group C draw.

GROUP D

Poland – Netherlands – Austria – France
To QualifyTo Win Group
France90.2%56.8%
Netherlands78.4%23.9%
Austria57.5%11.2%
Poland42.6%8.1%

Overall favourites France have reached three of the last four major finals. Functional under Didier Deschamps, they beat the Netherlands in both recent qualifiers and will be confident of doing so again.

Although the Dutch failed to reach the 2016 and 2018 summer events, they have good memories of tournaments in Germany. World Cup runners-up in 1974, their only international trophy was won there at Euro 88. Then again, their talent pool doesn’t currently go far beyond a strong selection of centre-backs.

A serious knee injury stops David Alaba from playing for Austria but he’ll still be there as an off-field captain. Expectations are low for Poland after finishing third in a relatively straightforward qualifying group but you can never totally rule out a Robert Lewandowski team.

GROUP E

Belgium – Slovakia – Romania – Ukraine
To QualifyTo Win Group
Belgium91.3%61.5%
Ukraine66.3%17.8%
Romania59.3%11.8%
Slovakia52.3%8.9%

Poland’s Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine also had to go through the playoffs but, in fairness, they’d been stuck in a difficult cluster with England and Italy. They almost achieved automatic success, too.

Group E looks fairly even, as Belgium are in between generations and flopped at the 2022 World Cup. But Romelu Lukaku was the top overall scorer in qualifying with 14 goals. Both they and Romania remained unbeaten in their route to Germany.

Curiously, Slovakia’s head coach Francesco Calzona has been job-sharing with Napoli on a caretaker basis since February.

GROUP F

Turkey – Georgia – Portugal – Czech Republic
To QualifyTo Win Group
Portugal90.2%66.8%
Turkey71.9%16.2%
Czech Republic61.0%12.7%
Georgia34.9%4.3%

Former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is now in charge of Portugal. Under him, the Euro 2016 champions won all 10 qualifiers, scoring more goals (36) and conceding fewer (two) than every other nation.

Awaiting them are debutants Georgia. Star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia guided them to Nations League success, securing them a playoff spot for these Euros. Victory over Greece brought scenes of jubilation.

Elsewhere, an exciting bunch of Turkish wonderkids are emerging but an inconsistent 12 months has seen away wins in Germany and Croatia but also a 6-1 defeat to Austria. Rounding off the group is Czech Republic, who tend to fare better in Euros than in World Cups.


FPLMarc

  1. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    England are going to disappoint again aren't they?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Its coming home

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Drop Foden and we win the lot

      1. Luckylobo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Weird way to spell Southgate

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      maybe. Semis would be alright. Disappointment would be losing to the first half decent side faced, ie Belgium or better. Bored of Southgate's "success" being based on easy runs and then just losing to the first half decent side (bar Germany), but they were nothing special last Euros as shown by their early WC exit not long after

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        We were getting knocked out before we faced the “half decent” sides before Southgate

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          fair but then its a matter of perspective. improvement in recent years but enough to justify the pre-tournament (mainly media) hype and being bookies' favourites? for me no, having the got the results to back it up in recent years

          how people can look at France and their squad and achievements at major tournaments since 2016 and have England ahead for favourites is ridiculous

          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            *having not got

          2. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            just now

            We have the second best squad in the tournament and got to the final last time - factor in all the fans who will lump on England to win no matter what and there you go.

    4. Mirror Man
        7 mins ago

        Depends what the expectations are. Anything beyond the quarter final would be a success in my opinion.

    5. F4L
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Regardless of price, who are your top 3 attacking defensive options out of this list:

      A - Di Marco
      B - Maehle
      C - TAA
      D - Cancelo
      E - Dumfries
      F - Grimaldo
      G - Mittlestadt
      H - Theo.H
      I - Castagne
      J - Frimpong

