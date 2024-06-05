Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews: Austria

Our Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews carry on with Austria.

The Austrians reached the round of 16 at Euro 2020, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Italy after extra-time.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Pos Team P W D L GF GA Diff Pts 1 Belgium 8 6 2 0 22 4 +18 20 2 Austria 8 6 1 1 17 7 +10 19 3 Sweden 8 3 1 4 14 12 +2 10 4 Azerbaijan 8 2 1 5 7 17 -10 7 5 Estonia 8 0 1 7 2 22 -20 1

Austria head to Germany after finishing second in Group F of the qualifiers.

They only lost once to eventual group winners Belgium and sealed qualification for a third consecutive Euros by beating Azerbaijan 1-0 in October.

Crucially, they also recorded home and away wins over Sweden.

With six wins and one draw overall, it was a successful campaign for Ralf Rangnick, who took over in 2022.

The former Manchester United boss has implemented an attacking style of play which will be fun to watch, but they’re in a tough Euro 2024 group, which also contains France, Netherlands and Poland.

Still, they have some talented players coming through, including RB Leipzig midfielder Christoph Baumgartner (€6.5m).

The 24-year-old chipped in with three goals during qualifying, a total which was only beaten by Borussia Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer (€6.5m).

QUALIFICATION IN NUMBERS

Most starts: Nicolas Seiwald (8)

Nicolas Seiwald (8) Most goals: Marcel Sabitzer (4), Christoph Baumgartner, Michael Gregoritsch (3)

Marcel Sabitzer (4), Christoph Baumgartner, Michael Gregoritsch (3) Most assists: Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, Stefan Posch, Florian Grillitsch (2)

Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, Stefan Posch, Florian Grillitsch (2) Clean sheets: 3 from 8

UNDERLYING STATS

RECORD SINCE QUALIFYING

Date Competition Opposition Result Score Goalscorers Assists 21 November Friendly Germany (h) W 2-0 Sabitzer, Baumgartner Baumgartner, Gregoritsch 23 March Friendly Slovakia (a) W 2-0 Baumgartner, Weimann Gregoritsch, Schmid 26 March Friendly Turkey (h) W 6-1 Schlager, Gregoritsch x3, Baumgartner, Entrup Schlager, Schmid, Wimmer 4 June Friendly Serbia (h) W 2-1 Wimmer, Baumgartner Baumgartner, Grillitsch

Austria beat Euro 2024 hosts Germany 2-0 back in November when they were in the early days of Julian Nagelsmann’s reign.

They also triumphed over Slovakia and Turkey in March. The latter win was particularly eye-catching, with Michael Gregoritsch grabbing a hat-trick in a stunning 6-1 victory.

Euro 2024 preparations stepped up on Tuesday when Austria defeated Serbia 2-1 in Vienna, scoring twice within the first 15 minutes.

Patrik Wimmer (€5.5m) broke the deadlock before Baumgartner finished off a quick counter-attack moments later.

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

26/03/2024 – Turkey (h)

(4-2-3-1): A Schlager; Posch, Danso (Daniliuc 88), Wober, Mwene (Prass 70); Seiwald, X Schlager; Laimer (Cham 88), Baumgartner (Wimmer 82), Schmid (Weimann 81); Gregoritsch (Entrup 82)

04/06/2024 – Serbia (h)

(4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso (Querfeld 73), Wober (Lienhart 61), Prass; Seiwald, Grillitsch (Laimer 43); Schmid (Weimann 62), Baumgartner (Grull 62), Wimmer (Entrup 78); Arnautovic (Gregoritsch 46)

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Date Competition Opposition 8 June Friendly Switzerland (a)

GROUP FIXTURES

17 June : France

: France 21 June : Poland

: Poland 25 June: Netherlands

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

“Austria is in a tough group with France, the Netherlands and Poland, but after a good qualifying campaign there’s hope that we can make it to the next round. “The country is enthusiastic about the national team and their playing style again, so there’s some hype around the team. I think getting 3rd in this group is most realistic, with some people and media dreaming about the quarter-finals or even more…” – FPL Austria

STRENGTHS

“Our manager Ralf Rangnick completely transformed the team since taking over and implemented an attacking style of play. “So, the biggest strengths are probably the ball hunting, pressing midfielders and the team spirit is quite high as well.” – FPL Austria

WEAKNESSES

“The injuries. David Alaba, our most known player will miss out. Xaver Schlager, a very important player for Rangnick’s system, won’t be involved either. “There’s some trouble with the goalkeeper spot, with Alexander Schlager probably being out as well. Also it remains to be seen how a season with injuries has affected Marko Arnautovic.” – FPL Austria

BEST EURO 2024 FANTASY PLAYERS: AUSTRIA

