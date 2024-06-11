After rolling out most of our Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews, attention now turns to analysis of the price list from the official game.

Here, we start our position-by-position guides with a rundown of the best €4.5m-€6.0m defenders.

The best €4.0m options, who are capable of providing great value at this summer’s tournament, will be covered in a separate article.

The data and stat graphics in this piece come from our Premium Members Area, where subscribers can find tonnes of official Opta/Statsbomb data from the qualifiers and recent friendlies. There'll be data from every match in upcoming tournament, too.

THEO HERNANDEZ

Price: €5.5m

€5.5m Country: France

France Favourable fixtures: MD1 (Austria), MD3 (Poland)

MD1 (Austria), MD3 (Poland) Good for: Managers using a chip in MD2

Theo Hernandez (€5.5m) is one of the best attacking left-backs in the world.

The Frenchman produced five goals and four assists in 32 Serie A appearances for AC Milan last season, while Fantasy managers will no doubt remember his impact at the 2022 World Cup, when he racked up three attacking returns.

In qualifying, Hernandez was unbeaten among defenders for chances created, with his surges down the left captured below.

Above: Theo Hernandez’s touch heatmap in Euro 2024 qualifying

Given that France’s main attacking threat comes from wide areas, we expect Hernandez to be heavily involved once again in Germany.

As for Les Blues, only Portugal conceded fewer goals in qualifying and they start Euro 2024 as one of the favourites, having reached the final in three of the last four major tournaments.

For those playing a chip in Matchday 2, Hernandez is particularly appealing, with fixtures against Austria and Poland on either side of the Netherlands.

FEDERICO DIMARCO

Price: €5.0m

€5.0m Country: Italy

Italy Favourable fixtures: MD1 (Albania)

MD1 (Albania) Good for: Managers using the Wildcard in MD2/Limitless MD3 strategy

Federico Dimarco (€5.0m) looks like the best defensive option from Luciano Spalletti’s Italy side.

The Inter Milan wing-back is currently one of Euro Fantasy’s most-selected defenders, having just delivered five goals and six assists in Serie A last season.

He’s also got five attacking returns (two goals, three assists) in 19 caps for the Azzurri.

During qualifying, Dimarco provided just one assist, but there were some strong underlying numbers: a minutes-per-cross average of 13.3 was one of the best posted by any defender, for example.

Tactically, Italy can switch between a 3-4-2-1 and 4-2-3-1 formation.

However, if they line up in a back three, which is expected, the width will come from the wing-backs, with Dimarco not only tasked with pushing higher up the pitch but also infield.

“They can play outside their comfort zones. They know how to play as midfielders, or as wing-backs who can push up past the defensive line. They know how to play a ball through the defensive line. They are not afraid to get in front of goal and score. “These players, who have this fluidity when they play, are at ease everywhere on the pitch. They dominate the midfield, and they’re also curious to go and see what’s behind the defensive line. They are great players.” – Luciano Spalletti

Italy are in arguably the toughest group of Euro 2024, as they are up against Spain, Croatia and Albania.

However, the reigning champs are typically renowned for their defensive prowess and their easiest fixture is up first, so the underpriced Dimarco is perfect for those managers opting to use both chips in the group stage.

JOAO CANCELO