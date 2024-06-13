Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews: Slovenia

Our Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews continue with a look at Slovenia.

Matjaz Kek’s side will look to make their mark as they return to the European Championship for the first time since 2000.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Germany and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each nation.

Here, Fantasy Football Scout user and Slovenian national Matic Saje assists us with his country.

All prices given are from the official Fantasy Euro 2024 game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Post Team P W D L GF GA Diff Pts 1 Denmark 10 7 1 2 19 10 +9 22 2 Slovenia 10 7 1 2 20 9 +11 22 3 Finland 10 6 0 4 18 10 +8 18 4 Kazakhstan 10 6 0 4 16 12 +4 18 5 Northern Ireland 10 3 0 7 9 13 -4 9 6 San Marino 10 0 0 10 3 31 -28 0

Slovenia finished runners-up in Group H behind Denmark, but only because of their inferior head-to-head record.

They were beaten twice across their 10 fixtures, losing away to Finland (2-0) and Denmark (2-1), but finished off with a 3-1 win against Kazakhstan to reach a major international tournament for the first time since the 2010 World Cup.

Their only previous appearance at the European Championship came in 2000, meanwhile.

Slovenia have a tough task of reaching the knockout rounds but there is reason for optimism.

Jan Oblak (€5.0m) is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, while Benjamin Sesko (€7.0m) is another standout name on the teamsheet.

The RB Leipzig striker scored five goals during qualifying and hit nine in 26 Bundesliga appearances last season, so this could potentially be a breakout tournament for him.

QUALIFICATION IN NUMBERS

Most starts: Adam Cerin, Zan Karnicnik, Jaka Bijol (10)

Adam Cerin, Zan Karnicnik, Jaka Bijol (10) Most goals: Benjamin Sesko (5), Andraz Sporar (3)

Benjamin Sesko (5), Andraz Sporar (3) Most assists: Andraz Sporar, Adam Cerin (3)

Andraz Sporar, Adam Cerin (3) Clean sheets: 4 from 10

UNDERLYING STATS

RECORD SINCE QUALIFYING

Date Competition Opposition Result Score Goalscorers Assists 20 January Friendly United States (a) W 1-0 Gradisar Sturm 21 March Friendly Malta (a) D 2-2 Sporar, Sesko Horvat 26 March Friendly Portugal (h) W 2-0 Cerin, Elsnik Sesko, Stojanovic 4 June Friendly Armenia (h) W 2-1 Mlakar, Ilicic Stojanovic 8 June Friendly Bulgaria (h) D 1-1 Sporar Mlakar

A statement 2-0 win against Portugal in March indicates Slovenia have plenty of quality.

Goals from Cerin and Timi Elsnik (€6.0m) were enough to sink the Selecao, who made a host of changes heading into the game. Portugal predictably bossed possession but found it difficult to break down Matjaz Kek’s men, who reduced Cristiano Ronaldo (€10.0m) and co to just two shots on target.

Slovenia followed that result up with a 2-1 win over Armenia and a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria earlier this month.

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

04/06/2024 – Armenia (h)

(4-3-3): Belec; Karnicnik, Drkusic (Zaletel 79), Bijol, Janza; Cerin, Horvat (Lovric 71), Kurtic (Elsnik 59); Sporar (Stankovic 79), Mlakar (Stojanovic 59), Vipotnik (Ilicic 59)

08/06/2024 – Bulgaria (h)

(4-3-3): Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza (Balkovec 71); Cerin (Stankovic 82), Horvat (Zugelj 46), Elsnik; Sporar (Ilicic 61), Mlakar (Lovric 61), Sesko (Celar 71)

GROUP FIXTURES

16 June : Denmark

: Denmark 20 June : Serbia

: Serbia 25 June: England

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

“I expect them to go to the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams. I think that we have enough qualities to win or at least draw against Denmark as we played them in the qualifiers and drew at home 1-1 after our dumb mistake. We ended up narrowly losing the game in Denmark 2-1. I am sure our best chances come of winning against Serbia.” – Matic Saje

STRENGTHS

“I think our main strengths are quick counterattacks and the height of Benjamin Sesko. We even have really good dribblers such as Peter Stojanovič, Josip Iličič and Gnezda Čerin.

“Another important strength is free kicks, from which we scored a goal against Denmark in the European qualifiers.” – Matic Saje

WEAKNESSES

“Our main weakness is defending corners. We conceded too many goals from them in the latest friendly games against worse teams that we’ll face at the Euros. “One-on-one defending against the opponent is another frailty.” – Matic Saje

BEST EURO 2024 FANTASY PLAYERS: SLOVENIA

“I would recomend Benjamin Šeško (€7.0m), Petar Stojanovič (€5.5m) and Adam Gnezda Čerin (€5.0m). “Šeško has all the traits that the attacker needs. He is good at headers, is a strong dribbler and was in really good form in Leipzig this season. I don’t doubt that he will prove his worth at Euro 2024, as well. “Gnezda Čerin is one of the best assisters in the national team and also is taking corners. “Stojanovič is really good at dribbling one on one and is tough to stop without a foul. He also can make a good amount of ball recoveries, as well.” – Matic Saje

FAN’S PREDICTED LINE-UP

Oblak; Janza, Brekalo/Blazic, Bijol, Karnicnik; Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stefanovic; Sporar, Sesko.