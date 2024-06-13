13
Euro 2024 June 13

Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews: Slovenia

13 Comments
Share

Our Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews continue with a look at Slovenia.

Matjaz Kek’s side will look to make their mark as they return to the European Championship for the first time since 2000.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Germany and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each nation.

Here, Fantasy Football Scout user and Slovenian national Matic Saje assists us with his country.

All prices given are from the official Fantasy Euro 2024 game.

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!

Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.

Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more.

SIGN UP TODAY


THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

PostTeamPWDLGFGADiffPts
1Denmark107121910+922
2Slovenia10712209+1122
3Finland106041810+818
4Kazakhstan106041612+418
5Northern Ireland10307913-49
6San Marino100010331-280

Slovenia finished runners-up in Group H behind Denmark, but only because of their inferior head-to-head record.

They were beaten twice across their 10 fixtures, losing away to Finland (2-0) and Denmark (2-1), but finished off with a 3-1 win against Kazakhstan to reach a major international tournament for the first time since the 2010 World Cup.

Their only previous appearance at the European Championship came in 2000, meanwhile.

Slovenia have a tough task of reaching the knockout rounds but there is reason for optimism.

Jan Oblak (€5.0m) is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, while Benjamin Sesko (€7.0m) is another standout name on the teamsheet.

The RB Leipzig striker scored five goals during qualifying and hit nine in 26 Bundesliga appearances last season, so this could potentially be a breakout tournament for him.

QUALIFICATION IN NUMBERS

  • Most starts: Adam Cerin, Zan Karnicnik, Jaka Bijol (10)
  • Most goals: Benjamin Sesko (5), Andraz Sporar (3)
  • Most assists: Andraz Sporar, Adam Cerin (3)
  • Clean sheets: 4 from 10
UNDERLYING STATS

RECORD SINCE QUALIFYING

DateCompetitionOppositionResultScoreGoalscorersAssists
20 JanuaryFriendlyUnited States (a)W1-0GradisarSturm
21 MarchFriendlyMalta (a)D2-2Sporar, SeskoHorvat
26 MarchFriendlyPortugal (h)W2-0Cerin, ElsnikSesko, Stojanovic
4 JuneFriendlyArmenia (h)W2-1Mlakar, IlicicStojanovic
8 JuneFriendlyBulgaria (h)D1-1SporarMlakar

A statement 2-0 win against Portugal in March indicates Slovenia have plenty of quality.

Goals from Cerin and Timi Elsnik (€6.0m) were enough to sink the Selecao, who made a host of changes heading into the game. Portugal predictably bossed possession but found it difficult to break down Matjaz Kek’s men, who reduced Cristiano Ronaldo (€10.0m) and co to just two shots on target.

Slovenia followed that result up with a 2-1 win over Armenia and a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria earlier this month.

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

04/06/2024 – Armenia (h)

(4-3-3): Belec; Karnicnik, Drkusic (Zaletel 79), Bijol, Janza; Cerin, Horvat (Lovric 71), Kurtic (Elsnik 59); Sporar (Stankovic 79), Mlakar (Stojanovic 59), Vipotnik (Ilicic 59)

08/06/2024 – Bulgaria (h)

(4-3-3): Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza (Balkovec 71); Cerin (Stankovic 82), Horvat (Zugelj 46), Elsnik; Sporar (Ilicic 61), Mlakar (Lovric 61), Sesko (Celar 71)

GROUP FIXTURES

Fantasy Euro 2024 complete guide: Best players, squads, team reveals + more 3

  • 16 June: Denmark
  • 20 June: Serbia
  • 25 June: England

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

“I expect them to go to the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams. I think that we have enough qualities to win or at least draw against Denmark as we played them in the qualifiers and drew at home 1-1 after our dumb mistake. We ended up narrowly losing the game in Denmark 2-1. I am sure our best chances come of winning against Serbia.” – Matic Saje

STRENGTHS

“I think our main strengths are quick counterattacks and the height of Benjamin Sesko. We even have really good dribblers such as Peter Stojanovič, Josip Iličič and Gnezda Čerin.

“Another important strength is free kicks, from which we scored a goal against Denmark in the European qualifiers.” – Matic Saje

WEAKNESSES

“Our main weakness is defending corners. We conceded too many goals from them in the latest friendly games against worse teams that we’ll face at the Euros.

“One-on-one defending against the opponent is another frailty.” – Matic Saje

BEST EURO 2024 FANTASY PLAYERS: SLOVENIA

“I would recomend Benjamin Šeško (€7.0m), Petar Stojanovič (€5.5m) and Adam Gnezda Čerin (€5.0m).

“Šeško has all the traits that the attacker needs. He is good at headers, is a strong dribbler and was in really good form in Leipzig this season. I don’t doubt that he will prove his worth at Euro 2024, as well.

“Gnezda Čerin is one of the best assisters in the national team and also is taking corners.

“Stojanovič is really good at dribbling one on one and is tough to stop without a foul. He also can make a good amount of ball recoveries, as well.” – Matic Saje

FAN’S PREDICTED LINE-UP

Oblak; Janza, Brekalo/Blazic, Bijol, Karnicnik; Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stefanovic; Sporar, Sesko.

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

READ MORE OF OUR EURO 2024 FANTASY CONTENT

Best goalkeepers (coming soon) | Best defenders | Best midfielders (coming soon) | Best forwards | Best budget players (coming soon) | Scout Picks ‘bus team’

GROUP A: Germany | Scotland | Hungary | Switzerland
GROUP B: Spain (coming soon) | Croatia | Italy | Albania
GROUP C: Slovenia | Denmark | Serbia | England
GROUP D: Poland | Netherlands | Austria | France
GROUP E: Belgium | Slovakia | Romania | Ukraine
GROUP F: Turkey | Georgia | Portugal | Czechia

How to play UEFA Euro 2024 Fantasy
Ball recoveries: What are they and who are the best players for them?

Team reveals | Bookies’ odds | Fixture ticker | Squads | Best team names | Join our mini-league + win prizes
Predicted line-ups (coming soon) | Set-piece takers | All our Euro 2024 Fantasy videos | All our Euro 2024 podcasts

13 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jonesfromthere
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    A) Cancelo, Havertz
    B) Guehi, Lukaku

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Buongiorno Lukaku

      Open Controls
  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Thoughts on my final draft?

    Schmeichel Costa

    Cancelo Dumfries Mittelstadt Dimarco Hernandez

    Szobozlai Rodri Calhanoglu Wirtz Trossard

    Mbappe Ronaldo Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Not sure about your keeper combo. You should really have a nailed CS for MD1 and MD2, with probably view to play LL in MD3 when we know starting XI and who has what to play for.

      MD2 CS - pick anyone playing Slovenia, Georgia, Albania, Slovakia. Chance here to save budget.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        Pick anyone playing Slovenia for CS, that’s why I have Schmeichel? And if it doesn’t work out I have Costa v Czech in final match day.

        Open Controls
        1. Zladan
          • 6 Years
          22 mins ago

          I mean for MD2.

          MD1 you have 2 great fixtures.

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Got you. I think I am open to playing my first chip as early as possible.

            Open Controls
      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        Romania don't seem to score (or concede) much either.

        Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
        30 mins ago

        I like it.

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          😉

          Open Controls
    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      New article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/06/13/euro-2024-fantasy-team-previews-albania/

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
          19 mins ago

          I've been waiting for these underlying stats for ages and now I'm being asked to pay for them. Why are they so sacred? What Albanian gems are they hiding from us?

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.