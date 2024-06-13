Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews: Albania

We’re previewing all 24 nations ahead of the start of Euro 2024 Fantasy, continuing here with Albania.

The Eagles will be looking to make an impact in Germany but it would be a huge surprise to see them make the knockout stages, with Spain, Italy and Croatia joining them in Group B.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Germany and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each country.

Here, Fantasy Football Scout user Liam Bailes (TheoVodkat) assists us with Albania.

All prices given are from the official Fantasy Euro 2024 game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Pos Team P W D L GF GA Diff Pts 1 Albania 8 4 3 1 12 4 +8 15 2 Czech Republic 8 4 3 1 12 6 +6 15 3 Poland 8 3 2 3 10 10 0 11 4 Moldova 8 2 4 2 7 10 -3 10 5 Faroe Islands 8 0 2 6 2 13 -11 2

Albania did very well to top their qualifying group, which also featured the Czech Republic and Poland.

They were beaten in their first qualifier, losing 1-0 to Poland, but then went unbeaten in their last seven matches to land the top spot in Group E. During that run, they claimed 15 points from a possible 21.

The Eagles only scored 12 goals in qualifying but they are a well-organised group, conceding just four goals in total.

2-0 and 3-0 home victories over Poland and the Czech Republic last year were particular highlights, meanwhile.

Albania, who are coached by former Arsenal and Barcelona full-back Sylvinho, boast some decent Serie A talent but have been placed in a daunting Group B for the tournament finals, with Spain, Italy and Croatia.

QUALIFICATION IN NUMBERS

Most starts: Jasir Asani (8), Elseid Hysaj, Berat Djimsiti, Mario Mitaj, Ylber Ramadani, Kristjan Asllani, Nedim Bajrami, Sokol Cikalleshi, Berat Xhemshiti (7)

Jasir Asani (8), Elseid Hysaj, Berat Djimsiti, Mario Mitaj, Ylber Ramadani, Kristjan Asllani, Nedim Bajrami, Sokol Cikalleshi, Berat Xhemshiti (7) Most goals: Jasir Asani, Nedim Bajrami (3)

Jasir Asani, Nedim Bajrami (3) Most assists: Jasir Asani, Ylber Ramadani (2)

Jasir Asani, Ylber Ramadani (2) Clean sheets: 4 from 8

UNDERLYING STATS

RECORD SINCE QUALIFYING

Date Competition Opposition Result Score Goalscorers Assists 22 March Friendly Chile (n) L 0-3 25 March Friendly Sweden (a) L 0-1 3 June Friendly Liechtenstein (n) W 3-0 Broja, Asani, Muçi Bajrami, Asani 7 June Friendly Azerbaijan (n) W 3-1 Bajrami, Manaj, Laçi Ramadani, Aliji, Bajrami

Albania tasted defeat in both of their March international friendlies. They first lost 3-0 to Chile in Italy, before a second loss to Sweden a few days later.

The latter performance, however, was significantly better, with Broja dangerous up front. Substitute Qazim Laci (€5.5m) also had several opportunities, while Mario Mitaj (€4.5m) had a decent game down the left flank.

Routine victories were then recorded in the June friendlies against sides ranked 202nd and 112th in the world.

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

23/03/2024 – Chile (n)

(4-3-3): Strakosha; Balliu (Hysaj 75), Mihaj, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Ramadani (Muci 83), Laci (Bare 72), Asllani; Asani (Mucolli 82), Bajrami (Hoxha 77), Broja (Cikalleshi 77)

26/03/2024 – Sweden (a)

(4-2-3-1): Strakosha; Hysaj, Mihaj, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Ramadani (Laci 57), Asllani; Asani (Mucolli 63), Bajrami (Muci 72), Seferi (Hoxha 79); Manaj (Broja 68)

03/06/2024 – Liechtenstein (n)

(4-3-3): Berisha; Balliu, Ismajli (Mihaj 46), Ajeti (Kumbulla 62), Mitaj; Gjasula (Laci 46), Asllani, Bajrami; Broja (Manaj 62), Hoxha (Muci 46), Asani (Berisha 76)

07/06/2024 – Azerbaijan (n)

(4-2-3-1): Strakosha; Hysaj, Djimsiti (Mihaj 46), Ajeti (Ismajli 77), Mitaj (Aliji 46); Ramadani, Asllani; Seferi (Laci 61), Bajrami, Asani (Hoxha 46); Broja (Manaj 46)

GROUP FIXTURES

15 June : Italy

: Italy 19 June : Croatia

: Croatia 24 June: Spain

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

“Group stage exit, unfortunately.” – TheoVodkat

STRENGTHS

“Albania have a solid consistent defence (only four goals conceded in qualification), as well as good core of experienced players.” – TheoVodkat

WEAKNESSES

“A lack of goals, with even the ageing main striker of qualification left out of the final squad. There’s also the obvious lack of experience at this level.” – TheoVodkat

BEST EURO 2024 FANTASY PLAYERS: ALBANIA

“Thomas Strakosha is a possible €4.0m starting goalkeeper, with save potential. “Ardian Ismajli is a €4.0m starting defender with balls recovered potential. “Taulant Seferi is a €5.5m starting midfielder that sometimes plays as a forward for his club in the UAE, where he is in great form.” – TheoVodkat

FAN’S PREDICTED LINE-UP

Strakhosa; Hysaj, Djimsiti, Ismajli, Mitaj; Bajrami, Ramadani, Asllani; Asani, Broja, Seferi.

