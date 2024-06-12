Having analysed the pick of the defenders in our trawl through the Euro 2024 Fantasy price list, we now turn our attention to the best forwards.

The data and stats graphics in this piece come from our Premium Members Area, where subscribers can find tonnes of official Opta/Statsbomb data from the qualifiers and recent friendlies. There’ll be stats from every match in the upcoming tournament, too.

KYLIAN MBAPPE

Price: €11.0m

€11.0m Country: France

France Favourable fixtures: MD1 (Austria), MD3 (Poland)

Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) is one of the favourites to top the goalscoring charts at Euro 2024.

He has scored 47 goals in 79 games for France, and in Germany, will captain his country for the first time at a tournament.

During qualifying, Mbappe found the net nine times in eight appearances. He was also Les Blues’ leading assister, setting up seven goals, so it’s no surprise he is currently selected by 77% of players in Euro Fantasy.

France have reached the final in three of their last four major tournaments and tend to turn it on when it matters.

Their second fixture against the Netherlands is far from straightforward, but Didier Deschamps’ side beat them twice in qualifying, with Mbappe scoring four times.

Austria and Poland complete Group D, so Mbappe looks primed for another headline-grabbing tournament ahead of his summer move to Real Madrid.

He will be supported by Antoine Griezmann (€9.0m) who is heavily involved at set-pieces, but it’s clear Mbappe is the French asset to target.

“I want to win the Euros. I have to be honest. I won the World Cup. I won the Nations League. That’s the only one that missed me after I did everything with the national team. I really want to win this. My first competition as captain, so it’s really important for me and it’s always important for the country and we want them to be proud of us. [It’s] another opportunity to write the history of my country.” – Kylian Mbappe

HARRY KANE

Price: €11.0m

€11.0m Country: England

England Favourable fixtures: MD1 (Serbia), MD2 (Denmark), MD3 (Slovenia)

Harry Kane (€11.0m) scored or assisted in all seven of his qualifying starts, with eight goals and three assists in total.

That coincided with a stellar first season at Bayern Munich, where he scored 44 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions.

England admittedly aren’t in great shape, with only one win from their last five matches, but Gareth Southgate’s squad is packed full of talent, so Kane should get plenty of opportunities, just like he did in qualifying.

Above: All players sorted by big chances (BCT) per 90 minutes in qualifying (minimum 500 minutes)

He’s also on penalties and is likely to play almost every minute, further boosting his appeal.

Kane is the joint-most expensive player in Euro 2024 Fantasy but his pedigree cannot be questioned on the international stage. And with Serbia up first in Matchday 1, he should be able to build some early momentum.

CRISTIANO RONALDO