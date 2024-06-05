Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews: Poland

Our Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews continue with Poland.

The Poles have played at every Euros tournament since 2008 but go into a tough Group D with France, Netherlands and Austria.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Germany and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each country.

Here, we hear from Fantasy Football Scout users CroX (aka @BigBallzz_Pod on X) and FPLMfdoom (aka FPL_MFDOOM on X).

All prices given are from the official Fantasy Euro 2024 game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Pos Team P W D L GF GA Diff Pts 1 Albania 8 4 3 1 12 4 +8 15 2 Czech Republic 8 4 3 1 12 6 +6 15 3 Poland 8 3 2 3 10 10 0 11 4 Moldova 8 2 4 2 7 10 -3 10 5 Faroe Islands 8 0 2 6 2 13 -11 2

Despite being drawn in a relatively straightforward qualifying group, Poland ended up finishing third, after losing away to the Czech Republic (1-3), Moldova (2-3) and Albania (0-2).

They subsequently had to go through the play-offs to secure their spot in Germany.

The Poles thrashed Estonia 5-1 in their play-off semi-final, before ensuring they reached Euro 2024 with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Wales.

Wojciech Szczesny (€5.0m) saved the decisive spot-kick from Dan James, which followed a tense goalless draw in Cardiff.

In Germany, Poland will have their task cut out against France, Netherlands and Austria in Group D, but they shouldn’t be completely written off.

They have talisman Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m) up front, who netted three goals and assisted a further two during the qualifying campaign.

Michal Probierz can also call upon notable names such as Szczesny, Jakub Kiwior (€4.5m) and Piotr Zielinski (€6.5m), who represent Juventus, Arsenal and Napoli respectively.

QUALIFICATION IN NUMBERS

Most starts: Wojciech Szczesny, Jakub Kiwior (10)

Wojciech Szczesny, Jakub Kiwior (10) Most goals: Robert Lewandowski (3)

Robert Lewandowski (3) Most assists: Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski (2)

Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski (2) Clean sheets: 4 from 10

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

21/03/2024 – Estonia (h)

(3-5-2): Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski (Cash 46, Puchacz 56), Zielinski (Szymanski 72), Slisz, Piotrowski (Moder 73), Zalewski; Swiderski (Buksa 72), Lewandowski

26/03/2024 – Wales (a)

(3-5-2): Szczesny; Bednarek (Salamon 80), Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski (Szymanski 101), Slisz, Piotrowski (Romanczuk 105), Zalewski; Swiderski (Piatek 80), Lewandowski

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Date Competition Opposition 7 June Friendly Ukraine (h) 10 June Friendly Turkey (h)

GROUP FIXTURES

16 June : Netherlands

: Netherlands 21 June : Austria

: Austria 25 June: France

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

