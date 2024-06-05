Prizes galore in free FanTeam ‘Beat the Pundits’ league

Sponsored by FanTeam

Heading into this exciting summer of European Championship football, FanTeam is offering supporters a free, no-deposit Fantasy game alongside their main cash-entry one.

It invites you to defeat the official Fantasy Football Scout team, plus those of some well-known content creators. Both pride and prizes are up for grabs – you can decide which is more important.

CLICK HERE FOR FANTEAM AND 'BEAT THE PUNDITS'

We at Scout are delighted to partner with FanTeam for this and there’ll be a series of game-related articles between now and the big June 14th kick-off.

For example, one will focus on point scoring. Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will already be familiar with this system.

BEAT THE PUNDITS

By securing one of the 5,000 available ‘Beat the Pundits League’ entries in FanTeam, you’ll get the chance to overcome both FFScout Team and numerous FPL pundits.

As seven Gameweeks take place, each manager begins with a £100m budget for their 15-man squad.

PRIZES

For those who succeed, this completely free game offers a bunch of prizes.

The top 160 get a share of FanTeam’s £2,000 cash pot, peaking at £500 for the winner.

Additionally, every manager who finishes ahead of FFScout Team will receive a free month of our Premium Membership. Just in time for the FPL pre-season!

And what are the content creators fighting for? A trophy, of course.

HOW TO ENTER

Simply follow this link and enter the password: pundits2024

It’s free for verified FanTeam account holders aged 18 or older, limited to one entry per person. No deposit is required but new users who do put money into their account and then enter any Fantasy cash game will also qualify for a free £10 ticket into the main contest that boasts a £175k prize pool.

