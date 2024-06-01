With the tournament kick-off date getting nearer, excitement for Euro 2024 Fantasy is building. Before we settle on our player picks, however, the most important job: choosing our team names.
Once you’ve drafted an initial line-up and continued to select a Matchday 1 captain, the next screen asks what to call your squad.
Naturally, the suggestions below have some crossover with our previous feature on 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team names but here, crucially, there’s a maximum of 25 characters rather than 20. So much can be done with those extra five letters/numbers!
EURO 2024 PLAYERS
Minority Laporte
When Harry Met Saliba – Former North London rivals may be forced to reunite in the knockout phase
No Kane, No Gain – Sometimes the template picks just make sense
Hey Jude, Don’t Make It Bad
The Wimmer Takes It All
Believe by Schar – This 1990s chart-topper is one of the earliest examples of autotune
Enter Shaqiri
Sommer Lovin – Tell me more, tell me more
Wirtz, Wind and Maguire – Admittedly, it’s a bit of a stretch putting Florian, Jonas and Harry together
Brat-Wirtz – For when the German wonderkid acts a bit childish
Rice, Rice, Baby
Uptown Dunk
Turkish De Ligt – If you have a sweet tooth
Dark Side of De Roon
Baby Reijnders – Topical
Auf Wiedersehen, Petkovic – For those alive in the 1980s, this nod to the German hosts prepares for Croatia’s elimination. Could also be for Serbia’s Djordje Petrovic.
Domagoj Vida Loca – The Ricky Martin song is stuck in your head now, isn’t it?
Kumbulla, My Lord
Old Havertz Kai Hard
Chicken Tikka Musiala – Usually reserved for Mo Salah but the German attacker seamlessly steps in
Who Ate All Depays?
Blind and Immobile – If you’re frustrated at the players’ lack of awareness and movement
Cancelo Culture
Kroos Control
Areola Grande – Thank you, next
Groß Misconduct
Back of the Neto
Bachmann McGinns – Similarly to the curry conundrum, Watford’s goalkeeper replaces Sven Botman
Philipp The Lienhart – Sticking with Austria, this one is for history buffs
Pinky And De Bruyne – One is a midfield genius, the other’s insane
You’ve Had One Tchouameni – It’s always good to have this friend on a night out
Dragusin To This Mess – Otherwise it could start to go wrong
Under my Cucurella
Love The Way You Szoboszlai
Onana, What’s My Name? – A few Rihanna contenders, here
Duda, Where’s Micah? – When asking a Slovakian attacker where the omnipresent pundit currently is
Buongiorno, Dov’e Chiesa? – Good morning, where is church? Featuring two Italian players
OTHER PLAYERS
Finding Timo – When you see Werner on the Fantasy game but can’t locate him on Germany’s squad list
Alisson Wonderland
Lallana Del Rey
If Tomori Never Comes – Or, in fact, when
Mbemba, You’re a Womble
Kinder Mbeumo – Some delicious West London chocolate
Come Digne With Me
Chiellini Con Carne
Slumdog Mignolet
Fer Fuchs Ake
Haven’t Got a Kalou
Hell in Lascelles – Occasionally, Fantasy disputes need settling inside a large, roofed steel cage
Better Call Saúl
TEAMS AND NATIONS
Czech, Mate – The moment when pundit Postecoglou is asked about Coufal’s nationality
Feeling Hungary – Those food puns gave it away, right?
Bayer Neverlosin’ – A classic five-a-side team name that recently became accurate… well, almost
Borussia Teeth
Werder Beermen
Cure My Hannover – Apparently a simple slice of toast is very effective at this
Expected Toulouse
Pathetico Madrid
Real Strugglers
Inter Row Z – Is it still too soon to mention Kane’s World Cup penalty?
Hardly Athletic
Sporting Abeergut
Sub-standard Liege
Nether, Netherlands – Home of Claudio Ranieri, the Tinkerman
Dynamo Chicken Kiev
CLASSICS
Norfolk and Chance – By law, this name has to be suggested
Game of Throw-ins – For that particularly frustrating group game with no breakthrough
Champagne Super Rovers
My Hits Don’t Lie – As with FPL, extra transfers cost four points in Euro 2024 Fantasy
One Size Fitz Hall
Smells Like Team Spirit
Obi 1 Kenobi 0
Fifty Shades Of Andy Gray – “Will I use this team name? Yes. Yes, I will.”
Murder On Zidane’s Floor
Absolutely Fabregas – When you have no doubt who this BBC pundit is
Neville Wears Prada – Before flicking over to ITV for Gary’s fashion show
