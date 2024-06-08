21
Euro 2024 June 8

Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews: Georgia

21 Comments
Share

Next in our Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews, we take a look at Georgia in Group F.

Despite finishing fourth in a five-team qualifying pool, some success in the latest Nations League allowed them to try the play-off route.

From there, a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Greece secured the former Soviet republic their first-ever spot in a major international tournament. But a tricky group awaits them.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Germany and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each nation. Here, we enlist the services of X user @GeorgianFooty.

And new to these team previews is a Premium Members section detailing the official Opta data from Euro 2024 qualification. This data has recently arrived in our Members Area, so sign up today to gain access to the all-important stats you need for this summer’s Euro Fantasy game.

All prices given are from the official Fantasy Euro 2024 game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

PosTeamPWDLGFGADiffPts
1Spain8701255+2021
2Scotland8521178+917
3Norway83231412+211
4Georgia82241218-68
5Cyprus8008328-250
  • Play-off results: Georgia 2-0 Luxembourg, Georgia 0-0 Greece (won 4-2 on penalties)

These debutants will certainly begin Euro 2024 as underdogs. The sole nation to qualify with a negative goal difference, none of the others accumulated as few as eight points or conceded more goals (18). Georgia allowed the sixth-most shots (156) of all 53 competitors, at a rate worse than the likes of Andorra, Malta and Kosovo. Amongst all that, a heavy 7-1 home loss to Spain wasn’t ideal.

Not that Willy Sagnol’s side will care. Having previously topped Nations League C Group 4, they got to skip all March friendlies and instead battle for one of the final available spots.

Without superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€7.0m) due to suspension, a Budu Zivzivadze (€5.0m) brace overcame Luxembourg in controversial circumstances. By keeping another clean sheet five days later against Greece, Nika Kvekveskiri‘s (€4.5m) winning spot kick caused scenes of delirium in Tbilisi.

Of course, it means that only Cyprus and Luxembourg were defeated in open play.

QUALIFICATION IN NUMBERS

  • Most starts: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Guram Kashia (10)
  • Most goals: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (4)
  • Most assists: Giorgi Chakvetadze (3)
  • Clean sheets: 3 from 10
UNDERLYING STATS

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

21/03/2024 – Luxembourg (h)

[3-5-2] Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Chakvetadze (Kvekveskiri 77), Kochorashvili (Kankava 87), Kiteishvili, Shengelia (Tsitaishvili 72); Zivzivadze (Kvilitaia 87), Mikautadze (Davitashvili 77)

26/03/2024 – Greece (h)

[3-4-3] Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Kiteishvili (Kvekveskiri 104), Kochorashvili, Shengelia (Tsitaishvili 86); Chakvetadze (Davitashvili 104), Zivzivadze (Mikautadze 75), Kvaratskhelia (Kvilitaia 109)

UPCOMING FIXTURES

DateCompetitionOpposition
9 JuneFriendlyMontenegro (a)

GROUP FIXTURES

Fantasy Euro 2024 complete guide: Best players, squads, team reveals + more

  • 18 June: Turkey
  • 22 June: Czechia
  • 26 June: Portugal

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

 

1

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

STAY TUNED FOR MORE EURO 2024 COVERAGE!

A reminder that we’ll be covering the European Championship in great detail this summer.

Part of that coverage will be the usual team-by-team guides on all competing 24 nations in Euro 2024.

But we’ll also have team reveals, strategy guides and much more. The official UEFA Fantasy game will be the main game we’re covering, which you read about below:

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

How to play UEFA Euro 2024 Fantasy: Rules, chips, scoring + subs

There’ll also be £500+ worth of prizes if you join our mini-league! Click the below to sign up:

Betway's Super Boost - Internationals

Join our Euro 2024 mini-league and win a share of £500+

If you want to be part of our coverage and are a fan of one of the countries competing, do get involved via the below:

Denmark vs Finland suspended due to medical emergency

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

21 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Differential C (Mark)
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Kvara's on fire, your defense is terrified!

    Open Controls
  2. funny money
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    1.5m in the bank any upgrades?

    Pickford/Lunin
    Frimpong/Mittel/Schar/Dimarco/Faes
    Schmid/Wirtz/Rodri/Saka/KDB
    Kane/Mbappe/Havetz

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Schmid didn’t make the final squad did he?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Right. But he's 14% owned for some reason - woohoo!

        Open Controls
  3. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Better option?

    A. Lukaku/DiMarco/Mendes

    B. Havertz/TAA/Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      A but Mendes may not be nailed. Havertz is likely a 60min man. Trent not nailed.

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not sure about Trent, but probably B

      Open Controls
    4. Apollo Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    What do you think?

    Pickford, Lunin
    Frimpong, Dimarco, Faes, Nego, Mittle
    Bellingham, Kdb, Fernandes, Wirtz, Jorginho
    Mbappe, Kane, Yildiz

    WC gw2 or 3

    Open Controls
    1. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Looks solid

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        Thanks. Frimpong is a wait and see really, be interesting to see how they line up Monday

        Open Controls
        1. Disco Stu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          27 mins ago

          If Frimpong plays up front like he did yesterday, he's a steal. Only concerns are whether Faes is really nailed, and I'd worry about Bellingham playing a deeper role in the England squad than he does for Real

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks! Agree on Frimpong. Bellingham is going to play the same role for England as the number 10 in my opinion. Faes is at risk from Debast but I think he is first choice to begin with. Will likely WC MD2 so just need these players one week.

            Open Controls
        2. Men in green tights
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          Worth the gamble in my opinion especially in this format.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • 11 Years
            22 mins ago

            Yeah, Monday will tell us more. I can free up .5 to get VVD instead if needs be. Had both of them at one point but see Poland scoring.

            Open Controls
            1. Men in green tights
              • 5 Years
              14 mins ago

              To be honest it could be a competition of very few clean sheets , hence why we are going for wingbacks or potential oop players and all of us having 3 at the back . Seems to me following the same pattern in all the top leagues to much goal threat from other teams .
              Good luck too you

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Blow-In
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Good luck to you too

                Open Controls
  5. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Verbruggen, Lunin
    Cancelo, Frimpong, Dimarco, Mittelstadt, Faes
    Fernandes, Foden, Wirtz, Rodri, Jorginho
    Havertz, Kane, Mbappe

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Very solid. I don't quite get the popularity of Jorginho though tbh

      Open Controls
      1. Lord Mayor's Croupier
        • 9 Years
        just now

        He frees up a lot of money and he plays. Maybe on pens too.

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.