Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews: Georgia

Despite finishing fourth in a five-team qualifying pool, some success in the latest Nations League allowed them to try the play-off route.

From there, a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Greece secured the former Soviet republic their first-ever spot in a major international tournament. But a tricky group awaits them.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Pos Team P W D L GF GA Diff Pts 1 Spain 8 7 0 1 25 5 +20 21 2 Scotland 8 5 2 1 17 8 +9 17 3 Norway 8 3 2 3 14 12 +2 11 4 Georgia 8 2 2 4 12 18 -6 8 5 Cyprus 8 0 0 8 3 28 -25 0

Play-off results: Georgia 2-0 Luxembourg, Georgia 0-0 Greece (won 4-2 on penalties)

These debutants will certainly begin Euro 2024 as underdogs. The sole nation to qualify with a negative goal difference, none of the others accumulated as few as eight points or conceded more goals (18). Georgia allowed the sixth-most shots (156) of all 53 competitors, at a rate worse than the likes of Andorra, Malta and Kosovo. Amongst all that, a heavy 7-1 home loss to Spain wasn’t ideal.

Not that Willy Sagnol’s side will care. Having previously topped Nations League C Group 4, they got to skip all March friendlies and instead battle for one of the final available spots.

Without superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€7.0m) due to suspension, a Budu Zivzivadze (€5.0m) brace overcame Luxembourg in controversial circumstances. By keeping another clean sheet five days later against Greece, Nika Kvekveskiri‘s (€4.5m) winning spot kick caused scenes of delirium in Tbilisi.

Of course, it means that only Cyprus and Luxembourg were defeated in open play.

QUALIFICATION IN NUMBERS

Most starts: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Guram Kashia (10)

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Guram Kashia (10) Most goals: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (4)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (4) Most assists: Giorgi Chakvetadze (3)

Giorgi Chakvetadze (3) Clean sheets: 3 from 10

UNDERLYING STATS

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

21/03/2024 – Luxembourg (h)

[3-5-2] Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Chakvetadze (Kvekveskiri 77), Kochorashvili (Kankava 87), Kiteishvili, Shengelia (Tsitaishvili 72); Zivzivadze (Kvilitaia 87), Mikautadze (Davitashvili 77)

26/03/2024 – Greece (h)

[3-4-3] Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Kiteishvili (Kvekveskiri 104), Kochorashvili, Shengelia (Tsitaishvili 86); Chakvetadze (Davitashvili 104), Zivzivadze (Mikautadze 75), Kvaratskhelia (Kvilitaia 109)

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Date Competition Opposition 9 June Friendly Montenegro (a)

GROUP FIXTURES

18 June : Turkey

: Turkey 22 June : Czechia

: Czechia 26 June: Portugal

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

