Euro 2024 Fantasy: The best players for ball recoveries

In Euro 2024 Fantasy, players get points for the usual actions like goals, assists and clean sheets. If you’re new to the official game, you may not be aware that they are also rewarded for ‘ball recoveries’.

In this article, we look at who the best players might be for ball recoveries in Germany this summer.

To do this, we’ll be delving into the official Opta/Stats Perform data from the European Championship qualifiers. This is newly available for subscribers in our Premium Members Area.





WHAT IS A BALL RECOVERY?

First things first, though, what is a ball recovery?

Data compilers Opta/Stats Perform define it as follows:

HOW MANY POINTS DO PLAYERS GET FOR BALL RECOVERIES IN EURO 2024 FANTASY?

Players get one point for every three balls recovered in Euro 2024 Fantasy.

WHAT TYPES OF PLAYERS USUALLY GET THE MOST RECOVERIES?

Defenders, especially centre-halves, are usually a good source of recovery points.

Central/defensive midfielders are also usually well-rewarded.

Generally speaking, these are the players who are found in the middle of the park who are often the closest to the ball – ergo likeliest to pick up a loose pass or touch.

These are also the types of players we often overlook, so it’s one way of bringing them into the conversation when we’re looking for players for our Fantasy teams.

EURO 2024 QUALIFIERS: WHO GOT THE MOST RECOVERIES?

We’ll be focusing on defenders and midfielders in this Euro 2024 qualification analysis, then.

If you want to take a look at the data yourself, check out the custom stats table that our colleague Tom has made. Recoveries (Rec) can also be found in the Defending tab in our Player Stats section.

DEFENDERS