Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews: Denmark

Our Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews continue apace with Denmark.

The Danes won the European Championship in 1992 and more recently, reached the semi-finals at Euro 2020.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Germany and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each country.

Here, we enlist the services of Nordic football expert Eytexi (@eytexi on X), who has also written extensively on the Swedish Allsvenskan, Norwegian Eliteserien and Icelandic Besta Deildin.

All prices given are from the official Fantasy Euro 2024 game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Post Team P W D L GF GA Diff Pts 1 Denmark 10 7 1 2 19 10 +9 22 2 Slovenia 10 7 1 2 20 9 +11 22 3 Finland 10 6 0 4 18 10 +8 18 4 Kazakhstan 10 6 0 4 16 12 +4 18 5 Northern Ireland 10 3 0 7 9 13 -4 9 6 San Marino 10 0 0 10 3 31 -28 0

Denmark qualified by topping Group H ahead of Slovenia, who they will face once again at Euro 2024.

That’s despite several underwhelming displays on the road to Germany, most notably in the 3-2 loss to Kazakhstan and the narrow 2-1 win over Europe’s whipping boys San Marino. They did, however, qualify with one game to spare.

In the end, they took 22 points from 10 matches to reach consecutive Euros finals for the first time since 2004.

Rasmus Hojlund (€7.5m) certainly made an impression, scoring seven goals in just six starts. Talented players such as Joachim Andersen (€5m), Joakim Maehle (€5.5m), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (€5.5m) and Christian Eriksen (€7m) will join him, so there is plenty of experience in this squad.

That said, not many expect Denmark to reach the latter stages in Germany, but they are tactically flexible (Kasper Hjulmand tends to tweak his formation/tactics based on opponent) and they should, in theory at least, finish second to England in Group C.

QUALIFICATION IN NUMBERS

Most starts: Kasper Schmeichel (10), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (9)

Kasper Schmeichel (10), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (9) Most goals: Rasmus Hojlund (7)

Rasmus Hojlund (7) Most assists: Jonas Wind, Christian Eriksen (3)

Jonas Wind, Christian Eriksen (3) Clean sheets: 3 from 10

RECORD SINCE QUALIFYING

Date Competition Opposition Result Score Goalscorers Assists 23 March Friendly Switzerland (h) D 0-0 26 March Friendly Faroe Islands (h) W 2-0 Hojbjerg, Daramy Dreyer, Eriksen

Preparations continued for Euro 2024 in March.

At Parken Stadium, Kasper Hjulmand’s side were held to a goalless draw by Switzerland. They dominated possession but struggled to carve out clear-cut chances against a well-organised Swiss outfit.

Goals followed, however, with Hojbjerg and Mohamed Daramy (€7m) on the scoresheet in the 2-0 win over Faroe Islands.

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

23/03/2024 – Switzerland (h)

(3-5-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer (Nelsson 66), Vestegaard; Maehle, Eriksen, Hojbjerg (Jensen 84), Delaney (Hjulmand 59), Kristiansen (Jelert 84); Poulsen (Wind 59), Hojlund (Dolberg 84)

26/03/2024 – Faroe Islands (h)

(4-3-3): Ronnow; Jelert, Nelsson, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Hojbjerg, Hjulmand (Daramy 46, Poulsen 70), Jensen (Eriksen 46); Dreyer (Isaksen 60), Damsgaard (O’Riley 59), Dolberg (Hojlund 76)

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Date Competition Opposition 5 June Friendly Sweden (h) 8 June Friendly Norway (h)

GROUP FIXTURES

16 June : Slovenia

: Slovenia 20 June : England

: England 25 June: Serbia

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

